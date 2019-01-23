Netflix: Why The Bears Got It All Wrong

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 27% YTD 2019 and an even more impressive 45% since a low of $231 in late December. A number of positive headlines in recent weeks including social media buzz from the movie 'Bird Box', a string of street analyst upgrades, a strong showing at the Golden Globe Awards, and the announcement of a price hike for its subscription service has clearly helped break the down trend in the stock. I think there is more upside with the recent Q4 earnings release reinforcing my bullish view. I am setting a price target of $435 per share in 2019 representing 28% upside this year.

Q4 Earnings recap

Netflix beat earnings reporting EPS of $0.30 per share on expectations of $0.24. Revenues were basically in-line at $4.187 missing by just $20 million, or less than 50bps. Total subscriber growth of 8.8 million adds for the quarter beat expectations of 7.9 million with the international segment adding 1.1 million more than consensus. The subscriber numbers and guidance continue to show the global expansion is well underway. Q1 2019 subscriber growth guidance of 8.9 million would be above 2018 numbers and the highest ever for the company. Overall the numbers were strong, but the high expectations likely explain the 3% sell-off on Friday which was more of a profit taking type move following the run-up in recent weeks in my opinion.

Netflix, Inc. Global Paid Streaming Additions YTD. Source: Q4 Earnings release

The Bearish Case

Criticism of the Netflix growth story is typically centered around three key concerns.

Increasing cash burn - Company reported negative free cash flow of $3 billion in 2018 with guidance to expect a similar amount in 2019 (before improving starting in 2020). Closely related is the growing debt, now at $10.4 billion necessary to fund the content spending. Some investors may be concerned that the debt burden is unsustainable and the rising interest expense will diminish future profits. Increasing competition - Upcoming launches of streaming services by Disney (NYSE:DIS) and a TimeWarner package by AT&T, Inc. (T), among a number of others already live. The idea here is these options will draw away Netflix subscribers, and challenge future growth. 'Rich' Valuation - Current multiples including a PE ratio of 126x and price to sales of 9.7x is often enough for investors to stay away. The bears simply don't believe the company can or will grow fast enough to justify its valuation.

I believe the bears have it completely wrong. I'm not concerned about the currently negative free cash flow, increasing competition in streaming, or Netflix's current valuation. I see upside in the stock price recognizing the potential of earnings growth and accelerating free cash flow over the next decade considering just the current business strategy.

The Bullish Case for Netflix

1) Netflix's Early Phase of International Expansion

Netflix can reach 500 million subscribers over the next decade. If the addressable market is defined as households worldwide with access to "high-speed" internet, the consultancy firm Point Topic released a report describing 500 million households currently outside the United States (and excluding China), and that number is growing about 7.5% per year. This implies the addressable market will reach 1 billion in 10 years and Netflix would have a 50% penetration globally. The numbers make sense if you consider current penetration in the US is on track to reach 70% (among households with high-speed internet) and all developed markets could converge to this level. Emerging markets with an average penetration level at 35% would do it.

International subscribers grew nearly 40% last year and I see this rate remaining above 20% through 2022. International subscriptions can reach +400 million in 10 years from 80.1 million in 2018. A subscriber and revenue model I introduced in a previous article has been updated below to include final 2018 numbers. My 2019 subscriber additions forecast of 34.9 million for the year averages to about 8.5 million per quarter, roughly in line with management guidance of 8.9 million in Q1.

Netflix, Inc. Revenue Model. Source: Historical from Netflix / author forecasts

The company announced a price hike across all plans in the U.S. with the standard HD package increasing to $12.99 from $10.99. By my calculation this represents approximately an additional ~$1.2 billion in revenue this year by considering the average number of subscribers for the year and assuming the hike takes place by March. The model revenue forecast incorporates the average monthly subscription fee growing on average 5.5% in the US per year from 2020 onward and 4% internationally per year over the next decade. It's possible that in 10 years U.S. customers could be paying $19.99 a month and the average monthly fee international grows to $12.00 from about $8.00 now. The above forecast models a scenario where Netflix 2028 revenues reach $82.4 billion, up from $15.8bn in 2018. This of course only considers streaming and legacy DVD. Other types of revenue streams could be developed by management.

Netflix revenue and content forecasts. Source - author estimates

My subscriber assumptions consider a gradual near-linear slowdown in the growth rate of subscribers in the context of Netflix current operating model and product offering. Whether you think 500 million subscribers by 2028 is too aggressive, a faster deceleration by a factor of .75x from the above numbers across all years from 2020 and Netflix would still reach 400 million. There's little reason to expect Netflix growth to simply collapse. Long term saturation in the U.S. will result in flat subscriber growth beyond population growth and normal churn.

2) One major advantage compared to streaming rivals

Foreign language original programming

Netflix is taking the lead with producing original series for different markets. An example like 'The Rain', a series made with actors from Denmark in the Danish language has the upside of possibly becoming a global hit. The benefit for Netflix is that for the local market, there's a chance foreign language programming strikes gold and becomes "must-watch-TV" driving subscriber growth to approach U.S. level penetration. Viewers will sign up to see local actors and stay with Netflix for the wide selection.

Netflix, Inc. Foreign Language TV Shows. Source: adapted from Wikipedia

Netflix has a clear first-move advantage among streaming rivals in taking "Hollywood" type productions to markets that wouldn't otherwise have the same film budget resources. The real battle in the streaming wars is internationally, and Netflix is winning by a mile.

As a consumer, I'm excited to see the final product of Disney/Fox (NYSE:DIS), and AT&T's - Time Warner (NYSE:T) streaming platform expected to launch over the next year. To me these options will simply be complementary to Netflix and not a standalone alternative. It's doubtful Disney for example will launch its service with 100% of its catalog spanning classic Disney Animation features, to recent superhero blockbusters, and the latest sitcoms included on demand. In this case it would likely also not be priced at a comparable $12.99 per month. There's also the question of how the Disney/Fox streaming service will position itself in the context of its regular TV broadcasting obligations. Netflix will remain the standard as the "one-stop" streaming package led by quantity, while rival services likely compete as more à la carte offerings.

Disney/Fox and Time Warner have extensive back-catalogs of programming spanning decades; however, I place a low value on much of this content. Cross generational mega-hits like Warner Brother's sitcom 'Friends', which Netflix reportedly paid $100 million to maintain on the streaming service, are the exception. In that case, Netflix's internal data presumably showed the value of keeping the program on its platform made sense in terms of cost, per hours viewed. The company uses real time user data to identify trends in content and is using this insight to direct spending. It's doubtful teenagers or current "generation-z" are even familiar with many programs older viewers have an affinity for. Most content has a depreciating lifespan in terms of value. A streaming service filled with films and tv-series from 10-20 years ago is not a threat to Netflix.

'Bird Box' promotional image. -Netflix

Fresh content is king, and Netflix has proven to be able to launch new award-winning franchises. Netflix streaming could be +90% originals in 5 to 10 years. The number may seem daunting but consider that the vast majority of programs is relatively low-budget. $1 billion dollars in content spending actually does go a long way. Content in foreign language should likely on average cost less to produce given local production costs and local talent.

3) Netflix still has Unappreciated Pricing Power

Netflix's streaming service is currently available in 190 countries, excluding China. The tech consultancy firm 'Comparitech' published a report highlighting a wide disparity in prices around world for the streaming service. The ranges are based in part by local income levels, purchasing power parity, or simply the prevailing currency exchange rate. Among the list of the 10 least expensive markets in the world for the streaming service; Latin America countries Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico have a FX equivalent monthly price of under $5.50 for the basic non-HD plan. I expect upside to all these numbers.

Netflix subscription price by country. source Comparitech / author compilation

It appears Canada and Japan at a USD equivalent $6.90 and $7.02 each respectively are outliers with the service underpriced in two otherwise wealthy developed markets. In fact the list above was published before a price hike in Canada was announced in late November, with the basic plan going to CAD 9.99. At the other end, consumers in Denmark and Sweden pay nearly $12.00 per month for the basic plan that in the U.S. now costs $9.99 after the announced price hike.

It's estimated that 70% of users in the U.S. have the more expensive "standard" HD plan and a growing number of users are paying up for 4k streaming. The flexibility of tiered pricing allows Netflix to maximize revenues. The point is that prices will increase across all markets through time adding to revenue growth for Netflix. Very few companies can realistically increase prices 15-20% and not miss a beat. This to me is indicative of the tremendous brand momentum and bullish outlook.

4) Path to Positive Free Cash Flow

Looking at 2018 as a reference. Netflix reached $15.8 billion in revenue while cash content spending was estimated to be around $13 billion. The company reported negative free cash flow of $3 billion and guided to a similar among for 2019. My insight here is that content spending does not need to grow linearly with revenue.

Netflix revenue, content, and FCF forecasts. Source - author estimates

A given programming base can simply support a higher level of subscribers. Netflix has the ability to manage cash flow by cutting back on content spending. I forecast that Netflix content spending can grow following a ramp up period through 2021, at 2% per year to reach $26 billion in 10 years representing a CAGR of about 5% from 2019. This is in contrast to revenues that can grow a much faster 16% per year, as per the above revenue model. While its difficult to guess how much content spending Netflix will be producing out 10 years, you can see from the chart above that as revenue reaches +$50 billion by 2024, possible content spending around $24 billion that year represents a ratio of 2.2 to 1, up from 1.2 in 2018. This implies a larger spread that drives free cash flow. EBITDA approaching $10 billion by 2023, up from $2 billion in 2018 will materially improve the current leverage profile.

DCF Model

I think Netflix is worth $435 per share implying an equity value of $20 billion and about 28% upside from the current level. This target is based simply on the current operational model and does not consider future new-growth opportunities like advertising or movie theater premieres.

Netflix discounted cash flow model. Source - author estimates

Briefly describing the assumption to my DCF model, it begins with revenues forecasts from subscriber forecasts reaching 500 million by 2028. EBITDA will expand steadily reaching 30% margin in 10 years roughly in line with numbers Disney reports now. Netflix content spending, going through as a change in working capital, is the key factor that will determine free cash flow down the line. I see content spending doubling to about $26 billion over the next decade, in context similar to what Disney is producing this year in content. If Netflix chooses to simply hold content spending at a lower level like $20 billion (for example) through the next decade and is still able to reach the same revenue growth, free cash flow would be significantly higher. This DCF demonstrates one of many possible paths for Netflix financials to evolve.

YCharts

My price target of $435 implies a 107x multiple on current consensus 2019 earnings. Current 2019 consensus EPS estimate of $4.085 appear to have not yet been subjected to revisions on the YCharts platform following the latest earnings releases. I'm expecting the recent price hike news and new information from the earnings report to improve the earnings outlook. Price target upgrades on the Street could be a near term catalyst for the stock.

Conclusion and Risks

Netflix is a speculative stock that relies on aggressive growth assumptions down the line to justify its current valuation. The risk that growth should under-perform consensus expectations or Netflix is unable to raise prices appropriately across markets would lead to lower margins and likely be reflected in a lower stock price. I'm bullish because I see a runway for free cash flow to accelerate going forward. In the near term, I set a hold rating given the speed of recent price gains. I am looking to add on any significant weakness while the long term growth story remains intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.