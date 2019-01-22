U.K. Investment Outlook: Uncertainty At Highest Levels

Brexit will be the event that the majority of analysts and investors will be talking about for at least the first half of 2019. The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 11 p.m. UK time. After lengthy negotiations, the two parties agreed a Brexit deal which is divided into two parts: A withdrawal agreement and a statement on future relations. However, last week, the withdrawal agreement elaborated by Theresa May was rejected by 432 votes to 202, the biggest defeat on a government policy since at least 1924.

Analyzing the Brexit's effect is of high importance for investors in order to avoid any potential downside risk in their investments or to initiate a new position in any mispriced security during this turmoil. Uncertainty about the future deal between the UK and the EU is dominating the investors' sentiment. However there is a two-year period after leaving the EU to get everything in place and to prepare businesses for the new rules between the two parties. This transition period will take place in case the UK and the EU agree on a Brexit deal. This period will clarify all the current questions and will be similar to countries getting their independence.

TIMELINE

Currently, UK is in the rejection phase and many scenarios could be reached from now till March 29.

Hard versus Soft Brexit

Managers are delaying their planning analysis and investments in the UK due to the complexity and uncertainty of the situation.

A "soft Brexit", where the UK remains in the EU’s Customs Union, will give industries the privilege to trade across EU-UK countries without tariffs or customs checks. This scenario will keep businesses with minimal changes following the Brexit. By contrast, a "hard Brexit" will leave the two parties imposing tariffs and customs checks on imports and exports leading to extreme difficulties.

Regardless if a deal was reached or not, the UK government is prepared for the worst case scenario. On their website, the government stated that it will act unilaterally to provide continuity for a temporary period in a no deal scenario to protect and minimize disruption for UK citizens and businesses, irrespective of whether the EU reciprocates.

Recession Expected

The UK faces a very high risk of recession after leaving EU. Many factors will put the economy on a recession track:

Housing prices would likely fall due to many EU citizens having to relocate;

Office prices could fall and vacancy rates expected to increase;

Expected increase in unemployment;

Decrease in stock prices expected to continue as uncertainty remains.

According to the Bank of England, the above factors are highly expected to occur in a no-deal scenario, thus leading to a recession.

From another perspective, the UK contributes annually to the EU budget, and in fact it pays more than it gets back. In 2017, the UK’s net contribution to EU budget was estimated at £9 billion. This spending might be invested in boosting growth and subsidizing sectors that will be affected by the Brexit.

The UK Stock Market

Most investors have already taken the decision to stay out of the British market until reaching a deal or a clear view of the future. In fact, investors have withdrawn more than $20 billion (€17.5 billion) from UK-focused equity funds since the EU referendum in 2016. These withdrawals clearly explain the sharp decline in price-to-earnings ratio of the FTSE 100, where it dropped by nearly 45% in 1 year from 21 to 12 times earnings.

The decrease is mainly driven by the fear of uncertainty rather than a lower value of UK companies. This decrease in value impacted all sectors while not all UK companies will be negatively influenced after March 29. For example, the production sectors are more dependent on reaching a deal and will have a more uncertain outcome than companies in the services sectors. The key challenge to investors is to check if the Brexit event is already priced in current market prices.

To find an attractive investment opportunity in the UK market, it is crucial to understand each sector's exposure to Brexit and adapt the forecasts on growth and profit margins accordingly. In this respect, while most of the stocks are selling at a discount, stocks in the Retail, Household and Travel sectors are attractive if accompanied with a company restructuring event or improved profit margins. Conversely, financial sector should be avoided since operating conditions are extremely changing. As long as the outlook of the trade relations between UK and EU is unclear, the risk premium embedded in the British assets will remain at its highest level.

More generally, it is worth tracking the sterling weakness against major currencies. In the short term, it will increase costs but it will make British goods more competitive. In the medium term following the Brexit, this weakness will attract investors and capital inflows since assets will look cheaper to strategic investors.

In some ways 2019 can be a year for investors to initiate positions in the UK market. Many companies with strong balance sheets and profit margins declined due to emotional fear of Brexit. However, things could get tougher if a deal could not be reached and the UK went out of EU with no access to the single market.

Conclusion

While a no-deal Brexit scenario is expected to have a negative shock to the UK economy and decrease its annual GDP by 1% per year, it won't have the same impact on all UK sectors. It will have the largest impact on the heavily regulated sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and financial services, where investors will find a less attractive investment opportunity than other sectors similar to services and households.

Whether a deal was reached or not, investors will keep investing in the UK market betting on the growth opportunities and the companies' capacity to adapt to the new changes. If political risks retreat, we can see the UK market outperform by the end of 2019, especially domestically driven stocks. However, if political uncertainty remains it is safer to invest in UK stocks with international exposure.

