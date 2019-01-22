Can The EUO ETF Move Higher?
About: ProShares UltraShort Euro ETF (EUO)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The EUO ETF is up 28.09% from its 52-week low, though it has moved sideways since November 2018.
Draghi is finally acknowledging that the eurozone economy is still in need of accommodative monetary policy, which will keep the Euro weak.
The US Federal Reserve is also turning relatively dovish, which will keep the USD weak as well.
The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) ETF, which shorts the Euro against the US Dollar, is up 28.09% from its 52-week low. However, it has mostly been moving sideways since November 2018. Amid the