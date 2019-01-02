Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.'s (NYSE:OHI) shares have rebounded from the market turmoil in December, but they are likely to be slightly overvalued now. Though the healthcare REIT covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations and may even have room to raise its dividend in 2019, shares are no longer a bargain, and are technically close to being overbought. I will consider re-opening a long position in Omega Healthcare Investors around the $30 price level. An investment in OHI at today's price point yields just 6.9 percent.

Attractive Fundamentals

The investment thesis, as far as I am concerned, is largely intact: The U.S. population will continue to age and spend more of its GDP going forward on healthcare services which is set to benefit healthcare real estate investment trusts like Omega Healthcare Investors.

The fundamentals in the sector are extraordinarily attractive, long-term:

Source: Healthcare Trust Of America

The REIT also has a better-than-average occupancy rate which adds to the appeal of Omega Healthcare Investors as an income play:

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Thanks to an active acquisition schedule, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its portfolio size, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO, a key metric for healthcare REITs, consistently over the last decade.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Importantly, management just announced the acquisition of MedEquities Realty Trust which will improve operator diversification and is expected to be accretive to A/FFO to the tune of $0.05/share.

Omega Healthcare Investors froze its dividend in 2018 on the back of operator troubles, but after working through those issues and adding 9 new operators with the MedEquities Realty Trust acquisition, the healthcare REIT has even more room to lift its dividend payout in 2019. Chances of a dividend hike this year, obviously, have increased on the back of the last accretive deal.

If you remember, Omega Healthcare Investors' already covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations. Here is the distribution coverage chart I utilize to measure distribution sustainability:

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation Concerns Are Back

However, my cautious stance with respect to Omega Healthcare Investors - despite healthy fundamentals - is purely driven by valuation concerns.

Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have shown a high degree of resilience during the December 2019 market rout, and have rebounded in 2019 on the back of improving investor sentiment and softening fears over an economic slowdown. Year-to-date, Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have risen 8.6 percent, and now trade close to their most recent 52-week high.

Source: StockCharts

As much as I like the REIT, Omega Healthcare Investors' valuation is no longer attractive, and investors may want to wait for a drop before scooping up a few shares for a high-yield income portfolio.

I have previously closed my long position in OHI in early December as the rate of Omega Healthcare Investors' price appreciation was not sustainable and technical sentiment indicated growing downside risks (Omega Healthcare Investors' Relative Strength Index flashed a warning sign with a value above 70 at the time). I gave three specific reasons why I liquidated my position in Omega Healthcare Investors at the time in my article titled "Omega Healthcare Investors: Why I Sold Everything":

1. A potential U.S. recessions could trigger a "risk-off" mode, tempting investors to reduce exposure to equities, which in turn increases downside risks for all stocks;

2. Omega Healthcare Investors is fully valued ~@$38 based on adjusted funds from operations.

3. Investor sentiment was no longer bearish, indicating that investors with a contrarian tilt had an exit window.

After January's recovery, all three reasons are valid yet again:

1. Downside risks have and are still growing as the economic recovery approaches its 10-year anniversary in March. Though investors may not want to hear it, but a recession will come sooner rather than later.

2. Omega Healthcare Investors is not a bargain anymore, and investors don't want to make the mistake and chase the stock price, which, in my opinion greatly, would greatly increase the risk of overpaying for the REIT's dividend stream. The healthcare REIT has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to hit $3.03-$3.06/share in AFFO in 2018. Since shares sell for $38.16 at the time of writing, income investors pay ~12.5x 2018e AFFO for the healthcare REIT's dividend.

If you bought earlier in 2018, at the time of maximum pessimism with respect to the REIT's operator problems and dividend freeze, you would have paid less than 9.0x 2018e AFFO. I recommended OHI last year all the way down to $26. Since shares have fully re-rated, I no longer recommend the healthcare REIT as a "new Buy".

3. OHI is close to being oversold again as the RSI flashes a value of 66.52. The smart thing to do is to wait for a technical reversal. Chances are that income investors can gobble up OHI at a lower price point later this year when stocks are no longer overbought.

Your Takeaway

OHI was a great investment for me and I loved the dividend. That said, though, today's valuation - especially after the recovery in the first half of January - implies an unattractive risk/reward yet again. I am prepared to pay ~10.0x AFFO for Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend stream which implies a share price of ~$30. Frankly, I don't trust the rebound in the stock market, and investors still have to be prepared for a re-test of the most recent lows. Chasing the stock price at this point does not seem worth it.