Supremex Inc. (OTCPK:SUMXF) looks like a great contrarian value investment at the moment with the shares trading at 7.4x trailing-twelve-month (TTM) P/E and sporting a dividend yield of 10.1%. As one of the greatest fund managers, Peter Lynch, has pointed out, profitable companies such as Supremex with boring names that do boring things can make great investments because their shares often get forgotten about in the shadow of more trendy companies. What excites me about Supremex is that management is doing a great job of allocating cash flows from their envelope business, which is in secular decline, into their growing packaging and label business segments. On that note, Supremex's revenues have actually grown by an average of 6.3% annual over the past 5 years; which is pretty good for a boring envelope company.

An Introduction to the Company

Supremex's Envelope business represents 72% of the company's total TTM revenues. Management estimates the market for envelopes is shrinking by 3-6% annually and is in secular decline as more digitization takes place. 50% of TTM revenues come from Canada envelope and 22% from the U.S. envelope. The company is Canada's leading envelope provider with 8 envelope manufacturing facilities across the country allowing them to control approximately 60% of Canada's envelope market. In the U.S. envelope market, the company is the #3 envelope supplier in a fragmented market, and they have 3 envelope manufacturing facilities across the country. Management is looking to the U.S. as an opportunity to grow the envelope business by expanding their less than 5% market share. Supremex's envelope business has a diverse customer base with around 8,000 clients where none of which represents more than 10% of revenues.

Supremex's growing packaging business contributed 28% of the company's revenues over the past twelve months. The company segments its packaging business into Folding Carton, Corrugated Carton, E-commerce, and Labels. The packaging business's client base consists of Consumer Packaged Goods (35% of revenues), E-commerce and Specialty (35%), Food (20%), and the Pharma (10%). The company's long-term goal is to grow the packaging business so that it represents 50% of the company's total revenues from its current 28%.

A Cash Cow of a Business

Supremex has had a rough last ten years with the decline in their envelope business leading to massive goodwill impairments in 2008, 2009, and 2012 of $148.3M, $43.0M, and $28.9M, respectively. That being said, the company has not had a single year of negative free cash flow (FCF) after accounting for capital expenditures and only one year in 2017 of negative FCF when one includes acquisitions, as can be seen in the graph below.

Source data from Morningstar

Supremex saw large declines in FCF during the first five years of the past decade. However, this trend looks like it has stabilized since 2012 as the company has plowed money into the packaging business. Much of the recent acquisitions have been sustainably financed by cash flow from operations as indicated through the graph of FCF above only passing into the negative in 2017 due to their large $17.5M acquisition of Stuart Packaging. Given how important acquisitions have been in the recent business model of Supremex, any valuation would need to take these acquisitions into account.

The secular decline in the envelope business has led to a rough early decade for Supremex's net income as due to the decline in cash flows, assets have had to be impaired, as noted earlier, due to a reduction in their profitability. On that note, the company recorded large net income losses in those years as seen in the graph below.

Source data from Morningstar

However, over the past 5 years, Supremex's still-leading market position in Canada's envelope business has allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 17.9% and 13.0%, respectively as they redirect cash flows to acquisitions. This average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me some confidence that, in my opinion, the company should able to maintain its intrinsic value, even if that means milking its old and dying cash cow envelope business to invest in the packaging business.

Conservative Leverage

Since 2008, Supremex has bought back an average of 0.4% of their outstanding shares at the same time as decreasing their financial leverage as can be seen in the graph below. While not an impressive number by itself, this 0.4% annual share repurchases is impressive when considering the secular changes that the company is navigating through and the solid dividend, now at $0.26 annually for a 10.1% yield at current prices. I always like to see share repurchases by management as it shows capital budget discipline and management's faith in the long-term prospects of the business.

Source data from Morningstar and Q3 2018 financial statements

Since 2008, financial leverage has fallen from 2.38x to now 1.90x with interest coverage currently around a healthy 16.4x. These conservative financial leverage ratios should continue to give Supremex flexibility as they adapt to their changing business environment.

Getting a Sense of Valuation

To get a sense of valuation, I have calculated zero growth intrinsic value using the average free cash flows of the last 5 years and TTM period along with a standard 9% discount rate. Acquisitions have been included to reflect them as part of Supremex's latest business strategy to diversify the business but only included at 25% as I do not expect these acquisitions will not continue indefinitely, and zero growth has been attributed to them going forward. As can be seen from the calculations below, I have estimated Supremex's intrinsic value to be $3.68 per share which gives a 30% margin of safety to the current $2.57 per share price.

Source data from Morningstar

Risks

The envelope part of Supremex's business is in secular decline, and even if management is aware and working to diversify the company, the speed and depth of the decline is out of management's control. As highlighted by management in their Q3 2018 presentation, Canada post volumes were down 5.9% in 2018 and U.S. First Class Mail volumes were down 3.6%. Acquisitions into the packaging industry come with their own risks of execution and valuation and the potential for further asset impairment charges in the future if the new businesses do not work out as planned.

Takeaway

Supremex is an old cash cow still with the majority market share of Canada's envelope business. Management is well aware of the secular decline in the envelope business and is doing its best to redirect cash flows into the growing packaging business. The business still looks to be conservatively financed with financial leverage of 1.90x and interest coverage currently around a healthy 16.4x. With the shares currently valued at 7.4x TTM P/E and carrying a dividend yield of 10.1%, the company looks to be a great opportunity for value hunters, in my opinion.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.