Tesla Raises Supercharger Prices 19% - Now Twice As Expensive As A Toyota Hybrid

Eight cents per mile for the Tesla Model 3, vs. 4 cents per mile for the Toyota Prius, cannot help Tesla’s case with the average consumer.

A Toyota Prius is of approximately similar size, interior space and utility as a Tesla Model 3. For 2019, it even comes with all-wheel drive.

In contrast, a Toyota Prius, which yields 52 MPG, will cost only $0.04 at the current U.S. average gasoline price.

In a Model 3, which goes 3.8 miles per kWh, that means the cost is $0.08 per mile.

Wow, that didn’t take long. It was only a week ago that I published an article showing that Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF) new Electrify America fast-charging electric car network was undercutting Tesla’s (TSLA) Supercharging network to the tune of 35% to 66% in many cases: here.

Now, only a week later, Tesla has jacked up its fueling price to $0.31 per kWh in those jurisdictions where Tesla charges a flat rate per kWh. As a reminder, how does that compare with the prices before this week? This was the price list I collected from Tesla’s web site a week ago: here.

California $0.26 Colorado $0.22 Florida $0.22 Hawaii $0.34 Idaho $0.23 Illinois $0.24 Maine $0.22 Maryland $0.23 Massachusetts $0.23 Minnesota $0.21 New York $0.24 Oregon $0.24 Utah $0.22 Virginia $0.21 Washington $0.25 Washington DC $0.26 West Virginia $0.22

As you can see in the table above, the prices ranged from $0.21 to $0.34 per kWh. Only Hawaii is now lower than what it was before this week, as best we can discern from the Tesla price list. Tesla does say that this $0.31 per kWh price applies, except in places where it does not. And where does it not apply? Tesla’s price list doesn’t say. Until last week, the Tesla price list specified the prices on a per state basis. That previous transparency is now gone, at least in that format.

On a net and average basis, what does this new Tesla Supercharger price of $0.31 per kWh mean in terms of an increase? The list above showed the prices to range between $0.21 and $0.34 before. Only one state on that list (Hawaii) was above the California $0.26 price.

Considering that 49.3% of Model 3 units are sold in California - here - and California being near the middle of the until-now pricing range to begin with, it seems very fair to use the $0.26 as the baseline for measuring the Tesla Supercharger price increase. That would be going from $0.26 (as an average) to $0.31.

From $0.26 to $0.31 - that’s a 19% price increase. It’s the equivalent of today’s nationwide average gasoline price of $2.24 jumping to $2.67: here . Most people would very much notice such a sharp increase.

This latest move by Tesla has real consequences for presenting a competitive case to the car shopper who wants to buy a new car because of fuel savings. Out of many kinds of fuel and powertrain technology options, the two most basic ones are gasoline and battery electric.

For someone who is looking for a compact-to-midsize car or hatchback, perhaps offering at least optional all-wheel drive (AWD) and reasonable space for five people and their luggage, the two basic corners of the envelope are:

Toyota Prius, now available with AWD. Tesla Model 3, also available with AWD.

For the 2019 model year, the Toyota (TM) Prius starts at $23,770 + 930 delivery = $24,700: here. If you want AWD, it’s $26,380 + $930 delivery = $27,310. Independent franchised dealers generally discount from these prices.

The Tesla Model 3 starts at $44,000 + $1,200 delivery = $45,200: https://3.tesla.com/model3/design#battery The cheapest AWD version goes for $51,000 + $1,200 = $52,200.

As you can see, these prices are very close to twice the Toyota Prius purchase prices. But how much money do you save driving the Model 3? That’s the whole point of going electric, so it's the crucial calculation to make.

For the cheapest Tesla Model 3, The U.S. Department of Energy rates it at 27 kWh per 100 miles: here. That’s 3.7 miles per kWh. For the AWD version, it is 26 kWh per 100 miles, which translates to 3.8 miles per kWh.

Divide $0.31 per kWh by those 3.7 and 3.8 miles per kWh numbers, and you get to numbers that both round to 8 cents per kWh. So that’s the variable fueling cost for the Tesla Model 3.

For the Toyota Prius, the FWD version yields 52 MPG combined city/highway per the U.S. Department of Energy: here. At today’s average U.S. gasoline price of $2.24, that’s 4 cents per mile. Applying the 50 MPG number for the AWD Prius, the cost per mile still rounds to 4 cents per mile.

So, the Tesla Model 3 costs twice as much to fuel as a Toyota Prius -- 8 cents per mile as opposed to 4 cents per mile.

The conclusion here is stark. Whether we look at the FWD or the AWD version of the Tesla Model 3, it costs $0.08 per mile to fuel it at the new Tesla Supercharger price of $0.31 per kWh. And whether we look at the FWD or the AWD version of the 2019 Toyota Prius that are arriving in U.S. dealerships now in January 2019, their cost per mile at today’s U.S. average gasoline price, is $0.04 per mile. Half!

That’s on top of the fact that the Toyota Prius costs approximately half of the Tesla Model 3, when you buy the car itself, as detailed above. So, you’re not only paying twice as much for your Tesla Model 3 up front, but you’re also paying twice as much to fuel it at the Tesla Superchargers.

Notwithstanding their obvious similarities in terms of size and utility, both of these cars have different strengths and weaknesses. Here are some of the main ones, considering their standard equipment:

Tesla Model 3

Pluses: Acceleration, exterior design, extra storage under the hood

Minuses: Quality, reliability, short range, slow fueling time, no real knobs/buttons/dashboard

Toyota Prius

Pluses: Quality, reliability, hatchback, range, refueling time, runs on 4 cents per mile

Minuses: Slower acceleration, no Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Auto or Apple (AAPL) CarPlay

Both of these cars will take you from A to B in comfort, assuming that they are reliable enough to complete the task. But only one of them has 550 miles of range, can be refueled in five minutes, and costs half to buy and half per mile to fuel.

Tesla’s Supercharging network becoming 19% more expensive this week did not help this consumer choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Toyota hosted a product intro.