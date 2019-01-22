Apple: Don't Blame Tim Cook

Whenever a sports team does not perform well, it usually is the coach or manager that gets fired. As the old saying goes, it is a lot easier to replace one coach than it is to replace a dozen or more players. In business, we often see a similar theme, that is many call for a CEO's ousting when things fall short of expectations. Recently, that has been the case for Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, which I think is unjustified at the moment.

This recent Yahoo! Finance video is just one example of someone calling for Cook to be removed from his position. Those that are calling for his head, like this Facebook page seen below devoted to the cause, generally say that there has been no innovation under Cook's leadership. It almost seems as if the calls to get rid of him have been there since the moment he replaced Steve Jobs, who unfortunately passed away too soon. I've noticed in the comments of my Apple articles recently that the negative sentiment surrounding Cook has soared in the past few weeks.

Critics of Tim Cook say there has been no major follow on (or add on) product since he took over the CEO role. Well, they would be wrong, since Apple has launched two very successful products - the Watch and AirPods - under Cook's leadership. The company also launched Apple Music, a very successful service that has tens of millions of subscribers and is helping Apple's services segment to generate upwards of $10 billion in revenues a quarter currently.

Yes, Apple is still heavily reliant on the iPhone, which represents almost two-thirds of the company's revenue currently. From fiscal 2013 to 2016, non-iPhone revenues averaged around $79.5 billion, but in the latest fiscal year they have risen to nearly $99 billion. If Apple does launch its widely anticipated streaming service this year along with its wireless charging pad, that number should easily rise over $100 billion. There are a lot of companies out there that would kill to have that much business.

It is under Tim Cook that the rise in Apple revenues, along with massive profits and cash generation, has allowed the company to have the biggest capital return plan in corporate history. The outstanding share count has gone from roughly 6.5 billion to 4.75 billion, while dividend payments totaled more than $13.7 billion in the latest fiscal year alone. Even considering those facts, the company's net cash position is still around $130 billion, which will allow for tens of billions in capital returns a year for the indefinite future.

While I understand that Apple recently warned, you can't blame it all on Tim Cook. It is not his fault that certain emerging market economies have slowed a bit, or that President Trump's trade war is contributing to a major slowdown in China. It's not his fault that Chinese consumers are shying away from Apple products during this time period just because it is an American company. Yes, perhaps he could have done some things better in terms of overall device pricing, but that's not a fireable offense. I believe Apple will learn from this down cycle and will emerge stronger than ever in the coming years.

Of course, those that argue Tim Cook should be replaced often fail to cite one of the biggest questions. Who should then replace him? If you don't have someone particular in mind to take over right away, names like Intel (INTC) and Microsoft (MSFT) have shown in recent years how it can take six months or perhaps even longer to find a replacement. In Apple's business, that could mean missing an entire iPhone development cycle, or perhaps not focusing on developing an upgrade for another product line or two.

There is also a sizable financial consideration involved with a move like this. If you aren't firing a CEO for just cause, like breaking a certain corporate rule, you generally will be paying out a tremendous severance package. That would be in addition to the package you are giving the new leader, so you could be talking about hundreds of millions of dollars here. While that doesn't seem like much in Apple terms, it's still a significant amount of money just to put someone new at the top.

After Apple's revenue warning a few weeks ago, there have been a number of people suggesting that the company should fire CEO Tim Cook. These people generally say that Apple is stagnating under his watch and has launched no new major products, but that certainly isn't the case. Apple's revenues and earnings soared to new heights under Cook, allowing the firm to be the first trillion dollar market cap company. Since he took over, shares are up almost 336% (dividend adjusted), even after the huge fall from their highs, against a NASDAQ composite that is up about 190%.

Generally speaking, sports teams that have coaches in place for long periods of time usually do better, while those who replace them every couple of years are usually at the bottom of the standings. Apple shares tumbled a few years ago during an iPhone slowdown that dinged revenues and profits, and yet everything turned substantially higher from that point. Firing Tim Cook after one or two tough quarters would just be a knee jerk reaction that likely would be wrong for the long term success of Apple.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.