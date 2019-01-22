Hormel Foods: Is It Worth $43 A Share?

On the value play side of our portfolio, we like to look for both a keen valuation and a strong balance sheet in the stocks we pick. Furthermore, the larger the company in question, the better, as companies with multibillion-dollar market caps tend to be less risky over the long term.

In this piece, we are focusing on Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). We have written extensively on this stock over the past few years and for good reason. Hormel currently pays out a dividend yield of just under 2% and is extremely conservative which is how it manages its balance sheet. Despite having a debt to equity ratio of 0.11, Hormel has always been very aggressive in paying down its debt. We can see this over the past few quarters where the firm's recent short-term debt of $255 million was cleared off gradually since the January quarter of 2018.

The dividend looks rock solid also and has been growing by strong double-digit percentages over the past decade. There is no reason why robust growth rates will not continue. The firm's payout ratio is a healthy 46% when calculated from free cash flow over the past four quarters. Hormel also boasts an impressive interest coverage ratio of 45.59 and earnings are expected to grow by 8%+ on average per year over the next five years. What is there to fear, you may be asking?

Well, the reason our portfolio is not long this stock at present is its valuation which is just as important as its balance sheet and projected earnings for that matter. Many investors just look at the above metrics and go long before really paying attention to the actual share price of the company. Now strong companies usually recover in a sell-off. However, one's compounding can be so much more profitable when the stock is trading at the lows of its historic valuation. Here is why Hormel is not a buy but definitely remains on our watch-list for the time being.

Despite having over $5.6 billion of shareholders' equity (which continues to increase) on the balance sheet, Hormel's present market cap is $23.44 billion. This gives the firm a book multiple of 4.19. So for every $1 we invest, we only pick up $0.24 of assets. Yes, Hormel has an enviable balance sheet but its assets are more than twice as expensive as the industry average of 2.0 at present.

Even if we go to this year's expected top line numbers, Hormel is expected to do $9.84 billion in sales. This means its forward sales multiple is around 2.37. Again, this number is well ahead of both the industry average of 1.5 and Hormel's 5-year average of 1.9.

I mention the book and sales multiples first because these are our "go-to" valuation metrics when aiming to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock. Many investors simply study the earnings multiple which can be a recipe for disaster if the other metrics don't stack up. For example, in 2015, Hormel ended the fiscal year with an earnings multiple of over 31. This number has skewed the 5-year average number to around the 23 level which incidentally is Hormel's current price to earnings ratio.

Therefore, based off all that we have discussed in the earlier part of this article (solid dividend and financials), many investors would decide to get long this stock at this juncture. We though would need to see a competitive earnings multiple alongside a low book and sales multiple. Why? Because assets and sales tend to be less volatile which leads them to be better valuation metrics over the long run. Earnings usually are much more volatile as we have seen with Hormel's operating income since 2016.

Therefore, to sum up, our value plays need to be cheap with respect to the company's sales and assets. Hormel has everything else in line at present which are its solid balance sheet, growing and stable dividend and strong expected earnings growth. Let's see what the first quarter brings at the end of next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.