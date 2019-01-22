CarGurus: Too Much Optimism

Time and time again, some stocks tend to defy the laws of gravity and go nowhere but up because of very unrealistic long-term "expectations". Going short some of these bubbles can be very risky, especially in today's environment. The thing that's wrong with betting against insanity is that it can sometimes be very painful since irrationality can remain longer than one can stay solvent. However, it's important to know that irrationally high prices are propped up by investor confidence. Confidence, as all of us know, is very fragile. Absurdly high valuations take time to come down to earth. In my opinion, the best time to go short these bubbles is on the first sign of breaking confidence.

Today, I have a short idea on a stock with similar characteristics. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) has been Wall Street's darling for the past 2 years. On its IPO day in October of 2017, the stock went up from $16/share to over $27/share. Thanks to the huge amount of underwriting fees it's generated for a number of different investment banks, analysts have always been bullish on the stock. Right now, for example, all the outperform ratings on CarGurus stock comes only from investment banks that underwrote its IPO in 2017.

CarGurus stock reached a high of about $56/share at the end of September 2018, pricing the company at a humongous market capitalization of over $6 billion or more than 15 times revenues. As gravity hit the stock in October, it slumped almost 45% over the next couple of months, before rallying around 20% to $38/share. It still trades at a silly EBIT multiple of 410. Tax benefits in Q2 2018 hide CarGurus real earnings multiple, and so it may appear as 82 times earnings on the traditional P/E standard.

The main reason for this sky-high valuation is not CarGurus monstrous past growth. Growth is already expected to slow down by a huge amount. Instead, the future earnings estimates are the main reason for the lofty multiple. CarGurus is expected to increase its EPS vastly over the next couple of years due to expected decrease in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of its total revenue. Here's where I have my first difference of opinion with the market. I find it hard to believe that sales and marketing costs are going to go down from 71% of total sales to the company's long-term target of 43-47% of sales. Sure, the number has been decreasing over the last few years, but it's important to note that the rate of decline in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue has been slowing down.

My model shows a continued slowdown in the decline in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue because CarGurus is highly dependent on advertisement in order to generate traffic. As CarGurus has been taking market share from competitors like Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Autotrader, these players have vastly increased their advertising efforts, which requires CarGurus to continue spending a huge amount of its revenue into advertising efforts to remain relevant. In the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference last year, the CFO was asked what the competitors were doing in order to catch up to CarGurus. Here's what he said:

...we think that some of them (competitors) are starting to spend much more in traffic acquisition. Their traffic over the last few years has sort of modest growth at best and we've been pretty aggressively growing. And so, I think they are now starting to try and spend to solve the problem. - CFO, CarGurus

If anything, their aggressive spending only means that CarGurus will have to continue spending a huge amount in advertising in order to catch up to its competitors' efforts.

As can be seen, CarGurus' long-term target for Sales and Marketing as a percentage of revenues is 43-47%. This number is primarily what's driving their GAAP Operating Margin targets and ultimately their sky-high EPS estimates for the upcoming years. Here's what analysts' profit expectations are for the next couple of years:

If the huge profit estimates stem from the fact that CarGurus can use operating leverage by cutting advertising, then the company is heading for huge earnings misses going forward, given clear evidence that the CarGurus is highly dependent on advertising and has to continue spending huge amounts in response to its competitors' moves. The continued ad spend by CarGurus' competitors can be seen on Google. While CarGurus claims to be having the best deals for cars and being the number 1 website for cars, a random Google search for "cheapest Jeep Cherokee" shows CarGurus at the 6th place in search results. It also shows Truecar's (NASDAQ:TRUE) aggressive ad spend, given its 4th place in the search results after local websites and Jeep's own website.

Long-Term Revenue Growth

Another area where I have a difference of opinion with Wall Street analysts on CarGurus is in revenue growth. While my revenue growth estimates are almost in line with analyst estimates for FY 2019, I disagree with the long-term projections which show high teens to low twenties percentage growth in top-line revenue every year for the next seven years. The automobile industry has showed a slowdown starting from 2018. This can be seen in NADA's June 2018 report which shows a shrinking dealership count in the US:

Macro statistics aside, CarGurus' own total number of paying dealers has been growing at its slowest rate ever. As compared to 90% YoY growth in numbers of paying dealers in Q3 2016, YoY growth as of Q3 2018 is just 14.8%. The market has clearly matured for CarGurus in the US.

As for international markets, growth has been very good. But as of Q3 2018, it appears that CarGurus is facing some serious pricing pressures, as AARSD (Average Annual Revenue Per Subscribing Dealer) growth has slumped. The CFO also explained international challenges in the RBC conference:

The one thing that is a little different in those other countries than in the U.S. is that we are likely to start exercising sort of pulling the brand lever there earlier than we did in the U.S. because we now have proven how effective brand is for us and also because in those markets where there was a monopoly, consumers are less trained to look for alternatives, and we need to make them aware of that because a smaller percentage of them are using Google - CFO, CarGurus

Heavy Insider Selling

CarGurus' top management has been selling stock aggressively recently. As of the most recent filing, all C-suite executives seem to be shedding ownership in CarGurus. While this number may seem low, it adds up when you look at past transactions where there have been only a few instances where management has bought stock. Here's a chart that shows the heavy selling over the past months. The fact that management is not confident in the stock price should be worrying for investors.

Stephen Kaufer, a board member and the CEO of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), has sold a huge amount of his ownership in the company as of the latest filing. Others have followed suit, selling more and more stock.

Valuation:

My valuation model for CarGurus takes into account the slowing number paying dealer growth in the US. I'm expecting Sales and Marketing to become a smaller portion of total revenue, but at a slowing rate, as shown in the model before. Operating Expenses as a percentage of revenue continue to decrease but at a very slow rate. I expect a valuation contraction to 50 times earnings in 2021, as the market realizes CarGurus' inability to use operating leverage and its dependency on advertising. With expected 2021 earnings of a little over $23 million, my target price is $10.47/share. The estimates that I've used are very generous, and I expect further downside if a huge slowdown hits the economy which would directly hurt CarGurus.

The risk and the reward in owning CarGurus are very poor. It's not just me who thinks like that. Just ask management, who have sold around 400,000 shares in total just in the recent quarter. Overly optimistic analyst estimates, sky-high valuation, huge dependency on advertising, and inability to use operating leverage make CarGurus a very nice short candidate.

