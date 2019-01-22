Hemp Sales Isn't The Vital Part Of Canopy Growth's Entry Into U.S. Market

source: newcannabisventures

Canopy Growth's (CGC) entry into the U.S. market via CBD derived from hemp is an ancillary event in my opinion. In this article we'll look at what I consider to be the real importance of the announcement, and what it could ultimately mean for the cannabis producer over the long term, which is its association with the U.S. cannabis market in general.

Immediately after Canopy Growth announced it had secured a hemp license from New York, its share price predictably shot up, with the accompanying hype by some of the alleged potential of the U.S. hemp market.

The Brightfield Group makes the claim the CBD in the U.S. will soon soar to a value of $22 billion within a decade, even though today sales are now under $1 billion a year.

For several reasons, including modest demand and remaining legal aspects of this segment of the U.S. market, CBD derived from hemp has continued to lag behind expectations, and even with the legalization at the federal level in the U.S., there remains a lot of challenges to overcome before it becomes a major growth market, if it ever does.

source: New Frontier Data via Seeking Alpha

For several reasons, including modest demand and remaining legal aspects of this segment of the U.S. market, CBD derived from hemp has continued to lag behind expectations, and even with the legalization at the federal level in the U.S., there remains a lot of challenges to overcome before it becomes a major growth market, if it ever does.

Some of the immediate challenges Canopy must overcome

The first thing to take into consideration in the U.S. market is the differentiation between federal and state sovereignty. In this case, just because the federal government has legalized CBD derived from hemp, doesn't automatically mean it can be sold in any state. Each state makes its own decision whether or not to go forward with sales. Legalization at the federal level simply removed any uncertainty concerning potential legal challenges by the federal government.

While I don't expect any state to resist CBD sales, it will take time to roll out various programs and guidelines for sales within each state to be made.

Another thing to take into account is CBD from hemp is different from CBD in general, which hasn't been legalized. Laws for THC levels remain stringent and in place, with 0.3 percent being the legal ceiling allowed.

Also of interest to investors is how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking into consideration the passing of the Farm Bill in 2018. With the Farm Bill mandating change in the classification of CBD as a controlled substance, it has resulted in the FDA being the only agency that polices the hemp industry in the U.S.

That's important because at this time the website of the FDA considers CBD to be a drug. Under that designation, it means CBD can't be legally sold as a dietary supplement. At this time the FDA has targeted manufacturers making claims about the ability of CBD to "treat, cure, or heal" users, it leaves the overall industry in a place of uncertainty until there is more clarity added to the guidelines for sales.

With the past determination in relationship to Red Yeast Rice and Cholestin, it can't be assumed the FDA will green light CBD; although it does seem to be more conducive to being approved than in the past.

All of that means it'll take time for the hemp industry in the U.S. to enjoy the full effects of the Farm Bill. The final element that needs to be overcome is the demand side of the equation. Hemp has been hyped in the U.S. for its alleged potential for some time, and in my opinion the legalization at the federal level isn't the same as it would be if recreational or medicinal cannabis were legalized. The market for hemp products is far less than it is for medical and recreational marijuana.

That has been the case for many years, and even though growth has been consistently steady, it's far from ready to soar on the basis of federal legalization.

I think it's far too optimistic to project a $22 billion CBD market at this time in the U.S. And even if it were to attain those heights, the impact on Canopy Growth would be fairly minimal when considering the level of competition it has in the U.S.

On the positive side, it will probably take a couple of years before Canopy is ready to extract and process hemp at full capacity, so a lot of these things should be much clearer by that time.

The most important benefit of the deal

To me by far the most important part of the announcement of the deal is it associates Canopy Growth with an entry into the U.S. cannabis market; how well it does with hemp really doesn't matter in the near term.

As mentioned above, hemp has struggled to gain traction in the U.S., and it will take a lot of time in my view before new products made from hemp, and the public being educated, before this segment of the cannabis sector starts to meaningfully and sustainably grow. By that time there will be a lot of competitors, with many of them being based in the U.S.

What Canopy Growth will be able to do, now that it has gained a foothold in the U.S., is to build out its U.S. network in order to prepare itself for the inevitable opening up of the U.S. market.

And since Aurora Cannabis has been stealing its thunder lately, being a first mover in relationship to being the first Canadian company to enter the U.S. hemp market has some temporal value. That's especially true with its major rival Aurora since it had publicly stated it was looking to compete in the U.S. hemp market.

Again, the primary value for Canopy Growth with the U.S. hemp deal is that it is now associated with the U.S. market. Not only does this make it more palatable to institutional investors, but also makes them more aware of the company.

A positive in this industry is Canopy will source product from U.S. producers, so it won't have to invest in that part of the business. It will be able to focus solely on extraction and processing.

Conclusion

It's going to take years for the U.S. hemp market to grow to significant levels, and by that time the number of companies competing for a relatively small piece of the market will make it only a small part of revenue and earnings for the majority of companies.

Even if the very optimistic outlook of a $22 billion U.S. hemp and CBD market were to emerge within the next ten years or so, it isn't likely to be a key part of the performance of Canopy Growth. By that time it will be producing at least 500 million kilograms of cannabis annually, and that will easily overshadow any hemp revenue.

The U.S. market should be the largest cannabis market in the world in the years ahead, and by Canopy Growth getting some headlines in regard to it now being able to compete in one part of that market, is a general positive for the company.

Whether or not it'll be able to leverage that beyond hemp will be the key to the size of the impact of the deal on the top and bottom lines of Canopy.

Overall, this is more a public relations coup. I think many following the cannabis market understand this, which is why the share price pulled back quickly after a push up. That and the reality that even if there is some benefit to Canopy's sales in the future, it's going to take a long time to get there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.