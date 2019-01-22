Progress Software: The Bleeding Won't Stop
by: Gary Alexander
Progress Software reported yet another disappointing quarter that led shares to tumble ~5%.
The company saw contracting revenue growth for the second quarter in a row, despite beating Wall Street's expectations.
Making matters worse, Progress Software is forecasting an essentially flat year in FY19, falling far short of Wall Street's expectations.
Progress Software is a company that has lost its momentum. Despite a seemingly attractive valuation, Progress Software is a value trap.
Embattled application development technology company Progress Software (PRGS) repeatedly turns up empty-handed in its earnings results. Progress Software just closed out its fiscal 2018 with another bleak Q4, continuing a recent trend of