How Can Apple Regain Investors' Trust?

Apple Stock Price

The collapse of iPhone sales and Netflix’s (NFLX) dropping the use of the app store led to a constant stream of negative analysts’ reports. Apple (AAPL) needs to take action to turn the situation around. The iPhone XR is priced too high for the market but it is unlikely that Apple will take action until the March results are in. Investors will remain uncertain about the most profitable two thirds of its business. They have taken action to open up its Services sector. More evidence that they have stabilized the iPhone and have new growth opportunities would make it a great buy, but they have not demonstrated that, so it is a hold.

What Happened?

Apple always faced the risk of the smartphone becoming a commodity. Yet they have continued to sell models that are ever more expensive. In 2018, it introduced three new models from $1100 to the XR at $750. The older 8 and 7 models were retained. The iPhone is a status luxury brand and the older 8 and 7 did not fit that image. The phone for the mid-market was the XR and that was too expensive, so the iPhone revenue declined 15%. The chart below illustrates revenue per phone grew 28%. This is the last quarter that Apple provided this data.

Apple services also took a hit. iPhone subscribers to Netflix through the apps store created 30% commission to Apple. Netflix terminated that arrangement.

The chart below illustrates the impact of the lower iPhone sales. Last year, revenue grew 12.6% over the prior year while this year it shrunk 4.9%. Apple highlighted the 19% growth of the non-iPhone sales but that is less than 8% above the previous growth. It is likely due to the new computer products and Apple Watch.

The Apple business model is to link the iPhone to the computers and iPad services like Apple Pay and iTunes. The latest products to join the ecosystem were Apple TV and Home. The problem is that these products do not have the uniqueness to strengthen the closed Apple system.

The lack of great products from Apple’s $14 billion annual research and development spending is the reason for these problems. Apple is working to expand into Medical with the Apple Watch and a medical records system. However, so are Microsoft and Amazon. While medical is a fast growing field it is slow to develop and it requires attention to detail. It is a good fit with the culture that has evolved at Apple. However, profits are needed to fund this long development cycle. Apple is working on a streaming TV service, which may be announced this year. Apple has made good moves joint venturing with companies. iTunes is now on Amazon’s Echo. Apple TV is with Samsung and LG.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple is readying three new phones this year with three camera lenses and the others with two lenses and liquid crystal displays, which are lower cost. These phones will presumably arrive in the fall. Apple has the advantage of low production cost. The line, while high priced, has been aggressively cost reduced by combining functions on chips and eliminating high cost suppliers such as QUALCOMM. The manufacturing cost is about 50% of sales price. In fiscal 2018, the iPhone was 66% of revenue. Fifth generation is an opportunity for Apple but expensive new phones require some 5G capability in 2020. This complicates the fall introduction.

Some talk of new products that will become the future of Apple. However, it has not developed any new products that have produced significant profits except services that are propelled by the iPhone.

What to do now?

Currently Apple is promoting trade ins. An iPhone XR is available in trade for $449 or an XS for $699, but that is for the trade in of an iPhone 8. An iPhone 7 trade is $50 more. These phones are in the current Apple new phone line up. The problem with trades is that the base of users interested in the trade is soon used up. So the deal must be sweetened. This can be done by offering subsidies to the cell phone network, which is a hidden price cut.

Apple would prefer to keep the sales up until the arrival of the new products in the fall. If the sales cannot be kept up, Apple needs to be prepared to make a major cut in the iPhone XR. This will hurt profits per phone but the volume will increase. Apple can say that it is prioritizing growth and the stock is so low that the price will likely not be impacted. Apple will probably not make this decision until after the second quarter.

Sales of all other businesses besides the iPhone are likely to be weaker in the quarter ending in March. Thus, the results of the next quarter will drive the decision.

Conclusion

Apple new product development activities are less productive leading to products that cannot command the margins that Apple used to enjoy. The new markets Apple is talking about in AI and medical have Amazon and Microsoft competition. To achieve these markets requires more agility than Apple has shown in recent years. Apple must stabilize the iPhone market and demonstrate that it has new growth. The new growth is unlikely to be demonstrated in 2019. The stock is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.