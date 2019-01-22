Dixons Carphone Plc (DXCPY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 22, 2019 2:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Baldock – Group Chief Executive and Director

Jonny Mason – Group Chief Financial Officer and Director

Conference Call Participants

Tushar Jain – Goldman Sachs

Warwick Okines – Exane

Simon Bowler – Numis

Richard Chamberlain – RBC

Dan Homan – Citi

Simon Irwin – Credit Suisse

Alex Baldock

Good morning, everybody. A brief intro from me before Jonny and I take any questions. So a solid peak performance that met our expectations against the tough backdrop of declining markets, with our like-for-likes up 1% overall. So how have we done that? Well, UK & I electrical, first of all. We’re pleased that we’ve continued to strengthen the market leadership positions that we’ve got, the growing like-for-likes, the growing share and some early progress on some of the big growth opportunities we flagged that we were going to get behind at our strategy in December, notably in online and in credit.

And we’ve been strong across all categories in UK electrical. There were some standouts. Gaming is the obvious one, where the first place that we’ve really got behind our strategy to make our stores much more exciting place that demoed that amazing technology and get customers to experience it. And we’ve seen some pretty impressive growth numbers to show for that. Smart Tech has been a success. We’ve had some good success in Small Domestic Appliances, laptops and tablets.

And TV is the other standout story, we’ve been able to drive this trend of super sizing the customers' TVs, and we’ve got some good growth numbers to show for that, too. So a pleasing performance in UK & I electrical. UK mobile was as expected. The market for 24-month postpay new subs went down by 8% in the period. Carphone went down by 7%, and we think this simply shows the importance of the strategy that we have to turn around the mobile business, a strategy that’s underway with more progress to show for it, which we can come back to later.

International, strong performance with 5% like-for-like growth. We’ve grown share in all territory and almost all categories. And there’s some stars of the show, notably, Sweden, Denmark and Greece, in the part of the business that’s now worth getting on for 40% of our sales. Overall, it was a well-executed peak. We showed good discipline as well. We think we benefited from the renewed focus on the core business. Our discipline showed itself in stable margins over the period, and our increased investments in colleagues and an easier customer experience showed itself in improved customer metrics, like better availability and better customer satisfaction.

All this result in no change to the full year profit guidance of around £300 million PBT. We have much work to do for the remainder of this financial year, but we think we’re well placed to deliver on our trading plans, and we’re continuing to make early progress in our strategy for long-term success.

So I’ll pause on that point and hand back to Seb, and we can take your questions.

Tushar Jain

Yes, hi good morning. I have two questions. One, can you give us a little more detail around your performance on Black Friday? Just trying to understand if the growth in the quarter was more towards Christmas with higher competition over Black Friday or it was more balanced across the quarter.

And second question around uncertainties around Brexit. Are you – I mean, are you building an extra inventory, given it will be in the next quarter? Just trying to get a sense what are you trying to do to, basically, get more execution more smoothly over the next quarter, basically? Thanks.

Alex Baldock

So let me take the first part of your question, and Jonny can take the second. On Black Friday, what we have seen this year is a continuation of previous year’s trends of increased pull forward to the Black Friday period, but we have stable gross margins to show for that, and I think that demonstrates the strength of this business, the scale and the leadership positions that we’ve got, the strength of our relationships with suppliers as well as the discipline of our execution during peak, which allowed us to put in a solid performance, nonetheless, even given this pull forward that we’ve continued to see.

Jonny Mason

And then on Brexit, we’ve been working hard to prepare for all possible eventualities. We’ve put contingency plans in place. For us, it’s mostly about some of our people who we’ve been talking to extensively and also working with our suppliers to get stock flow in as best a position as it possibly can be.

So we’re feeling prepared. We are going to build a bit of extra stock prudently just in case of any interruptions, and we think that’s going to be in the range of kind of £30 million to £40 million for a short period, whilst we just get ready.

Tushar Jain

Got it. Very helpful, thank you.

Warwick Okines

Good morning, Alex and Jonny. Just two questions, please. The first is what’s changed in the credit proposition or the credit performance, year-on-year, would you say, just in terms of participation of customers or the offer? And, secondly, Alex, you mentioned some early signs of your mobile strategy. Just wondering if there’s anything visible in stores that you’d call out at this stage.

Alex Baldock

Good morning, Warwick. So a couple of things there. So on credit, I mean, as you know, we’ve been busy laying the foundations of what we think is going to be a big growth opportunity for us with the signing of the much improved partnership with BNPP and starting the work to improve and tailor our offer and improve our platform as well as completing the training of 21,000 colleagues to make sure that we do this responsibly. It is very early days.

But I think when we said that we expected circa 8% credit penetration for this year, we are tracking slightly ahead of that over peak, so we’ve had a good peak on credit. As to your second question on mobile, you’ll recall that there’s three parts to our strategy to revitalize this part of our business: to reset the relationships with the network; to improve our offer; and to complete the merger, effectively, to get after the top and – especially bottom line benefits of turning Dixons Carphone into, genuinely, one business.

What has changed since December is on the first of those, because we have now renegotiated the legacy agreements with all of the network partners and put those relationships onto a more sustainable footing. So we’ve secured all the connectivity that we need. We’ve got much improved access to products like SIMO, where we were weak and where the market is growing and where we’ve now secured the best tariffs on that as well. And we’ve done this without extending any of the tenures of these legacy contracts that have hard volume commitments, and these have circa two to three years still to run. And we have no intention of signing any more – with – any more contracts with hard volume commitments, and we’ve done all of this while improving the terms.

So we’ve lowered the hard volume commitments, we’ve significantly eased the burden of these, whilst securing better economics on what we do sell. So that’s been – there’s been some important progress, there is still much to do. And we’ve talked about this being a multiyear journey, and it remains that, because there’s a lot of work to do to improve our offer to better meet how customers want to buy mobile, and that includes a similar offer what we’ve touched on, but especially includes building our own or building or providing others' credit propositions that is more flexible over 24-month postpay where the market is growing hard and where we don’t have a proposition today.

So we’re working to build that. That will take time, just as we’re working to turn Dixons Carphone into, genuinely, one business, to bring the two together. And that also, as we flagged, is a multiyear journey. But we are – but we’re making progress on that journey, as we’ve touched on today.

Warwick Okines

Okay, thank you.

Simon Bowler

Yes, good morning. A couple of questions, if I may. Firstly, within the mobile part of the business, can you confirm if you’re expecting to see any revaluations across the second half of the year. I know there’s a £10 million impact in the first half. Is anything expected above and beyond that?

Jonny Mason

We are not planning for anything, no. There’s nothing included in our outlook beyond what was in the half year.

Simon Bowler

Okay, fine. And then within the mobile revenue performance. Obviously, kind of continued drag from space following the store closures. Can you give any comments around kind of sales retention that you’re seeing from that kind of batch of store closures that have been put through?

Alex Baldock

What we – our – one of our priorities here in mobile is to maintain scale, and that’s why, despite the 102 store closures that we have flagged, we are not flagging any immediate plans to close anymore. Well, we think that maintaining scale for us in mobile is important. It’s important for the general benefits that we enjoy from scale across the business, but it’s important particularly in mobile because it’s the surest way for us to release the working capital in the business by maintaining sustainable and meaningful relationships with the mobile operators.

And it faces the reality, because for the next two to three years, while we’ve significantly eased the burden of these legacy volume commitments, they’re still there, they haven’t gone away. And for both of these reasons, we intend to maintain scale, both online but also in-store, in mobile, and we’re not flagging any change of that.

Simon Bowler

Yes, I understand that, but just with regards to kind of the closures that you have put through, are those sales – are you retaining the majority of those sales within your kind of retained estate or do you see any uplift in performance from nearby stores when one is – when one has been closed?

Jonny Mason

Yes, we do. We see sales transferring to both – obviously, it depends on geography of nearby stores, but also online. And one stat that we’ve talked about previously is that it represents about 1% like-for-like in terms of the remaining estate, that’s the contribution of sales transferred at the moment.

Simon Bowler

Okay, great thank you. And then kind of final question, if I may. Just regards to kind of building out any sort of credit offer on mobile. Can you give us any sense around what the timing on that may be? I understand there’s some systems changes that needs to be put through.

Alex Baldock

Yes. So we’ll have something in the market in 2020. Now, clearly, as you say, there’s a fair amount to do before this scales up, and we have to make systems changes, we have to test it and get it out there. But we’ll have something out in the market in 2020.

Simon Bowler

Yes.

Alex Baldock

Thanks Simon.

Simon Bowler

Thanks.

Richard Chamberlain

Yes, thanks very much. Good morning guys. A couple of questions from me, please. On the mobile side, can you just touch on some of the cost levers that you have to defend profitability, assuming it’s marginally loss-making? I mean, are you finding now, for instance, you’re getting better terms on recent rental negotiations as they come up?

That’s my first question. And then – and the second question is on Gaming, which, obviously, had a very strong performance over the period. It sounds like you’re going to be ramping up that offer in stores. What – which categories will that be replacing in general? Thanks very much.

Alex Baldock

Let – so let me start on the cost lever question and the Gaming question, and then Jonny may build from it. So the cost lever, first. The biggest single cost lever that we have to pull across the business and related to the mobile transformation is the one business, is bringing together two historically unintegrated businesses into, genuinely, one, and we’ve made a start with that in 2018 by bringing together, for example, different teams and regional retail management in online, in data and analytics and others. So – and we flagged that, that had in-year cost benefit of £60 million.

That’s just the start. The biggest prize will come towards – will be back-ended, and that’s bringing together two distinct systems back into one, and we’re not going to rush at that, because that’s a big complicated job and we intend to get it right. So that’s the single biggest cost lever. There are others. I mean, obviously, the 102 stores that we’ve closed have a cost benefit. You’ve touched on the rental picture, which I’ll let Jonny build on.

Let me come to your second part of your question, Richard, which was on Gaming. We’re pretty excited about this, obviously, in and of itself, because this is a great category where we’ve registered 60% growth year-on-year during peak, so that’s exciting in and of itself. But I think it’s exciting because it demonstrates the worth of the strategy that we’re following, the strategy of making stores and online work well together.

And stores have to be exciting places, they have to draw customers in, there has to be some reason for customers to want to go to them, which is around the ability to demonstrate products, to touch and feel it, to experience it. And that’s where these battleground Gaming arenas, that we’ve got into 17 stores for peak and we’ll roll out to 140 during the course of this financial year, really come into their own. Customers have been experiencing the tech, have been playing against each other. The stores have been super exciting places.

And also, Gaming makes the most of our breadth and scale in pulling together laptops, PCs, consoles, software, services, accessories into an offer that others would struggle to match, and certainly at our scale and multi-channel. So you can look at this as a scale pilot for what we intend to do to more and more categories and to more and more stores, which is the nature of our excitement. Finally, you asked about what it’s replacing.

We don’t quite see it that way, I mean, I think we – one of the pleasing aspects of UK & I electrical performance over the peak period was the broad-based nature of it. I mean, Smart Tech was strong, SDA have some – had a reasonably strong peak, too, Whites have put in a very solid performance and continued to gain share, laptops and tablets put in a strong performance. TV, especially, this super sizing trend that we’ve been able to drive has been pretty interesting for us.

Over 75-inch TVs sales more than tripled over the period, over 55-inch sales were up by over 70%. And again, our relationships with the likes of LG and Samsung came into our own. And that’s a long answer to your question, but there’s a few things to get excited about in that category performance.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay, great. That’s helpful color. I guess, just as a supplementary, I mean, do you see Gaming, sort of, all-in, as a category including accessories and so on as sort of margin-accretive over time? Is it a margin-accretive category?

Jonny Mason

Yes. I think we do think that. It plays to the strengths that we demonstrate best in shops, which is it’s a good way of using our expert and experienced colleagues, and it plays across the software, the hardware and the opportunity to experience in shops. So we think it’s going to build good business going forward.

Alex Baldock

And from a margin perspective, clearly, we see opportunities here for credit penetration and for services penetration, just as we do for shipping boxes.

Jonny Mason

Just to come back on one of your – on your earlier question about Carphone costs. Alex referred to the big prize is the combination of overheads into one business some way down the track. In the short term, I wouldn’t say there’s anything material. We are making very good progress on rent reductions. The Carphone store portfolios has lease lengths less than two years, so we were able to drive good deals with landlords on extension. But of course, on the other side of the ledger, we’ve got colleague costs rising and other inflationary effects. So I’d say we’re, in advance of the big prize, we’re holding the line on costs.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay. Great, thank you very much.

Dan Homan

Yes, good morning. A couple of questions for me. First of all, just on international. Was there any change in the trading patterns, year-on-year, particularly looking at Greece and if there’s any specific driver of that very strong performance there?

And then, secondly, just on iD mobile, just under 1 million customers there, is there any limitation on how large you can make that MVNO? Do you have any limits with the networks? Thank you.

Alex Baldock

Let me lead off on that, and Jonny may kick in as well. On international, I think what we’re – our strategy, while we’re focusing the lion’s share of our attention of transformation efforts on the UK & I, as we said in December, our strategy is explicitly to continue the international trajectory that we’re seeing, and that’s getting plenty of attention under CEO Jaan-Ivar Semlitsch.

So on – as to the strategy itself, it’s very consistent with the group’s strategy that we set out. Some of the growth opportunities are the same. We see a big growth opportunity in online, which that grew 30% last year, albeit from a low base, and we intend to continue that. We see a significant opportunity in credit penetration, which is up circa 30% in Greece, much lower levels in the Nordics, and we’ve launched a new credit proposition in the Nordics already to get after that opportunity.

So the one distinction in the agenda between the international and the UK is we’re going to go harder at B2B in international, first. We see a significant opportunity across the group in small to medium business. We’re going to go at that, first, in the Nordics, and we’re underway with an end-to-end plan to get after B2B, will begin. It’s quite an exciting opportunity as less than 10% of sales currently in the Nordics are B2B.

There are a lot of synergies with the B2B business when you focus on small business anyway. And it could prove – it provides some quite interesting learning for a longer-term opportunity in the UK. We’re resisting the temptation to go after it in the UK as well, by the way, because we’re in the spirit of focused on a few things that matter most. We’re going to get after the four big levers, first, that we flagged in December.

So just to come back to your question. The – in the international trajectory that we see is the result of a focus on continuing it and to an agenda that’s pretty consistent with that we’re following in the UK. The brief answer to the second part of your question, Dan, no, there is no such cap on the potential of iD mobile. It’s really important that we are able to secure the much better terms that we have with our new agreement with Three for iD. iD both is important in and of itself, in that it gives us now a super competitive offer in SIMO, that’s obviously ours. But it’s also clearly an important source of negotiating leverage when it comes to our relationships with our network partners. And so, for both of those reasons, it’s been important for us.

Dan Homan

Great. Thank you.

Simon Bowler

Hi, thanks. You’ve kind of called out in the statement that there’s been growth in the new longer-than-24-months postpay segment, an area you don’t currently serve. I was just wondering if you could comment on whether that is an area that you will be serving. Can you service that through a bundled proposition under your network agreements or is that something that’s going to depend on the credit proposition coming in 2020?

Alex Baldock

So it is, Simon, you’re right to point out, the biggest – the fastest-growing segment within the mobile market. We don’t currently have a presence in it. We absolutely intend to, and we’re well equipped to do so. If you break down the component of a credit proposition, it’s the handset, plus SIMO, plus the credit, plus any services and accessories. And of those components, obviously, we’re very well-placed when it comes to relationships with the likes of Samsung and Apple. We’re, by some distance, their largest customers across electrical and mobile in the UK, so we should and do have preferential access to products and terms when it comes to handsets.

So that’s the first part. The second, SIMO, well, we’ve touched on that, too, both through our own network ID. And through the improved access that we’ve negotiated with these new agreements with the network partners, we’ve got a – we’ve now got a stronger lineup on SIMO. The credit component is the one that we’re building, and that’s the one we’re currently missing. And our agreement with BNPP that we signed towards the end of 2018 is in part focused on delivering a tailored credit proposition in mobile. As we talked about earlier, there’s quite a lot to do to get that underway, which is while we’re not committing to seeing it in the market before 2020, but clearly, we’re going to get in as soon as we can to go after this exciting opportunity.

Simon Bowler

And so just to understand, so – because we’re talking about kind of postpaid deals here, are we not, rather than kind of the disparate parts of other postpay? So could you offer a Vodafone 36-month contract for a new iPhone at £30 a month, for example, in that kind of bundled way that you historically have done? So

Alex Baldock

Yes. I think there’s – so the key distinction here is that when we talk about traditional postpaid, it’s been restricted to 24 months. Whereas, clearly, when there’s a credit component to it, it’s a more flexible product and it can go up to 36 months, and therefore, everything else being equal, has lower up-fronts and lower monthly costs for the consumer. That’s the key distinction. Is that your question?

Simon Bowler

Yes, yes, I think so. Maybe I’ll kind of follow up off-line with Mark or something as well.

Jonny Mason

Yes, the introduction of credit allows you to go beyond 24 months, which you’re not allowed to do without credit. That’s the key difference.

Simon Bowler

Right, okay. And they’re not allowed, that’s a regulatory piece or a network?

Alex Baldock

Yes, exactly, exactly right.

Simon Bowler

Regulatory?

Alex Baldock

Yes.

Simon Bowler

Okay, thank you.

Simon Irwin

Good morning, gentlemen. Just a view of yesterday’s newspaper announce – or newspaper stories about activist. Have you had any pushback from shareholders about the strategy that you announced in – or a month ago now and whether there is any pressure from significant number of shareholders to accelerate what you’ve already announced or, generally, they are supportive?

Alex Baldock

So I think I’d sort of touch the question in a couple of parts. I mean, there’s a – you mentioned the activist. Obviously, we’re, obviously, happy to engage with current and potential shareholders, and we often do, and not least because we believe that we’re now on a path to making this a much more valuable business. We’ve been pleased with the hearing that we’ve got from investors in the meetings that we’ve had since the strategy launched in December.

We’ve taken them through our – the reasons that we believe that we’re on this path to making this a sustainable success and a much more valuable business. We’ve talked them through the big growth opportunities that we’re going after like credit and online that plans to make customers stickier and more valuable through – making it easier for them, and through deploying our services and the plans to turn around mobile and to revitalize that part of the business.

And we’ve talked to investors about why we believe that we’re on the right path on mobile, in particular, to make the most of the strengths that we’ve got and turn what is already a scale business into a scale, profitable and cash-generative business. And we’ve talked about the reasons to believe that we’ve set up this transformation of ours for success and that we can continue to perform along the way.

So what we’ve – those have been the conversations that we’ve had. And our focus remains to continue the multiyear journey we’re on, on transformation, while keeping an eye, more than an eye, on current performance at the same time, as we’ve demonstrated with a solid, well-executed and disciplined performance we see.

Simon Irwin

So, by and large, you’re saying that your current shareholders are supportive of the plan that you announced last month?

Alex Baldock

So, I mean – well – so other people could speak for themselves, really. I mean we can speak about what we’re doing. And what we are doing, we are convinced that we’ve got the plan for this – maximize the sustainable value of this business. We’re pleased with the conversations that we’ve had and the engagements that we’ve had, and we’re going to take it forward from here.

Simon Irwin

Okay, thank you very much.

Alex Baldock

Given there are no further questions, we’ll wrap it up here. Many thanks for your time, ladies and gentlemen, this morning, and have a good rest of your day.

Jonny Mason

Goodbye, everybody.

