Shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) started 2019 with a bang as investors grew confident about a stronger recovery, which was communicated just after shares have seen their lows. Despite having risen nearly 20% in 2019 alone, shares continue to offer great appeal in the medium to long term in my eyes, driven by the leadership position, focus on innovation, and promise that we have seen the bottom of this cycle.

About 2018 Earnings & Outlook

Schlumberger's 2018 results marked a modest recovery from softness seen in the years before, although the free fall of oil prices in the final quarter of the year have weighed heavily on the reported results.

While full-year revenues were up 8% to $32.8 billion, fourth quarter sales were flat on an annual basis, driven by the weak momentum of oil prices and correlated to that capital spending in the final half of 2018, not aided by the fact that many E&P names have maxed out the capital spending budgets ahead of the end of the year.

For the year, Schlumberger reported flattish operating margins of 12.8% (being segment margins, however), resulting in clean GAAP earnings of $2.1 billion, or $1.53 per share as the adjusted earnings number came in 9 cents higher.

The final quarter of the year was certainly weak. Not only were sales flat on an annual basis, but operating margins also were down 2.3% to 11.8% as well, driving a twelve cents reduction in adjusted earnings to $0.36 per share.

Ending the year with $2.8 billion in cash and equivalents, Schlumberger operates with a net debt load of $13.2 billion, a number which rises to $14.4 billion once pension liabilities are accounted for. With a full-year operating income number of $2.6 billion and D&A costs running at $3.6 billion, this translates into a manageable 2.3 times leverage ratio.

Recovery Is Priced In

With earnings power at more or less a dollar and a half, Schlumberger is not cheap, but we have to account for the point in the cycle and where the stock has traded already. After peaking at $120 in 2014, shares fell to just $35 in the days ahead of Christmas, now rebounding to $44.

At this level and based on $1.50 per share in earnings power, earnings multiples remain elevated at 23 times earnings at $35 and a current multiple of 29 times.

Despite the recent tumultuous period, Schlumberger is confident about improving operating conditions in 2019. Management believes that an improved supply/demand balance will result in higher oil prices throughout the year, notably due to OPEC/Russian production cuts, lower production in North America, and resolution of the trade woes between the US and China. The company does warn that near-term volatility in oil prices shows that a recovery will be uneven and be delayed, as first quarter results are not expected to be very strong, despite a recent +20% rally in crude.

While North American production levels are not expected to rise much after this segment rebounded quickly following the 2014 crash, Schlumberger specifically cites under investments made by international parties, as additional investments are needed simply to maintain production. This does not really apply to Schlumberger itself, as it sees capital spending at around $1.6 billion in 2019, down by $600 million from 2018.

All About Average Earnings

One thing is certain and that is that Schlumberger continues to outperform peers simply due to the sheer size as well as focus on innovative solutions, while other names have seen much dilution or losses along the way. The company probably deserves a premium, but even premium names can lose 70% of their value in a period of a few years.

Having reported peak sales of $49 billion in 2014 and 20% operating margins, it is clear that with $33 billion in sales and 13% margins, the recovery has a long way to go. Note that the 13% margins reported by the company currently are segment margins, as after allocating corporate costs, these margins now total 10%, still down 10 points from the peak.

Pegging the midpoint of margins and revenues in a simplistic exercise at the midpoint of the current performance and the 2014 peak, I see 15% operating margins on $40 billion in sales for a $6 billion operating profit number. Note that this compares to current reported operating profits of $2.6 billion and peak profits of $10 billion in 2014.

That looks rather attainable in my eyes as $600 million in net interest expenses and a 25% tax rate works down to $4 billion net profit number, just shy of $3 per share. Such earnings potential and a 20 times multiple reflective of the outperformance of the business shows that shares could still see decent upside from here.

This thesis has been the reason why I have lowered my average cost down to $50 by buying some shares in the low-forties over the past week, as I am a patient holder of this world-class business until price volatility comes down, anticipating oil prices to trade higher in the years to come.