Advisory Panel Votes In Split Fashion For Lexicon's Drug: What Does That Mean For Approval?

An FDA advisory panel voted in an 8 - 8 split fashion on whether or not Zynquista along with insulin should be approved to treat patients with type 1 diabetes.

Recently, an FDA advisory panel voted in a split fashion 8 - 8 on whether or not Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) and its partner Sanofi's (SNY) type 1 diabetes drug sotagliflozin (Zynquista) should be approved. This becomes a risky situation, however, the vote coming in a split fashion means the approval may be up in the air. I believe there is a better chance for approval now because there needs to be new treatment options for these patients with type 1 diabetes. Had the vote been negative, then I could see the FDA leaning towards rejecting the drug.

FDA Advisory Panel Vote

The FDA advisory panel vote is not a negative at all in my opinion. The split vote among the panel signifies a direct split on whether or not sotagliflozin should be approved. Ultimately, it will be up to the FDA itself on March 22, 2019 to decide if it believes that the drug should be approved. Sotagliflozin was explored in multiple Phase 3 studies combined with insulin to treat these patients with type 1 diabetes. Sotagliflozin does well in treating patients with type 1 Diabetes. I will point you to one positive clinical data from one of the large Phase 3 studies.

This data stems from a Phase 3 trial known as the inTandem1 study using Zynquista along with insulin to treat these patients. This was a 52-week study that recruited a total of 793 patients. Patients were randomized to receive either 200 mg of Zynquista/400 mg of Zynquista in combination with insulin or insulin alone. It was noted that patients who took Zynquista along with insulin significantly reduced: A1C, weight, total daily insulin dosing, and fasting plasma glucose.

These issues were reduced significantly in the combination group compared to insulin alone. Reducing weight, reducing the amount of insulin taken, and fasting plasma glucose are extra positives. However, the most important factor that I noted above is the A1C levels for type 1 diabetes. That's because in order for a patient to be considered to have normal blood glucose levels they have to be at an A1C <7.0%. The ideal outcome is for these patients to achieve levels lower than that. However, this Phase 3 study recruited patients that had A1C baseline levels between 7.0% and 11.0% before entering the trial.

At least 263 patients took 200 mg of Zynquista, 262 took 400 mg of Zynquista, and 268 on placebo (insulin). The study easily met on the primary endpoint which was a statistically significant change in baseline for those who took Zynquista along with insulin compared to the insulin group. All these results are great, but why are they important for these patients? That's because there is a huge unmet need that needs to be achieved in this population.

Remember above, where I stated that in order to treat this disease patients have to be under that 7.0% A1C level? Well, when patients only take insulin alone they sometimes don't reach that target goal of having normal levels. If that's not enough to show you the need for Zynquista, then I will point you to another issue. The problem is that certain diabetes drugs lower the A1C level (blood sugar glucose levels) too much at a very low point (no balance).

When that happens it is called hypoglycemia, and that's what some diabetes medications can cause. The good news is that patients treated with Zynquista along with insulin in this study had lower incidents of hypoglycemia compared to insulin group. Hypoglycemia wasn't completely eliminated, but it was better in those taking the drug combination compared to those who took standard of care insulin treatment alone.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has cash and investments of $187.3 million as of September 30, 2018. The good part about this biotech is that it does have an FDA-approved product, which partially helped offset the lower milestone payments that were received from Sanofi this year. This product is known as XERMELO, which is sold in the United States.

The net product revenue for it reached $6.3 million which is up 19% year over year. This is good to know, but for now that much revenue doesn't move the needle. It will be the diabetes drug Zynquista that will likely be the key growth driver for Lexicon if it receives FDA approval. If the FDA rejects approval then it is highly likely that Lexicon may have to raise cash by some other means.

Conclusion

The FDA advisory panel was split on whether or not Zynquista along with insulin should be approved to treat patients with type 1 diabetes. The risk is that the FDA may decide that more trials might be necessary. If that happens then the approval process could be delayed for a few years. That's the worst-case scenario, but I believe that the FDA will vote to approve the drug. Not just based on the split vote, but because there are no other adequate options.

You have insulin which has been used for many years, but as I noted above, this treatment has its limitations. If Zynquista is approved it would be the first oral antidiabetic drug for use in adults with type 1 diabetes. If the FDA thinks it will benefit some people, wouldn't it want to approve a new treatment option? In another perspective, these patients can possibly become insulin-resistant. Meaning, these patients need higher doses of insulin to get their blood glucose levels under control.

That would leave these patients with a very dangerous situation. If the FDA wants to help this patient population then approving Zynquista with insulin is the best option. These type 1 diabetes patients need a new option to control their blood glucose and Zynquista is that alternative option. I believe the FDA will vote to approve the combination.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.