Old National Bancorp's (ONB) CEO Robert Jones on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
by: SA Transcripts
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)
Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
January 22, 2019, 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Robert Jones - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
James Ryan III - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Daryl Moore - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Executive
Brendon Falconer - Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Scott Siefers - Sandler O'Neill
Chris McGratty - Keefe Bruyette & Woods
Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray
Terry McEvoy - Stephens
David Long - Raymond James
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to the Old National Bancorp fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible