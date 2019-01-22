The Recovery Everyone Loves To Hate

Recovery? What recovery? Even after the stock market rebound of the last four weeks, investors still aren’t quite ready to jump on the bullish bandwagon. And as we’ll discuss in today’s report, they remain bearish extremely cautious based on recent money flow statistics. This has bullish implications for the intermediate-term (3-9 month) equity market outlook.

To listen to the bears, one gets the impression that even after the December broad market decline there are still entirely too many bulls. This isn’t borne out by the evidence, however. Consider that data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI) reveals one of the largest mutual fund outflows of the last several years took place in the final weeks of 2018. The long-term graphs provided by Yardeni Research illustrate the enormous outflows that took place in equity mutual funds in late 2018, particularly in foreign equity funds.

Even when viewed from a 3-year perspective, total equity fund outflows were quite heavy in late 2018. Moreover, only in the latest reporting week (Jan. 9) have equity fund flows recovered into positive territory. The return of mutual fund and ETF investors to the long side of the market has been both slow and tepid, however, and the evidence tells us that there are still more bears than bulls out there.

Source: ICI

Viewed from a contrarian standpoint, the mammoth outflows of recent months are a positive indication for the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) recovery prospects. Prior to the October plunge, it could be argued that there were too many bulls for the market’s own good. The fact that there are now relatively few bulls compared with the large number of bears is a net positive, however, since it implies the market isn’t overcrowded with long positions. The still-high level of short interest for equities is also a potential source of fuel for short-covering rallies in the upcoming weeks.

Also worthy of consideration is that one of the principal areas of concern late last year were the leaders from earlier in 2018, namely the major e-commerce stocks. The FAANGs were among the biggest losers in the Q4 plunge as investors had serious reservations about the growth stock outlook in light of the emerging market slowdown. Since December, however, growth stocks - including the e-commerce leaders - have commenced an impressive recovery. Shown here is the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN), one of my favorite tools for evaluating the FAANGs. As of Jan. 18, FDN has returned to its highest level of the last three months as confidence is being slowly restored in the U.S. growth outlook.

Source: BigCharts

FDN can be considered as an important proxy for the overall growth stock outlook, and if the ETF manages to return to its pre-plunge price above the $140 level in the next few weeks, we’ll have an important confirmation that the late 2018 decline wasn’t the start of a new bear market. Rather, it will serve as a sign that the fears which led to the October-December slide were unfounded and that forward-looking investors have realized that the market overreacted to them. My expectation is that FDN will return to above $140 during the present quarter.

Consider also the New Economy Index (NEI) has bounced back nicely since the start of the year. The NEI is a composite of some of the most sensitive and important stocks which encompass the major components of today's economy. It includes online retailers Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY), delivery service FedEx (FDX), bricks-and-mortar giant retailer Walmart (WMT), and employment agency KForce (KFRC). It also serves as an excellent real-time reflection of the U.S. retail economy. When this index is rising it reflects a bullish outlook for not only the interim economic outlook, but also for America’s biggest e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as the big-picture employment situation. Shown here is the NEI graph over the last three years. As you can see, the index has kept above its long-term trend line despite the October-December correction. The recovery in NEI since December has also been encouraging and suggests an improved outlook for the leading retail companies.

Source: WSJ

My expectation for further recovery is based partly on the lingering pessimism still present in the market, as discussed above. It’s also based on the significant technical improvement we’ve witnessed on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq in the last few weeks. My favorite measure of this improvement is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) in the NYSE 52-week new highs and lows. Shown below is the graph of the 4-week new highs-lows momentum as of Jan. 18. A rising highs-lows indicator means that the incremental demand for stocks is rising, which in turn suggests that the market’s short-term path of least resistance is up.

Source: WSJ

This indicator has been an important guide to keeping me on the right side of the stock market in recent months, and as long as it remains in a rising trend, I can assume that the bulls control the market’s trend. I therefore suggest that investors continue to lean bullish for now as the odds favor higher stock prices in the coming weeks.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.