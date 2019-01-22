Tyme Technologies: Innovating Stellar Cancer Management

What are the secret of success? - one word answer: "rational"- Charlie Munger

At Integrated BioSci Investing, we seek to capture the potential profits in "opportunistic investing" and "market overreaction" events. Amid a bear market, there are a plethora of excellent investment opportunities presenting at a deep bargain to their true worth. Likewise, a market overreaction - typically relating to a clinical trial's reporting - can induce a fundamentally strong stock to tumble. Accordingly, we believe a market overreaction was definitely what caused Tyme Technologies' (TYME) shares to tumble on Jan. 18, 2019. This is the day when the company released its Phase 2 data for the lead molecule, SM-88, a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer. In this research, we'll present a fundamental analysis of TYME while focusing on the merits of SM-88.

Figure 1: Tyme Technologies chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Headquartered in New York City, New York, Tyme Technologies is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to manage a vast range of cancers as shown in Figure 2. The company is brewing the unique molecule, SM-88 that works by a differentiated mechanism of action. Instead of altering the tumor itself, SM-88 exploits the cancer's unique metabolism for tumor eradication. Interestingly, SM-88 demonstrated efficacy across 15 different cancers such as breast, prostate, and pancreatic. Moreover, the drug posted a highly favorable safety profile. SM-88 is currently being assessed in the Phase 2 trials for both pancreatic and prostate cancers. Furthermore, a pivotal Phase 3 study for pancreatic cancer is planned for First Half 2019.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Tyme)

SM-88 Combination Therapy

As a novel combination immunotherapy, SM-88 leverages on the stellar approach to cancer management that is combination therapy. By simultaneously suppressing various cancer targets, a combination therapy reduces the time that cancer cells have for evolving, thus deterring its escape from immune detection. Combination therapy also deters these rogue cells from rendering the treatment obsolete through relapses prevention. As follow, the key components of SM-88's combination comprise of the following: a cancer cell disruptor (dysfunctional tyrosine derivative), a tyrosine kinase uptake enhancer (rapamycin), and two apoptotic inducers (phenytoin and methoxsalen).

Figure 3: SM-88 mechanism of action (Source: Tyme)

Dysfunctional Tyrosine Derivative

Notably, SM-88 was built on a highly interesting paradigm. Specifically, most chemotherapy aimed at eradicating rapidly dividing cells, including both normal and cancer. Nevertheless, SM-88 has an improved target specificity because it employs a "modified tyrosine derivative" that halts only cancer cells metabolism and duplication. A dysfunctional tyrosine derivative is the key to destroying the cancer cell's defense.

Research showed that, in contrast to normal cells, cancer cells require an extremely large amount of tyrosine for growth and expansion. Therefore, they increase the expression of the tyrosine transporter (LAT-1) for L-tyrosine to ramp up the level of this non-essential amino acid. L-tyrosine is then used to build their protective outer layer, mucin which prevents degradation from bodily enzymes.

Figure 3: Cancer cell defense (Source: Tyme, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

In using a "dysfunctional tyrosine derivative," the company believes that SM-88 can incorporate a D-tyrosine (i.e. the non-functional mirror form or stereoisomer of tyrosine) into the growing transfer-RNA (tRNA) strand and thereby halts the transcription process. As transcription is terminated, the cancer cell cannot divide. Therefore, its protective barriers like the mucin layer are also broken down.

Strong Phase 2 Trial Results

When assessing an early-stage bioscience company, we believe that it is most important to analyze the clinical trial results in its appropriate context. This is because, in the long run, the key determinant of a profitable bioscience investment depends on the clinical outcomes of the lead molecule. Accordingly, we'll analyze the results of the Phase 2 (88-Panc) study of SM-88 in 38 patients suffering from advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer. Of note, these are extremely sick patients who received two prior systemic therapies.

As of Jan. 6, 2019, the evaluable patients include those who completed one treatment cycle. Remarkably, 68% of evaluable patients (i.e. 19 of 28) are still alive after the 4.3 months median follow up. Regarding the 14 patients who received SM-88 as third-line therapy, 79% are surviving at the 4.7 months follow-up. The aforesaid results are quite significant, as the survival rate doubled the historical standard. Additionally, there was a 73% median reduction in tumor cell burden. And, the median survival has not been concluded for either evaluable or intention-to-treat patients. Overall, the drug was well tolerated.

Figure 4: 88-Panc results (Source: Tyme, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

In our view, it is quite prudent that Tyme will advance SM-88 as a third-line drug for metastatic pancreatic cancer this year. As depicted in Figure 4 above, the results from the exploratory Phase 2 trial clearly support SM-88's use in the third-line setting. Specifically, the efficacy in term of survivability was as high as 79%. We were not surprised by the excellent clinical outcomes posted due to the combination aspect of stellar cancer management. We believe that combination treatment is quite important for excellent cancer management, as we've featured extensive research elucidating its merits through various companies under our coverage such as the oncology-focused innovators, Exelixis (EXEL) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Given the investing prospects of Tyme is dependent on the ultimate outcomes of SM-88, we'll conduct a clinical forecasting of its future trial results. Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that SM-88 will procure positive outcomes in the future pivotal trial for pancreatic cancer. This represents a "more than favorable" chance of trial success.

CMV and TDV factored substantially into this forecast. The built-in combination therapy aspect of SM-88 strongly limits the time for cancer cells to evolve and thereby renders these rogue cell ability to become treatment resistant or to evade immune detection. Pertaining to TDV, the early clinical results and Phase 2 outcomes were excellent, thus signaling highly promising results to come.

In our opinion, the only uncertainty regarding SM-88 and its clinical prospects is how D-tyrosine got incorporated into the cell because it's unlikely that LAT-1 transports D-tyrosine. Even if D-tyrosine managed to traverse inside the cell, the tRNA won't be able to pick it up for incorporation into the growing mRNA transcript. The "stereospecific" nature of enzyme in the body dictates that our enzymes only bind specifically to L-amino acid. Therefore, tRNA should only be able to bind to L-tyrosine. Regardless of the uncertainty relating to D-tyrosine, the three anticancer drugs that were incorporated into SM-88 certainly works. Else, there is no plausible explanation for the robust clinical efficacy witnessed in 88-Panc.

For qualitative analysis, we graded the scientific novelty as "extremely high." We believe that the innovation of built-in combination therapy within one molecule is quite novel. It signifies an advancement from the traditional combination therapy. SM-88 also scored extremely high for unmet medical needs due to the limited treatment options for pancreatic cancer and its deadly nature. Amid the lower regulatory hurdles set by the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb), the ease of regulatory approval is extremely high.

Qualitative analysis for SM-88 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Financials And Valuations

Since a financial report provides important clues on the company's ability to fund its drug development, we'll analyze the crucial points of the Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 earnings report. This report accounts for the period that ended on Sep. 30, 2018. As follow, Tyme did not log in any revenues. Be that as it may, investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Tyme to operate without either revenue or earnings for many years prior to banking a net profit. This is due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process.

Looking at the balance sheet, Tyme has $21.1M in cash and cash equivalents which is slightly lower than the $22.4M as of June 30, 2018. The lower cash position was due to the higher spending related to 88-Panc. With the expected $5M quarterly burn rate in 2019, we believe that there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2020. Nevertheless, a company usually executes an equity raise prior to cash depletion to strengthen the balance sheet. Therefore, we approximated that Tyme is likely to conduct an equity financing two quarters from now.

Potential Risks

As with all investment, investors should be aware of pertinent risks. The main concern for Tyme is if SM-88 can post the positive final clinical outcomes for 88-Panc as well as for its upcoming Phase 3 registrational trial. We ascribed a 35% risk of clinical failure for both studies. Even if SM-88 generates strong data and gains approval, it might not procure robust sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. The other concern is that the company might not have adequate cash to fund ongoing operations. In our opinion, they would need a whole lot more than $21M in cash. Hence, additional equity raise is a high probability event that, in and of itself, will further dilute shareholders value.

Conclusion

In all, we recommend Tyme a speculative buy with the three out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $5 price target to be reached in two to three years. Tyme is leveraging on the sound principle of combination therapy for the management of a vast number of oncology indications. While the financial market can view its lead molecule, SM-88's combination approach as a weakness, research supported that it is clearly a mark of strength. By incorporating four cancer active pharmaceutical ingredients into one molecule, Tyme "baked in" the cornerstone of stellar cancer management to improve the odds of survivability for patients. Combination therapy with SM-88 also reduces treatment complexity. The Phase 2 data for SM-88 as a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer was quite impressive. Based on the robust clinical efficacy, we expect that the future registrational trial will also deliver excellent outcomes. Despite its small size and limited funding, if the company can strengthen its cash position and further advance its pipeline, many good days are ahead for shareholders and patients alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.