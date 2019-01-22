Ophir Energy Is Takeover Target With Activist Involved And Improved Strategy

While we wait, Ophir has increased operational cash generation and promised to lower exploration expenditure, which was a black hole in the past.

Ophir Energy (OTCPK:OPGYF, OTC:OPHRY) is an exploration and production (E&P) company in the Oil&Gas sector. Ophir was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2011 and has a market capitalization of about $407 million. I think the situation is interesting, because it trades under a recent bid by Medco, has an activist involved and is improving and de-risking operations.

History

Ophir Energy has a value destructive past. About 29.4% of the company was sold for 250p (British pence) per new share at their IPO in 2011 or in other words the company got a cash infusion of about $373MM. The initial market capitalization was ~800MM pound.

As you can see the price peaked at about 560p in 2012 and then continuously declined until December, 2018.

Via a rights issue and placing Ophir issued 168,025,675 new shares, bringing the total to 588,089,864 as of March, 2013. The intention was to finance a high impact pan-African drilling program (lost money), maintaining the pace of commercialisation of the Group's gas assets in Tanzania (later sold half of stake at a profit) and making strategic additions to the Group's portfolio (strategic is regularly synonym for expensive).

The company issued 152,208,612 new shares to acquire Salamander on the 3rd March, 2015. You can find the standalone financials of Salamander Energy here. It has been operating at a loss for the last years.

To sum it up the share count increased from 319,480,862 as of 13 July, 2011 (NYSEARCA:IPO) to 707,211,824 (excluding 38,807,583 treasury shares) as of 31 December, 2018. The market capitalization decreased from 800MM pound at IPO to 316MM pound today. All the while the company has taken in $1.4 billion from raising new capital. All the more puzzling makes this result the sale of a 20% interest in Tanzania Blocks 1, 3 and 4 to Pavilion Energy for $1.288 billion. The main reason for the value destruction were exploration expenditures.

Who would invest their hard earned money into such a company? So what has changed to make Ophir interesting now?

More shareholder friendly strategy may be due to activist involvement

The COO left in 2017 and the CEO in May 2018, which has made a new strategy by the interim CEO more credible compared to keeping the same executives.

The new strategy is more focused on shareholder’s interest. Producing assets and near field exploration is less risky than frontier exploration and would also have a lower WACC.

"As outlined in our strategy statement on 13 September, we are building a company with increasing cash generation, and declining risk capital expenditure. Our future investment decisions will continue to focus on maximising returns to shareholders."

Activist Petrus Advisors claims this strategic review is the result of “pressure from shareholders including Petrus Advisers” [see executive summary].

Ophir has already commenced “the relocation of the corporate functions from London to Southeast Asia with the plan to complete the move by September 2019, yielding further significant costs savings during the coming year. The company's 2018 financial statements are likely to include provisions of approximately $10 million for restructuring and relocation costs [15 January, 2019 update].

Another important point to note was the addition of a new director on January, 15th. This shows management’s willingness to heed the advice of their shareholders, as Petrus Advisers had introduced the new director to Ophir (per their letter to the board).

Recent acquisition

Effective 1 January, 2018 Ophir bought a Southeast Asian package of assets from Santos for $205 million or a net cash payment of $144MM. Those assets have performed better than expected by management and most importantly they are producing cash flows and are no exploration blackhole. Shareholders can only welcome the shift from exploration (especially frontier exploration) to production. Per the half year results pay-back is now expected to be 30 months for the Santos assets.

Ending with horror in EG

In the meantime license to Block R (including Fortuna Gas) expired on 31 December, 2018 and was not renewed by the Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Mines. This triggered a further write-down of $300MM. Activist investor Petrus Advisors already addressed this issue in their letter to the board of Ophir. Petrus Advisors still see value given Ophir’s total $700MM investment into the license and isearch for a project partner. They think giving Ophir no compensation sets a “challenging precedent for other international operators who are considering deploying capital in the country”. At least this puts an end to the exploration expenditures.

The low trading price made Ophir a takeover target

On January, 2nd Ophir and Medco (OTCPK:MEYYY, OTCPK:PTGIF) confirmed to be in discussions about a possible cash offer by Medco for Ophir, after Ophir’s share price had already moved up (see chart). The potential offer price was indicated to be 48.5p according to a further announcement on January, 11th. This price was rejected by Ophir’s board as too low on January, 14th. Medco has now time until 28 January, 2019 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Ophir.

It is not clear whether Medco will make a firm offer. 48.5p would provide upside of 9% from the current price of 44.5p. But after the rejection of the board and investor Petrus Advisors being in agreement with the rejection a higher bid is likely necessary for an offer to be successful. Petrus Advisers has demanded a starting price point of 60p for only the SEA (Southeast Asia)assets, Medco is perceived to be most interested in. Medco would also reap significant synergies from the acquisition by combining those assets with their own assets in the SEA region.

Some thoughts on value

Ophir expects net debt to be $35MM at year end 2018 and $70MM per year end 2019. The pro forma production was 29,700 boepd in 2018 and is expected to drop to 25,000 boe per day. The Opex is estimated to have been $12 per boe for 2018 and is expected to increase to $16 for 2019.

Units Pro forma Basis(1) IFRS Basis(2) FY 2018 (NYSE:E) FY 2018 (E) Production (boepd) 29,700 17,200 Acquisition cost (with effective date of 1 January 2018)(3) ($'millions) 205 149 Capital expenditure (including pre-licence expenditures) ($'millions) 122 117 Net debt ($'millions) 35 35 Gross liquidity (cash and undrawn debt facility)(4) ($'millions) 390 390

Ophir’s gross debt consist of a bond, acquired in conjunction with the Salamander acquisition. Bonds payable stands at $105MM per June 30th, 2018. The coupon rate is 9.75% and maturity is in January 2020. Other than this, there are no interest bearing liabilities on the balance sheet, but other form commitments.

In connection with acquiring Oil and gas interests Ophir has pledged to do some work. The table shows their estimate of the net costs. It is good to know those exploration commitments really allow for lower exploring expenditures than in the past. Nevertheless, should the oil price tank it always hurts to be forced to spend cash.

They expect the production base to generate free cash flow of $300MM over the next three years (see chart).

Whereas Petrus Advisers sees $322MM cumulative free cash flow from Ophir’s SEA production base (at a constant brent crude oil at $60). That is not bad compared to the market capitalization of $407MM. Although due to negative free cash flow from non-SEA operations the total cumulative group free cash flow is expected by Petrus Advisers to be $219MM, which is still more than 50% of the current market capitalization. Despite the good cash flows expected over the next few year it is important to note that the “Madura Offshore PSC and the Sampang PSC will expire in 2027 and production in the Indonesian Interests is in decline” (Santos assets).

One obvious risk is the oil price. Ophir hast two hedges in place for 4,000 bpd in total: “for the period to 6 September 2019, the company sold a Brent swap at approximately $70 per barrel and purchased a Brent call at approximately $78 per barrel for 2,000 bpd; and for the full calendar year 2019, the company sold a Brent swap at approximately $56 per barrel and purchased a Brent call at approximately $66 per barrel for 2,000 bpd.”

As you can see from the chart $60 oil price, as used by Petrus Advisers for their low, base and high case, is not unrealistic, but Oil is very volatile. Nevertheless, a good guess is to assume assume the price stays flat over 2019 as base case and also watch the futures market.

On the downside, one has to guess what the undisturbed price of Ophir could be. After the share price increase at the end of 2018, the oil price also recovered from ~$51 to $62. On the other hand the EG asset is now written-down to zero.

In addition to the cash flows Ophir has extensive reserves per their estimates.

Although this information is from 2017, it shows the reserves can sustain production for more than the next few years. The over 1 billion boe 2C reserves Petrus Advisers points to in their executive summary is more than the YE2017 of 996MM. That is due to the acquisition of the Santos assets. More details on these assets can be found in this circular. Although, 401MM boe of the 2C reserves are in the now completely written-down Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea (EG).

Using the probable reserves one can easily calculate how Ophir Energy’s reserves in the ground compare to the enterprise value. But I do not know the reserves as of now. To the table above I added the Santos production and 2P reserves only, because I do not know the exact conversion ratios of the several gas reserves to boe. I do not think Ophir is expensive. Ophir is covered by a full 13 analysts per their website and this would be an argument against a mispricing.

From the chart the undisturbed price of Ophir is in the 33p-39p range. The midpoint would be 36p for a downside from 44.5 to 36p of 19% compared to upside of 9% to the indicative bid of 48.5p and 35% upside to the conservative Petrus Advisers wish of 60p.

Conclusion

I am neither oil nor gas expert. I would not invest, where it not for the bid by Medco and activist involvement with early signs of bearing fruits. For me this is a special situation investment, with admittedly large downside risk due to the inherently risky nature of the E&P business. If the oil price drops the cash flows will be worse than expected and the reserves also worth less and keep in mind oil reserves will shrink with a shrinking oil price as they do not represent mere oil in the ground, but the perceived economically viable oil. We have no firm bid for the whole company, but the indication of p48.5 is above the current price. There could come a higher bid or none at all. Assuming a flat oil price, we have some downside protection from operating cash flows over the next three years. For me the risk reward looks good and I intend to establish a small position if my limit orders get hit.

