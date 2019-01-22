Trading Gold Miners In The Wake Of The Gold Cross
About: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
by: Fun Trading
Summary
The golden cross is an essential trading event which is widely used by a large number of investors and traders to "beat the house."
There is an apparent disconnect between the gold miners and streamers and gold bullion. In fact, many miners have badly underperformed gold, and the question is why?
We are about to experience a typical technical bullish reversal, and it is vital to get ready for the ride.
Courtesy: ABSFreepic
Investment Thesis
The golden cross is an essential trading event which is widely used by a large number of investors and traders to "beat the house."
Let's face it. We are not here