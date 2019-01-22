Biotage: The Leader In Flash Purification

Summary

Biotage has the advantage of being a leading company in automated purification and other analytical solutions, which is a macro trend in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

The company has performed very well during the last seven years with increasing revenue and net income.

The recent acquisitions of Horizon Technology and PhyNexus Inc. are expected to complement the company's products and partially expand into areas not yet focused in the past.

One major challenge for the company is to maintain the current high growth rate in the long run.