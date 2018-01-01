This is a tough market to find attractive ideas. I try to look for investments that may not be 1:1 correlated to market action. One source of potential differentiated returns is in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value or NAV. Although discounts likely close or widen as the market comes and goes, there are other influences as well. These investments are by no means completely decoupled from the market, but I find some of them an attractive enough addition. Especially as I've been able to identify some safer type closed-end funds (fixed income, infrastructure, etc.) that I hope will help my portfolio weather a downturn while seeking out big discounts still provides that upside oomph!

Today, I'll review the Brookfield Global Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:INF) which is part of my closed-end fund cheat sheet. The cheat sheet contains positions in closed-end funds I have on.

Brookfield Global Infrastructure Fund hopes to generate income by investing in publicly-traded infrastructure companies (equities). The fund mostly invests in the U.S. but aims to include some foreign country exposure at all times. It employs about 28% leverage.

In Q4 2018, many closed-end funds got hit hard and discounts widened. This fund is no exception and it crashed hard in December perhaps due to tax loss selling. Followed by quite the quick rebound in early 2019.

INF data by YCharts

The discount to NAV has been widening for a while now. It didn't rebound to the same extent early '19:

INF data by YCharts

From a historical perspective, the discount is wide but not unheard of:

INF Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

It all adds up to an implied distribution yield that's fairly impressive at 8.58%:

INF Distribution Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

What makes this fund a little less attractive than some of the other funds I've been reviewing is that it is full of equity exposure. There are both advantages and disadvantages to a closed-end fund full of equities vs. bonds. Overall, a discount on a closed-end fund is more valuable on a fixed income fund. If we are talking about some type of high yield securities, there isn't much difference between those and equity exposure. This particular equity fund contains equities of a "safer" kind namely infrastructure focused.

I really like the manager here; Brookfield (BAM) and I really like the portfolio they've come up with, which also played into my consideration to buy into this closed-end vehicle. Brookfield is a private equity player focused on real asset investing on a global basis. They have considerable expertise around exactly these type of assets and I think the portfolio demonstrates that with lots of very attractive pipeline investments; MPLX (MPLX), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Energy Transfer (ET) among others. Its biggest positions are Vinci (OTCPK:VCISF) and American Tower Corp. (AMT) that offer a different type of infrastructure exposure. There are also some utilities and even Airports among its holdings, but it looks really geared towards midstream operators which probably tells us something about the value Brookfield perceives there.

The average P/Es are quite elevated, but considering these are somewhat safer infrastructure assets and many are quite far from peak earnings, that's fine.

Among all closed-end funds I've reviewed, this is one of my top favorites which is why I've included it in my cheat-sheet. I primarily like it because of the strong specialized manager, the portfolio being geared towards a space I believe to be undervalued in general (pipelines/midstream), and finally, the discount to NAV that's wide compared to history. The discount to NAV is also wide among the universe of U.S. traded closed-end funds.