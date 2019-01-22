UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM) CEO Joe Mitchell on Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Danfoss Conference Call (Transcript)

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UQM) Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Danfoss Conference Call January 22, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Chris Witty - Investor Relations

Joe Mitchell - President and CEO

David Rosenthal - CFO

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Joe Vidich - Manalapan Oracle Cap

Chris Witty

Good morning. And thank you for joining us today to discuss UQM's pending acquisition by Danfoss. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, President and CEO and David Rosenthal, CFO. Before getting started, I'd like to review our safe harbor statement.

This conference call may review forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements regarding our plans, beliefs, current expectations or otherwise, including those of our officers and directors with respect to, among other things, gaining access to global markets, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, the Danfoss transaction, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity and the continued growth of the electric powered vehicle industry.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-K, which is available on our Web site at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

I'll now like to turn the call over to Joe Mitchell to review the acquisition by Danfoss. Joe?\

Joe Mitchell

Thanks, Chris, and good morning everyone. I am very pleased to discuss an exciting and historic development here at UQM. As announced yesterday UQM has reached agreement to be acquired by the Danish Company, Danfoss for $1, 71 per share of approximately 100 million in cash.

Danfoss is a large multinational corporation that had reported sales of €5.8 billion or roughly $6.8 billion in 2017, and is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic systems, industrial drives, motors and components for the commercial and construction markets along with the automotive, aerospace, HVAC and energy industries.

We believe it is an excellent fit for UQM as I'll explain further in a moment. The merger anticipates that UQM will be part of Danfoss Power Solution segment on close. Additional terms of the agreement were detailed in yesterday's press release [Audio Gap], which will be filed with the SEC and distributed prior to a shareholder meeting to secure approval for this groundbreaking transaction. The boards of both UQM and Danfoss unanimously support the acquisition, which represents a premium of approximately 52.5% over last Friday's closing share price, an 71.4% premium to the weighted average trading price over the past 60 days.

The deal also equates to approximately 9 times UQM's LTM or last 12 months reported revenue and evaluation incorporated a detailed analysis and inclusion of our future business plan to arrive at the $100 million purchase price. With the Danfoss partnership, UQM will be on a much stronger path to succeed going forward.

Now, let me go through the strategic rationale for this transaction, starting with the dynamics of our end markets. As most of you are likely aware, competition is rapidly increasing within our industry as market fundamentals move in a positive direction. Not only is the competition becoming more intense as the industry matures, consolidation is accelerating. And when I say competition is increasing, I am talking about the big national organizations such as ABB, Bosch, BorgWarner , ZF, Siemens, DAE, Dana and several Chinese companies, many of which are now entering or expanding into our markets and already fitting against this for major contracts the world over. Such companies are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the technology to fuel product adoption and growth.

At the same time, we've seen recent mergers and acquisitions in the space such as with the Dana TM4, Sevcon BorgWarner, Remy BorgWarner and others. It is our belief that pricing pressure due to global competition will further intensify even as demand accelerates. So we must take advantage of this opportunity to maximize our shareholder value while strengthening our Company's position to effectively compete in the market.

In addition, let's not forget to mention the geopolitical and economic challenges sometimes inherent in establishing a presence overseas, particularly in emerging markets such as China and India that represent a large portion of our business. Certain countries have many hurdles to overcome that are at times rather difficult and expensive for small companies, such as ourselves, even when the market seems right with growth opportunities and very interested in our technology advancements.

Most large customers also expect suppliers at a minimum have a global presence in terms of sales, operations and support. To win major business takes purchasing power and the ability to scale quickly to meet manufacturing requirements, both of which can be challenging for a small company, no matter how nimble and adept at deploying capital. For example, there've been many potential contracts where UQM was compatible both technically and commercially, but customers would not select us due to our size and lack of infrastructure to provide support globally.

Some potential clients wondered if we have the staying power or the capital to be around for the long haul, the harsh reality of the global market. Competitors use both size and scale to leverage purchasing power, manufacturing infrastructure and capacity, all while promising better customer support, putting us at times at a major disadvantage. This is even more noticeable in our emerging markets where the vast majority of our sales are expected to take place over the near-term. Without a strategic transaction, such as this with Danfoss, the reality is that UQM would very likely need a significant dilutive investment for the detriment of our shareholders. And even then it would not match the benefits of teaming with an established leader in the space having the capital to take on the competition and penetrate these new markets.

So the strategic rationale is very sound, done in the best interest of our company's, its future and our shareholders. And yet you may be wondering why Danfoss. We have consistently spoken of our criteria in the selection of a strategic partner, those being strong capitalization, existing infrastructure and access to the markets. Danfoss definitely fulfills all three of those criteria and brings many other strengths and benefits to UQM, but why not some other company and why a complete acquisition versus a partial capital objection. Well, let me elaborate. Given that UQM is strategically aligned with or has worked with many organizations, we've undertaken discussions with numerous potential partners over the past several months and years. Danfoss was by far the most attractive candidate across all aspects.

They expressed keen interest in working with us and we're looking for a full merger to best leverage our combined capabilities. And with Danfoss, we’re not limited to certain markets or customers. The company being Danfoss is an established leader across many industrial and electrical applications, and is expanding its electrification footprint globally. With a substantial presence in key markets across North America, Europe and Asia, including China and India, UQM's advanced product portfolio will strengthen Danfoss and accelerate its penetration with key customers in such geographies and the company will be able to provide both product and service support regionally as well as globally.

Danfoss' goal is to be number one or number two in every market it serves and with a strategic vision to be an innovator and leader within the cleantech propulsion field. And it goes without saying with billions in sales and significant cash on the balance sheet, Danfoss will bring the necessary capital to support our growth plans by funding new business developments and product R&D. We believe Danfoss is an excellent partner for us going forward.

So before turning the call over for questions, just let me reiterate a few of the key points about this exciting opportunity. Teaming with Danfoss will not only transform UQM by becoming part of a much larger global enterprise, but it will position the company for faster growth and bolster our presence in the markets we serve. The transaction offers an excellent valuation that considers the future performance of UQM and provides a meaningful return to our shareholders. We truly believe that Danfoss will be an incredible partner that it can take UQM to the next level, leveraging our patented technology and advanced applications.

In closing, we're proud of our significant accomplishments over the many decades and look forward to a future with Danfoss where we can better serve our customers, invest in new technology and more rapidly adapt to the ever changing dynamics of our markets worldwide. As far as the next steps are concerned, a proxy statement related to the shareholder vote for this acquisition will be distributed in the coming weeks. Regulatory approval, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. will also be required. We will hold a shareholder meeting to vote on the approval of the merger and pending all regulatory and other approvals expect the transaction to close in the second quarter.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to the operator and open it up for questions. Operator?

We will now begin a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from line of Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Amit Dayal

This round do you think there's a high probability with shareholders and everybody else in terms of this going through? And if not, are any penalties, et cetera, that may incur with this disapproval on the regulatory side as that come through?

Joe Mitchell

Obviously, we need the shareholder approval, which we anticipate which should be viewed very positively. And on the regulatory side, obviously, we had our experience with CFIUS. And the feedback previously from CFIUS was they wanted us to deal with countries that we were more aligned with. And we're actually very supportive of a number of different companies that they weren’t even making introductions, try to help us through this process, and it was mainly not to give the technology up to the Chinese. And with Danfoss, the acquisition is actually formally through the Danfoss U.S. group. And they have a major presence in the U.S., they have over 3,000 employees here in the U.S. So we -- never going to say never with the government, we don't anticipate really any issues from the regulatory side.

Amit Dayal

And maybe one more from me. I recall there was a building up for sale. How is that accounted for in this price and transaction?

Joe Mitchell

So from there, we've actually got a $4.5 million line of credit or debt against the building. So that is into the 100 million that Danfoss would be paying for. But the plan is to keep the building, the entire organization here in Colorado. And second thing expansion of other business that they would be bringing in.

Next question comes from [Stanley Upton], a Shareholder. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

I've got a question about -- my impression was the future of this company. It seemed like we've been talking for the last couple of years, especially last year about how everything is starting to line up for this company. There were partnerships we've been involved with, all the new orders we keep talking about, everything. And then as you go -- as you were talking today, I keep hearing your voice about how you think that the future of this company is very bright and with that being said, it seems it's very bright for Danfoss shareholders. It doesn’t seem to be quite as bright for us. The $1.71 price seem like that would be way below what this company could do in the next few years. And I have understood what you said about different companies that have looked at us and had said no, or you’re not big enough or whatever. But those same companies are looking to merge with companies just like UQM who have the technology. And I'm afraid of what you've done is make it possible for us to get a little bit reward, but we’re going to lose out on the big picture, in my opinion and what it seems like anyway unless everything you've been saying in the past doesn’t hold true. So I’m asking is this is the best deal that we could get for the company and how hard did you try to do that?

Joe Mitchell

That was a big part of the discussion with Danfoss and we look at the valuation and we said we've got to look at the future revenue. We're not looking at today’s revenue. And if you look at all the other multiples in that that's gone on that this at nine is way above anything that’s happened in the market. So we said let’s look at the future. And we looked at our five and 10 year business plan from all of the business that we had identified in those markets and that was all put into the valuation. And again from a pricing standpoint that was definitely considered. And from the other side is if we don’t do it then we're still have to go out and raise the capital to be able to compete against these guys that are coming into the market or already in it. And there is incredible pricing pressure on us and that is the reality. And again I’m not saying the future is not bright. But to go in and compete against these other types of companies, the challenges are very, very large. And that's the reality of the market that we’re serving right now. So we really are looking at the best interest of the shareholders, maximizing the value and making sure that this company can move forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So did you look at any other companies, especially ones that are already partnering with, such as Meritor and the others they've been seem to have an innate interest in us to keep us from writing the full, and maybe they will still have that with Danfoss. But I’m just not very happy about what the future of this company seems to be, especially if we could find a partner and why can’t Danfoss just take a percentage of the company and not take the whole thing. I mean, a $1.71 seems like a steal at this point. Is that…

Joe Mitchell

No, those discussions were proposed and those offers were never put forward. And again, the complexity of doing these partials is if we able to grow it, they already have a presence in this market. And we did discuss that and they were not interested in from that side of it. Because when you expand into Europe, the sharing of the resources, expanding into Asia, how that would work, new business that will be brought into North America that would not be from our technology, from technologies that they would be bringing in, and the complexities one of very, very large. So we discussed that and said look, if we're going to go to the 100%, we need to consider the entire business plan and what UQM's future revenues are. And we've had the Duff & Phelps do our fairness opinion, looked at that business plan not even considered the dilutive side if we didn't go this way. And the valuation they came up with, we are definitely on the high side. So I think it's again a very fair deal for everyone involved.

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Vidich with Manalapan Oracle Cap. Your line is now open.

Joe Vidich

I just want to say congratulations. I understand why you're doing it and I understand that the competition is heating up. And I was wondering whether you'd go this route or -- it seems to me like you would need at least $30 million to $50 million to do what you needed to do. I don't know if you want to comment on what capital you thought you might need to really be able to make the investments. I don't know if -- would you like to comment on that or…

Joe Mitchell

I guess I can comment. I mean, obviously, the capital I don't know if there is a right number but it's large. And we looked at that and also again from a competitive standpoint, I mean, I don't want to understate what's happening there. Again with Danfoss, they made that strategic decision. They're going to be number one or two in the world with every market they enter, whether you're going to grow organically or through acquisition.

And I think they offered us again a very, very excellent premium on where we are and where we've been through last several years. And even with that type of growth, or I mean that type of a raise and having that infrastructure in place, you're still very, very small compared to some of the other competitors we just mentioned. Now, we've won some very nice business with the Meritor and with the Ashoks, and some of the other businesses we brought on. But the other point is that I made in the comments is the pricing pressure that's occurring now, a lot of that being driven out of China is really putting us in a difficult position from a sourcing and tooling standpoint where these companies are able to leverage plans that they already have and setup factories and then to build the product, they don't have to put all the infrastructure in place, there's a lot of things they're trying to go and alone, I am not saying it couldn't happen but are risky.

And that's why we looked at this and looked at all the options and at this point with what's happening with the market, with this offer on the table, it was a very, very good opportunity and why it was fully endorsed by our board. And I think we've met with all the employees and I think our employees think it's an excellent opportunity, and they know the challenges that we're facing. And again from shareholders with this type of premium, we look over the last several years that this was a 2x to 3x where we've been a few years ago when we went on this path, so very, very good return from that end.

Joe Vidich

Can I ask you, does Sinotruk have somebody on the board now also?

Joe Mitchell

They had a board observer seat but no voting rights.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of [Thurman Willis] shareholder. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just curious, any chance of Meritor or somebody like that coming in with higher bid and second part of that question is how will this affect our relationship with Proterra, Sinotruk, for lightning systems and our Indian friends, how will this affect our present relations? And again back to the question about any change of any higher bids coming in.

Joe Mitchell

Again, there is always a chance of a higher bid, Thurman I mean that’s something that our board would have a fiduciary duty to look at if there was a higher bid to come in. Our relationships with the customers are actually all very supportive. We've been in touch with all of the customers and that’s to say the feedback, they are looking for a stable UQM and they see this as a nice step forward for them. So there is really is no concerns or whatsoever for many of them.

Unidentified Analyst

And even Sinotruk within losing their [9.9%] ownership now?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, I mean, that’s something that with China that we've got to work our way through. Unfortunately, that’s one of the areas that I am going to have to say we’ve done very well with all areas other than that’s been a bit of a disappointment at the speed they are moving. So we will move forward and we’re going to figure out how we would continue to work together with the Danfoss UQM combination.

Unidentified Analyst

Let me again just -- I want to make sure I understand about Meritor. Our relationship with Meritor will continue, but there is always a change of higher bids coming?

Joe Mitchell

That could happen, from them or from any one.

Joe Mitchell

Yes, definitely. I want to thank everyone for your time today and ongoing support to the UQM. As previously stated, we truly believe that the merger is in the best interest of all stakeholders of UQM, including our shareholders, customers and employees. And we will look forward to your positive vote and endorsement of this agreement. Thank you everyone and have a good day.

