Guyana Goldfields: An Incoming Proxy Battle

In my opinion, the Guyana case resembles the recent proxy battle won by a group of shareholders of Detour Gold.

In January 2019 a group of Guyana's shareholders initiated a proxy battle to replace the current management team with a new one.

On Jan. 2, 2019 a group of irritated shareholders of Guyana Godfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) initiated a proxy battle to oust the current company’s management and replace it with a new team. To remind my readers, last year John Paulson and a group of large shareholders of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) conducted a successful campaign replacing Detour’s management with a new team of managers. In my opinion, we may see a similar scenario at Guyana.

Introduction

Guyana runs the Aurora gold mine in Guyana, South America. Currently Aurora operates as an open pit mine but in September 2018 the company took the first steps to develop an underground part of the mine. As of the end of 2017 Aurora hosted mineral reserves of 20.6 million tons of ore grading 2.64 grams of gold per ton of ore. In total there were 1.7 million ounces of gold suitable for open pit mining.

Since commencing its operations in 2015, the Aurora mine produced nearly 500,000 ounces of gold up to now.

Share price action

The chart below illustrates the way Guyana shares have been performing since commencing mining operations at Aurora. The upper panel of the chart compares Guyana share price action to GDXJ, a popular junior gold mining ETF:

Initially, Guyana outperformed GDXJ but since the middle of 2016 its shares have been underperforming the peers (red arrow). Finally, in late October 2018 Guyana shares crashed (green ellipse) amid the third quarter report and the following statements:

“Management believes the recent underperformance can be attributed to grade variability not captured in the model.”

“The Company has initiated a review of the underlying resource model. The Company has engaged RPA Inc., an independent firm of engineers and geologists, to assist in the investigation of the geologic controls and grade variability of the deposit. The Company expects the results from this review to be incorporated in the 2019 guidance and annual reserve and resource update to be disclosed in the first quarter of 2019.”

“We acknowledge and share the disappointment surrounding the revised production guidance and are actively positioning ourselves to address the grade variability. We have engaged an independent engineer and expect to deliver a full report in the first quarter of 2019.”

What's the problem?

I guess the above statements identify the problem. However, let me go a bit deeper into a few issues Aurora is facing:

Source: Simple Digressions and Guyana’s reported data

Firstly, I have looked into the initial feasibility study for Aurora (published in 2012) and found that over the first three years of operations the open pit was to produce more than 230,000 ounces of gold a year. As the table above shows, the company has never reached this level.

Secondly, since commencing operations the head grades have been in a downward trend. What's more, in 2017 and 2018 the reported head grades were well below the reserve grades, indicating that the resource model could be incorrect:

At the end of 2016 the reserve grade for the Aurora open pit was 2.83 grams of gold per ton of ore but over the next year the company reported the average grade of 2.46 g/t (13.1% below the reserve grade).

At the end of 2017 the updated reserve grade stood at 2.64 g/t but, similarly to 2017, the company reported the average actual grade of 1.99 g/t (24.6% below the reserve grade!).

Well, I'm not surprised to see Guyana shares crashing. Since the grades have been significantly below those reported in the resource model the investors lost their confidence in the company’s management and the stocks tanked.

Thirdly, to make things better, Guyana’s management has chosen a risky solution, increasing the scale of operations. As the table above shows, the amount of material mined has gone up from 8.21 million tons in 2016 (the first full year of operations) to 18.71 million in 2018 (an increase of 128%). Concurrently, the company increased mill throughput from 1.89 million tons of ore in 2016 to 2.56 million last year (an increase of 35.4%). Of course such a policy costs money and an all-in sustaining cost of production went significantly up from $738 per ounce in 2016 to $1,067 over the first three quarters of 2018 (up 44.6%).

I do not think it's what the company’s shareholders expect. Hence, a proxy battle initiated this month by a group of Guyana’s shareholders.

Proxy battle

The proxy battle is led by a group of investors, including Patrick Sheridan and Northfield Capital Corp.

According to the statement dated Jan. 2, 2019, the group wants to replace the current board of management with a new one. Here are three citations conveying the group’s demands:

“The current Board has made a series of seemingly irresponsible and misleading statements and generally questionable decisions that have put Guyana Goldfields’ share price into a freefall. Their track record shows every decision they make further compounds the value destruction. While shareholders have lost over CDN$1 billion in value the Board has continued to reward itself handsomely and has made no changes to the operational management of the Aurora Mine.”

“On a conference call on October 30, 2018, management this time largely blamed the further revised guidance on problems with the resource model, thereby throwing into question the gold resource itself. While some variance in the resource model is common and is to be expected, and certainly nothing new for the Aurora Mine, management’s statement threw into question the viability of the mine itself. In the Concerned Shareholders’ view, this was an incorrect, misleading and irresponsible statement and it caused the market capitalization of the Company to fall by almost CDN$250 million, or about half, in one day.”

“On November 9, 2018, the Company announced that it 'commenced underground development with first portal blast;' however, on November 19, 2018 the Company announced it had suspended work on the portal at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Concerned Shareholders understand that the EPA had specifically requested on October 24, 2018 that no underground work be commenced without prior approval, which the Company seemed to have deliberately ignored.”

Now, according to another announcement (also dated Jan. 2), the group controls 9.45 million shares of Guyana accounting for 5.4% of total shares outstanding. What's more, I'm confident the group is very familiar with the Aurora mine and its problems. For example, Mr. Sheridan used to be Guyana’s executive for at least 22 years. What's more, he is credited with the discovery and development of the Aurora mine. According to Market Screener, Mr. Sheridan owns 5.1 million shares of Guyana (2.95% of total shares):

Importantly, on Nov. 9, 2018, Patrick Sheridan was appointed as a chief executive officer in Sandy Lake Gold (OTC:LGDRF), a tiny exploration company developing the Sandy Lake gold project in Ontario, Canada. Shortly after his appointment Sandy Lake Gold acquired a number of mineral exploration properties in the Cuyuni Basin in Guyana, a gold camp where the Aurora mine is located. Here's the appropriate comment made by Mr. Sheridan on this acquisition:

“The acquisition of these historic and advanced stage properties immediately launches Sandy Lake Gold into the forefront of mineral exploration in Guyana. Both Aremu and Peters Mine share similar geological settings and history as the Omai Mine (3.7 MOZ produced) and the Aurora Gold Mine and both Aremu and Peters offer an outstanding opportunity for the discovery and development of high grade vein type, as well as open-pittable disseminated gold deposits.”

Summarizing – it looks like Mr. Sheridan is very determined to take control of Guyana Goldfields. Apart from owning a large stake in the company, he (through Sandy Lake Gold) controls an interesting deposit in the Cuyuni Basin. Due to its similarity to Aurora, taking control of Guyana could bring synergies to this property (for example, a mill processing the ore fed from both properties).

Further, Northfield Capital Corp is an investment fund focused on precious and base metals sectors. At the end of September 2018 Northfield holds a number of stakes in resource companies worth C$37.2M. Unfortunately, the company has not disclosed any stake in Guyana Goldfields. I can only guess that Guyana is included in an unspecified section accounting for 17% of the total portfolio:

Interestingly, at the end of September, Northfield held cash of C$20.2M. It's just my speculative theory but this cash may be used in the proxy battle. For example, keeping in mind that today Guyana shares are trading at C$1.70 a share, Northfield has enough cash to acquire 12 million shares of Guyana (6.9% of total shares outstanding). If that is the case, Northfield could be an important player in the proxy battle.

Summary

Guyana Goldfields is in trouble. Its flagship property, the Aurora mine, does not perform in line with expectations. For example, as discussed above, the gold grades reported by the mine are well below the grade disclosed in the mineral reserve estimate. As a result, in late October 2018 Guyana shares tanked 50% when the company had announced a serious issue with the Aurora resource model.

I guess this event was a pivotal one. Shortly after the October 2018 announcement a group of “concerned” shareholders led by Patrick Sheridan, a former CEO of Guyana, initiated a proxy battle to oust the current management team and replace it with a new one. In my opinion, this case resembles the recent proxy battle led by John Paulson and a group of large shareholders of Detour Gold. The battle has been won by these shareholders and now Detour is led by a new management team. What's important, since middle December 2018 (the end of the battle) Detour shares have gone up 25%, significantly outperforming peers. I guess that Guyana shares may repeat the Detour case. In other words, if the group of “concerned’ shareholders is able to attract other investors and oust the current management team, Guyana shares may reverse their downward trend pretty soon. According to the announcement dated January 10, 2019:

“The Board must honor the Concerned Shareholders’ request by calling a meeting within 21 days of the requisition.”

To meet the deadline, Guyana should call a meeting no later than Jan. 24, 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, KL, SAND, ARREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.