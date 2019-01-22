2 Biotech Stocks On Watch Early In The Week

Our take on both these names and why they are stocks to watch early in this holiday-shortened week is provided in the paragraphs below.

Both Aratana Therapeutics and Immunomedics were in the news on Friday, causing their shares considerable volatility.

The biotech sector and the overall market continued to claw back some of their recent substantial losses last week.

The markets continued their advance in 2019 last week despite a partial government shutdown that is now one month old.

The biotech sector also continued to show strength despite no major M&A deals during the week. A couple of small-cap biotech/biopharma stocks had significant news late in the week and bear watching early in this holiday-shortened week as markets reopen on Tuesday. These are two I would keep an eye on.

Let's start with Aratana Therapeutics (PETX). The stock had a roller-coaster week as the company announced Friday that its founder and CEO was stepping down. He will be replaced by the company's CFO. This follows the recent exit of the COO at end of 2018.

The stock initially fell on the news, but ended the day up over six percent. Investors initially feared that the departures could mean the rollouts of Nocita and Entyce were going slower than expected. This would not be unusual for an early stage 'Tier 3' concern.

However, those fears were soon replaced by the hope that new management might make a long-rumored takeover much more likely to happen. I concur with the second view. Founders can be very reluctant to let go of their 'babies' even when it is the right thing to do for shareholders, Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) is one great recent example of this phenomenon.

I continue to believe the most logical acquirer would be Elanco (ELAN) which was recently spun off from Eli Lilly (LLY). Elanco markets Aratana's compound Galliprant which is ramping up nicely and did $18 million in gross sales. Acquiring Aratana would rid Elanco of significant royalties and sales milestones in connection with Galliprant and provided two other recent approved products for their product portfolio, as well as Aratana's pipeline. It will be interesting to see if there is any movement on this front in coming weeks. In the meantime, the company's Q4 results should be out in approximately two weeks.

Immunomedics (IMMU) lost just over 25% of its value in trading Friday. In early trading, the shares were down significantly more.

The stock tanked after it was announced that the company had received a Complete Response Letter or CRL from the FDA. The CRL was around its BLA, or Biologic License Application, seeking accelerated approval for sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.

The shares bounced back from early lows after it became clear from management that the CRL was issued around issues with Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls and not trial data. This means no additional clinical or preclinical data will be needed. Immunomedics plans to meet with the FDA as soon as possible to understand and address the issues needed to move the BLA forward.

The CRL and associated stock action generated significant commentary from the analyst community. Both Cowen & Co. ($30 price target) and Jefferies ($21 price target) reissued Buy ratings although Jefferies did lower their price target from $30 previously. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares to a Market Perform from Outperform. Their current price target is $18.

The company ended the third quarter with approximately $580 million in the bank, so the company's financial flexibility seems fine despite this setback. Total operating costs in the third quarter were a tad over $55 million.

There was a lot of commentary on this name on the Live Chat portion of Biotech Forum on Friday. Several members decided to buy a 'falling knife' and caught shares near their bottom in trading Friday.

I have no position in Immunomedics due to my '10 Year Rule' which states that a company that has been public for more than 10 years that hasn't gotten a product across the finish line usually will continue to destroy shareholder value.

As can be seen above, Immunomedics has had a history of bouts of investor enthusiasm that have come to naught. Regardless, the shares should be a fascinating 'battleground stock' in the weeks ahead.

