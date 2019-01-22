Can The RING ETF Surge Higher?
About: iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The RING ETF is still up 16.92% from its 52-week low, and could rise further amid the latest developments.
More and more Fed members are expressing the need to be "patient" with their rate hikes this year.
Weakening economic data is inducing the Fed to turn more dovish, which will weaken the USD and allow inversely correlated gold prices to rally higher.
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is up 16.92% from its 52-week low in September 2018. The financial performance of gold miners is strongly dependent on the price performance of gold.