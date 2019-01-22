Zafgen Looks To Target Large Diabetes Market After Positive Mid-Stage Data
Terry Chrisomalis
Zafgen recently announced positive phase 2 results using ZGN-1061 to treat patients with type 2 diabetes.
Zafgen is expected to give an update for the clinical hold of ZGN-1061 in type 2 diabetes patients in Q2 of 2019.
Zafgen has $128 million in cash as of September 30, 2018 which is expected to last through 2020, which could put a potential cash raise by late 2019/early 2020.
Recently, Zafgen (ZFGN) announced positive data from its phase 2 trial treating patients with type 2 diabetes. The study met all the primary endpoints, which means that the trial can be further