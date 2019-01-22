Zafgen Looks To Target Large Diabetes Market After Positive Mid-Stage Data

Summary

Zafgen recently announced positive phase 2 results using ZGN-1061 to treat patients with type 2 diabetes.

Zafgen is expected to give an update for the clinical hold of ZGN-1061 in type 2 diabetes patients in Q2 of 2019.

Zafgen has $128 million in cash as of September 30, 2018 which is expected to last through 2020, which could put a potential cash raise by late 2019/early 2020.