BHP Billiton: Big One-Time Buyback And Strong Sustainable Free Cash Flow
About: BHP Group (BHP), Includes: SPY
by: Bram de Haas
Summary
BHP Billiton remains attractive on weak share price while throwing off cash.
The company needs to deal with some temporary issues that cost it $600M in H1.
Meanwhile, management remains focused on shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies.
With a longer-term horizon, it seems hard to lose money on this top producer while it grants exposure to commodity upside optionality.
Mid-last year, I wrote an initial recommendation for BHP Billiton (BHP) for subscribers of my research service. It didn't really go anywhere, but I guess it kept ahead of the S&P 500 (