BHP Billiton: Big One-Time Buyback And Strong Sustainable Free Cash Flow

BHP Group (BHP)
by: Bram de Haas
Bram de Haas
Summary

BHP Billiton remains attractive on weak share price while throwing off cash.

The company needs to deal with some temporary issues that cost it $600M in H1.

Meanwhile, management remains focused on shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies.

With a longer-term horizon, it seems hard to lose money on this top producer while it grants exposure to commodity upside optionality.

Mid-last year, I wrote an initial recommendation for BHP Billiton (BHP) for subscribers of my research service. It didn't really go anywhere, but I guess it kept ahead of the S&P 500 (