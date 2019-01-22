Natural Gas: Bullish Weather In Early February Not Expected To Last

But the long-range model suggests a return to bullish weather by the second half of February, so patient traders could get another shot at going long.

We exited our long positions on Friday due to a weaker 15-day outlook. Prices are tanking today as the weather models suggest the colder than normal outlook isn't expected to last.

Welcome to the not built to last edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a -160 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Jan. 18. A storage report of -160 Bcf would compare with -288 Bcf last year and -164 Bcf for the five-year average.

The bullish weather in early February isn't expected to last...

If you are wondering why natural gas prices are tanking today, look no further than this chart.

This is the ECMWF-EPS 00z 15-day outlook cluster which shows the bullish weather disappearing. The East Coast is expected to turn warmer than normal again following a cold blast, and the market finds that very discouraging.

For us, we exited our entire long position on Friday due to the bearish ECMWF-EPS 12z update. We saw at the time that the 15-day outlook started to show much weaker cold patterns.

At the moment, we do not have any positions. Our bias for this winter gas trading period continues to be bullish biased as we believe a bullish weather outlook would show better risk/reward for prices. At the moment, the warmer than normal pattern that's starting by Feb. 6 is only forecasted to last into Feb. 11-18. The new ECMWF-EPS long-range model that came out last night indicated a shift back to a bullish weather pattern by the end of February.

For us, this means that we may get another shot at going long if the subsequent weather models confirm that the second half of February will return back to colder than normal. But unfortunately for those who are trading on the long side, a bullish second half of February won't result in the same upside price spike as we had previously anticipated. By our estimate, if the second half of February is colder than normal by say ~10%, we would peg the March contracts fair value at closer to $3.35/MMBtu. This is may be another 10% move to the upside.

Another data point that's aiding the bulls now is that Lower 48 production has been impacted due to the colder than normal weather. We are seeing a drop in production, albeit not as much as last year.

Our forecast for production is for a stalled growth scenario into April. With oil producers slashing capex this year, the lack of growth in associated gas production also may aid natural gas balances during the summer months. This is one bullish variable that may help push prices into a higher price band over the summer.

Overall, we exited our long positions on Friday due to the weaker 15-day outlook. We are looking at getting back on the long side once the weather models confirm the shift back to bullish weather by the second half of February. We will be posting all real-time trade alerts to subscribers.

