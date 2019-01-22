Beijing Airport - The Long Term Chinese Stock With A Moat (Podcast/Video)
by: Sven Carlin
Summary
Talking about durable competitive advantages, what is better than a natural monopoly like an airport?
Plus, when that airport is the cheapest publicly traded airport in the world, it might be a portfolio crown jewel.
However, it is cheap for a reason (read: management and government actions). The key is to price their actions accurately.
Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) (OTCPK:BJCHY) dropped more than 50% from its peak in 2017.
Source: Bloomberg HKG-0694
It is strange for an airport stock to drop so sharply, especially as