Beijing Airport - The Long Term Chinese Stock With A Moat (Podcast/Video)

About: Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (BJCHF), BJCHY
by: Sven Carlin
Sven Carlin
Growth at reasonable price, long-term horizon, book author, Fund Manager
Sven Carlin Research Platform
Summary

Talking about durable competitive advantages, what is better than a natural monopoly like an airport?

Plus, when that airport is the cheapest publicly traded airport in the world, it might be a portfolio crown jewel.

However, it is cheap for a reason (read: management and government actions). The key is to price their actions accurately.

Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) (OTCPK:BJCHY) dropped more than 50% from its peak in 2017.

Source: Bloomberg HKG-0694

It is strange for an airport stock to drop so sharply, especially as