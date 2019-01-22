Sprouts Farmers Market: Strengths And Weaknesses

Sprouts still has the opportunity to increase its market in the US by opening more stores and revamping existing ones.

Company Overview

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is a US-based retail food chain that specializes in natural and organic food. The company sells many products such fresh produce, alcohol, vitamins, supplements, general groceries, meat, seafood, dairy products, and even body care products. The company operates through primarily two segments: Perishable Products and Non-Perishables

The company's perishables segments is composed of fresh produce, seafood, meats, and bakery goods. Anyone who's walked into a Sprouts knows the wide variety of fresh goods they offer, and their organic fruits and vegetables are always sought out. Sprouts' perishables has accounted for approximately 50% of their revenue in past years.

The company's non-perishables account for bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, and essentially anything that's packaged. The company's non-perishables are usually composed of healthy selections, and combined, they account for the other 50% of revenues.

The company currently sources its products from over 800 vendors and suppliers around the world. There are roughly 300 stores owned and operated around the U.S; however, they are only available in 15 states.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

1. The Sprouts Network

Sprouts has established a great network of distributors, stores, and vendors that have allowed the company to bring in the best produce all year round. Having this existing network allows the company to easily supply and distribute its numerous stores around the U.S while also giving it an advantage when retailing products.

2. Consistent Revenue Growth

Sprouts has shown a consistent growth in revenue these past few years, mainly attributed to its increase in store locations. From an investor's perspective, this allows the company to generate higher returns while also increasing its cash flows.

3. Store Design

Sprouts' stores are currently a combination of a traditional retail stores, farmers markets, super markets, and specialty stores. Consequently, each stores draws in a wide variety of customers while also providing them with the most organic goods in the market.

Weaknesses

1. Concentrated Locations

Although Sprouts has approximately 300 locations across the U.S, they are only operating in less than half of the states. Thus, they haven't been able to expand to arguably another half or more of the population. Furthermore, given the company's vision and outlook, it currently has little to no international presence. Consequently, there's only so much domestic revenue the company can tap into, eventually facing a setback. Furthermore, since the company is so concentrated in certain parts of the U.S with a focus on organic goods, Sprouts may see drawbacks due to environmental and natural conditions. This is a result of attempting to focus on fresh, farm-grown produce.

Opportunities

1. Store Openings

Sprouts has been consistently opening new stores across the U.S in the last couple of years, and there's no signs of this stopping anytime soon. This past year, the company opened locations in populated locations such as Vegas and Phoenix. The company plans to open more locations in areas such as Orlando, which would contribute to an even greater increase in revenue. Furthermore, the company still has the potential to operate in more states within the U.S.

2. Sprouts Private Labels

The company has its own private label, similar to many other produce and grocery retailers. Although many shoppers avoid these goods, there are many customers that shop according to a budget. Thus, as this continues, this will allow the company's private label to increase its sales.

Threats

1. Operational(Employee) Costs

Because Sprouts is continuously expanding, it makes sense that the company must employ more and more staff to operate its stores, contributing to a worse margin. Furthermore, anyone who's gone into a Sprouts knows that the store is relatively large in size, which means that it requires an increased number of people to operate. With the recent increases in minimum wages, the company will most likely see an increase human capital cost in the future.

2. Compliance and Regulation

The company is subject to regulations by the FDA, USDA, FTC, and other governmental organizations related to food and environmental protection. Although this may seem like a common issue throughout many grocers, Sprouts may be directed hurt as compliance regulators require more and more information disclosed on nutritional labels, especially its deli section.

Conclusion

Sprouts Farmers Market has been a successful grocery retailer these past couple of years, and it looks to continue maintaining this upward trend in revenue. Its emphasis on organic and fresh produce has allowed it to retain a solid customer base, and the company continues to expand across the U.S. Thus, the company should see little to no short-term setbacks outside of potential environmental factors.

