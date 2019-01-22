FedEx Corporation: A More Reasonable Price For A Quality Company With Moderate Growth Expectations

Introduction

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is a multinational courier/delivery services company based in Memphis, Tennessee. Currently, FDX segments their business results into 4 major categories which include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground currently make up over 80% of the company's revenue. In the past 14 years, the company has grown revenue at CAGR of 7% and EPS at a CAGR of just under 13% (Source: FDX SEC Filings). This impressive growth has led FDX to become a very popular stock with its shares once trading as high as $274 per share which represented a multiple of 17 based on their latest 2019 earnings estimates. Recently, however, a readjustment to its earnings forecast has brought the stock price down significantly to as low as $150 in the past few months. For many, this may seem like a good entry point for this stock; however, I believe the current price more accurately reflects its intrinsic value based on the true owner's earnings of the company and a more reasonable growth rate.

(Source: Created by Author from SEC Filings)

Some thoughts on Moat

It would be very difficult for a new entrant into the logistics space to effectively compete with FedEx. One of the most obvious reasons for this is the asset intensity of their business. FDX has total assets in the range of $57 billion which include a fleet of 670 aircraft and 180,000+ trucks and approximately 5,000 operating facilities around the world (Source: FDX Presentation). You cannot replicate a network of this size in a short amount of time even if you had the money and it guaranteed you market dominance. The value proposition that FDX brings to a customer is that they have an efficient and transparent operating network to almost anywhere in the world regardless of the relative imbalance of trade/demand between certain regions. For example, when someone wants to ship a parcel, they generally don't want to look through a dozen companies to see which ones ship to specific destinations. The expectation is that if one were to ship a parcel with FDX, it will get to wherever they need it to, reliably and quickly. But the problem is that not all trade routes are high in demand. There are a lot more shipments being sent between New York and Toronto than there are between Sudbury and Kalamazoo, but the customer's expectation is that you can delivery anywhere. This requires FDX to have assets and reliable partners set up everywhere. In order to operate this type of network profitably, efficiently and reliably, the company must have scale and high asset utilization. All of these have a huge impact on being able to provide a low-cost profitable network for package delivery.

Currently, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is starting to take more control of their shipments in an effort to decrease costs and provide better service in order to ensure their delivery commitments can be fulfilled to their customers (Amazon Article) but does this mean that they can translate this into a business that can significantly impact FDX? If Amazon were to expand beyond shipping its own items (which is not an irrational thought), then it would have to invest a significant amount of capital and energy to establish the same level of network in order to appeal to a broader spectrum of businesses and other customers. The volume of shipments would have to increase significantly in order to compete with FDX so that they can get the same benefits of scale than that which is currently being driven from Amazon internally. I am not entirely convinced that Amazon or any others could penetrate this moat right now.

Valuation

Today, the market cap for FDX is $46 billion with an Enterprise value of $60 billion. I would expect to pay a multiple of 18 for a company that has an identifiable moat, moderate growth expectations, and a relatively good reputation for the efficient allocation of its capital. This required multiple would translate to required earnings of $2.5 billion based on FDX's market cap today. Does FDX have this level of cyclically adjust owners' earnings given the evidence that is presented to us in their 10-Ks? When I look at their history of cash flow from operations and subtract their depreciation and amortization charges, I come to the conclusion that their owners' earnings are closer to $2-2.3 billion. This is slightly above what I deem required at today's stock price.

(Source: Created by Author from SEC Filings)

At $274 per share, however, FDX had a market cap of $68 billion which would require an assumption of a lot higher expected growth rate or an assumption of higher owners' earnings.

(Source: Created by Author from SEC Filings)

Assuming my owner's earnings estimate is correct, the growth rate that is being assumed on shares trading at $274 would have to be around 23% per year which is very unrealistic considering EPS has compounded at the low double digits in the past 15 years. Someone could justify buying at those high levels if they thought FDX was about to experience a catalyst breaking point in earnings in the near future, but I have not seen too much evidence that would suggest this. If anything, there is much more evidence to suggest that their growth rates may decrease in the future due to cyclicality, more competition, and temporary roadblocks having to do with global trade. FDX is a very capital-intensive business and in order to compete, they not only have to buy large expensive assets but they also have to maintain them. Their capital expenditures have regularly exceeded the cash generated from their operations. While a considerable amount of this has been designated for growth initiatives, the returns generated off these new assets have gradually decreased in the past 10 years. Perhaps this is the cost of building out their moat by investing in the network for the long term. Once this network and investment cycle is established, FDX could go through a cycle of focusing on reaping the benefits through pricing, but even if that were to occur, the stock price still does not necessarily have too much more upside.

(Source: Created by Author from SEC Filings)

(Source: Created by Author from SEC Filings)

While I believe that FDX has a very strong moat that will not be penetrated in the near term, I also do not believe that the stock is evidently priced below its intrinsic value. FDX has spent a lot of money in the past 10 years on growth initiatives in an effort to reassert their network dominance and should benefit from this investment, but the company still does not seem underpriced. That being said, it is a stock that is cheaper than the overall market and likely has better growth expectations over the next 10 years compared to the S&P. Based on my owners' earnings estimate of $2-2.3 billion, I believe the intrinsic value of FDX shares to be between $137 and $160.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.