Why Rite Aid Shares Might Trade Above The $1 Mark

When Rite Aid (RAD) presented at JPMorgan’s (JPM) Healthcare Conference, the company highlighted its free-standing PBM, EnvisionRx, EnvisionInsurance, and its push into the wellness space. And since bottoming on Dec. 28 as investors sold shares to book the capital loss for 2018, the stock managed to rally back to nearly $1.00. With the stock exchange warning the company about a delisting due to its share price below $1.00, will its market value hold? Will RAD stock continue its rebound without a reverse split? And what will it take for that to happen without any change in management?

Third Quarter Results

Rite Aid reported a penny in non-GAAP earnings on Dec. 19 as revenue rose 1.9% Y/Y to $5.45 billion. Though adjusted EBITDA matched last year’s results, the stock fell after the company lowered its guidance.

Shares trended higher this month, helped by a general rally in stocks. Walgreens (WBA) also recovered but is still down from its $85 top reached in Dec. 2018. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is still range bound and unable to rebound back to its yearly high.

Below: Rite Aid stock in January.

Catalysts for Rite Aid Stock

Shareholders clearly want management changed at Rite Aid but that's not happening. It must now rely on management carrying out Plan B following its rejected mergers with Albertsons, and before that with Walgreens.

As a smaller firm by store count compared to CVS and Walgreens, Rite Aid has potential advantages. Its increased focus in the customer could lead to higher same-store sales. Developing its wellness offering differentiates itself from the competition. The firm has 13 million active members in Wellness+Today. Its loyalty program should help it retain customers. And Rite Aid is adding more wellness merchants and enhancing clinical offerings. Most importantly, management is measuring results with script counts to hold itself accountable.

Though it's still small, the 2.4% script count in Q3 is still something. Higher flu immunizations, up 19% from last year, helped lift that number. Still, non-flu immunizations rose 72% and suggest script growth in the coming quarters despite a lack of seasonal strength lifting last quarter’s results.

Progress in Retail Pharmacy and PBM

Same-store sales in retail rose 1.6%, the best performance in over three years. PBM revenues rose 5.6%, thanks to growth from the Med D business. The reason for the same-store sales growth is simple: Management is aware of shareholder disappointment but it's no longer distracted. Previously, it spent nearly all its energy in the last year trying to merge with Albertsons. Before that, it waited for government approving the Walgreens buyout.

With shares a shade below the $1.00 mark, 0.7 times book and 20 times forward earnings, speculators could bet Rite Aid continues to grow sales. It has fewer stores to manage and has yet to close more underperforming stores to cut costs, raise capital and increase overall results.

Debt Levels a Headwind

Rite Aid had $410 million in cash and $3.394 billion in long-term debt as of Dec. 1, 2018. Its leverage is high. When stock markets head south, investors tend to sell off nearly all asset classes. Selling is typically highest for stocks that trade below $1.00, small-cap companies, and companies that are highly levered.

The company’s pro forma leverage of 5.1 times pro forma adjusted EBITDA may scare new investors away but long-time shareholders are familiar with the level. As shown above, the drug store cut debt substantially in the last few years. Debt fell from $7.3 billion around two years ago to $3.4 billion. If management continues to move the needle higher on revenue, the eventual positive cash flow will lower the EBITDA/debt.

Your Takeaway

Rite Aid is by no means out of trouble but it's headed in the right direction. Competition from CVS and Walgreens is nothing new. CVS and Walgreens are good investments that offer a dividend for income investors, while RAD stock has the potential to reward shareholders as its business grows at a faster pace.

