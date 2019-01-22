Sandstorm Gold: Is The Latest Deal A Winner?

I break down the royalty acquisition and if it's a good deal or not for Sandstorm.

The royalty was purchased from a third-party seller for $32.75 million in cash, which seems like a pretty good price.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has wasted little time growing its business in 2019. The company has announced the purchase of a .90% NSR royalty on Lundin Gold's (OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, for a price of $32.75 million.

Previously, I ranked Sandstorm Gold as my No. 6 overall gold stock pick for 2019. While this royalty acquisition likely won't impact the stock price this year, I believe this is a strong deal for the company and will have a positive impact on the stock over the medium to long term.

The Breakdown of Sandstorm's New Deal

The Fruta del Norte mine is under construction by Lundin Gold, which is a $1.01 billion (market cap) mining company. The mine is fully-financed, fully-permitted, on schedule and on budget, with first gold pour expected towards the end of this year.

Production is estimated to average 330,000+ ounces of gold over an initial 15-year mine life, and all-in sustaining costs should come at the bottom of the cost curve for gold mines, at $583/oz. This was actually lowered by 4% in 2018 after Lundin did a review of the mine plan and capital cost estimates.

(Credit: Lundin Gold)

The mine contains probably mineral reserves of 5 million ounces of gold at 8.74 g/t, which is very high grade; Fruta del Norte is actually located within a much larger mineralized trend, holding exploration targets that include Fruta del Norte West, Alejandro, Rio Negra and Barbasco.

Mineral resources currently total 9.89 million ounces (indicated) at 9.61 g/t, and 4.05 million ounces (inferred) at 5.69 g/t. The mine also contains 7 million ounces of silver (Sandstorm's royalty is on all revenue produced at the mine).

Sandstorm's royalty on the project actually covers all 30 mining concessions that are held by Lundin (644 square kilometers of concessions). Sandstorm, of course, does not have to pay anything for future exploration/development on any of these concessions; any additional production is essentially free profits.

(Credit: Sandstorm Gold)

The Numbers on The Deal

The numbers look pretty good for Sandstorm. A NSR royalty takes a percent of the net revenue that the owner of the mine gets from the property, after deducting for transportation and refining costs.

To calculate its potential returns, I have pulled up the technical report on SEDAR, and I've assumed $1,250 gold prices. Based on a 330,000/ounce production rate and factoring in some royalty costs, I've estimated that this royalty should produce at least $3/million per year for Sandstorm (I will follow up with the company to confirm my estimates, however).

I followed up with Sandstorm's investors relations to confirm this, and according to them, the company expects approximately $3.5 million in revenue from this royalty, on average. The production plan at the mine does vary (see above), and peak revenue will come in years 2021-22.

Based on Sandstorm's purchase price, the annual returns on the stream are just north of 10% at current gold prices. If the mine produces gold for 15 years and gold averages $1,250/oz, Sandstorm would earn approximately $52.5 million on the deal. This is a conservative outlook, as there is upside through further exploration at the mine; we could see it producing gold for much longer than that. I also expect higher gold prices over the course of the mine life.

Sandstorm should still be buying back its shares following this deal, although it may want to consider scaling back share buybacks if it finds similar deals to this one as the returns look promising.

Why It's a Good Deal

- Near-term cash flow: The mine is fully-permitted and fully-financed, and is likely to be producing gold by the end of the year. Lundin is a $1 billion gold miner, with major shareholders that include Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY), Orion Mine Finance and Kinross Gold (KGC).

- Large reserve base, low-cost production: This is a huge deposit, containing 5 million ounces of gold, and at very high grades of 8.74 g/t. All-in sustaining costs are estimated to be among the lowest in the industry, so the mine is likely to survive during periods of depressed gold prices. And the mine life is 15 years, but likely to be extended.

- Large land coverage, and exploration upside: Sandstorm's royalty covers precious metals production from all 644 square kilometres of concessions held by Lundin Gold, plus some areas of interest around the property. The exploration potential is considered excellent; the mine also carries mineral resources of nearly 10 million ounces of gold.

- Lundin a takeover target? Lundin itself could be a takeover candidate once the mine has reached commercial production; I can see one of its major shareholders coming in and making a bid, or perhaps one of the new mega-miners (Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Barrick (NYSE:GOLD)) would be interested in adding this low-cost asset. A future takeover that puts the company in stronger hands would likely benefit Sandstorm's royalty interest.

Key Risks

- The mine is located in Ecuador: The country was long considered one of the worst places to do business in gold mining. Fruta del Norte was actually a previous project held by Kinross Gold, but it abandoned the project after the country tried to install a 70% windfall profits tax on the mine. It sold the mine to Lundin for $240 million back in 2014.

Ecuador appears to have realized its mistakes and has undergone a bit of a transformation over the past few years. Other key projects in the country include INV Metals' Loma Larga project - IAMGOLD (IAG) is an investor in INV - and SolGold's Cascabel project.

However, Ecuador still isn't as mining friendly as Canada, the U.S. or other mining jurisdictions, and lacks a long-term track record. I would still consider it a risk to owning the royalty.

- Lundin's financial position: Lundin is a large company with financial resources to get the mine to production; however, the company does have a bit of debt ($351 million, as of Q3 2018) that it needed to take out to construct the mine. If the company runs into financial trouble, it could affect the mine's production, therefore, impacting Sandstorm's royalty revenue.

In a worst case scenario of bankruptcy, the mine would likely change owners, and there would likely be a lapse in production. I think this is a very unlikely scenario, however. The mine is very close to production; Lundin also had close to $300 million in cash as of the last quarter. I think it could also raise additional funds if needed.

Conclusion

This is a lower-to-medium risk type of deal for Sandstorm in my opinion, and the deal carries solid returns at current gold prices. The deal is likely to have a positive impact on the company's 2020 production and cash flow. It may not move the stock in the short term, but the deal should benefit shareholders with a longer investment time frame (2-5+ years).

Let me know what you think about the deal in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.