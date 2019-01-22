Imperial Brands: Why I Continue To Buy Shares

In 2018, the company achieved increasing the dividend by 10% or more for 10 years in a row.

The company's revenue continues to grow in a sector that is experiencing a decline. They have also reduced their long-term debt by 5.86%.

Imperial Brands is experiencing huge revenue growth in their NGP products as they expand into new markets.

I've noticed that I'm still gaining views from my previous article, why you should invest in Imperial Brands, when I covered the stock back in August 2018. Since then, the company has published its annual report and strategy moving forward. I thought now would be a good time to provide my readers with an update before I'm overwhelmed with companies to report on since earnings season is here!

What is Imperial Brand's strategy going into 2019-2020?

On 6th November, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) published their annual report where investors could find information on their latest developments and financial performance.

The company has an array of next-generation products that are currently available and they see revenue growth in the range of 35-150% annually. They expect revenue by 2020 to be from £300 million to £1.5 billion.

By 2019 year-end, Imperial Brands expects NGP to show a profit on the company's financial statements, mostly thanks to the Blu brand gaining momentum in market share. They had started in 2018 with 4 countries, and now going into 2019 they are in 9 countries. The myblu geographic footprint now covers the USA, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Japan, Austria, and Canada. You can expect Blu to be launched in other countries throughout 2019.

The acquisition of Nerudia in early in 2018 will help immensely in the innovation of e-liquids by expanding the flavours that were previously on offer; you can find more about their flavour range here.

We also have tobacco-free snus, which was recently launched in Sweden, and a heated tobacco product called Pulze which will be available this year. For those that don't know, snus is a moist powder tobacco product in a bag that you place in your upper lip; it's something the Swedish have been doing since 18th century!

In terms of cannabis, I briefly covered it in the article, why you should invest in Imperial Brands. The company states again that Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which they have an equity stake in, is focused on researching, developing and licensing cannabinoid-based compounds and therapies. The activities of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies are licensed for operation by the UK Home Office.

This helps Imperial Brands to build a deeper understanding of the cannabis market, and will help them compete against Altria Group (NYSE:MO) since they took a 45% equity stake in the cannabis company Cronos Group (OTC:CRON).

The company's financial position

Imperial Brand's revenue increased from £30.247 billion to £30.524 billion for an increase of 0.91% in a sector that is declining. Operating profit went from £2.278 billion to £2.407 billion for a respectable 5.66% increase. Net income was slightly lower compared to the previous year due to a £148 million increase in expenses.

If we take a look at the balance sheet, the company has decreased long-term debt from £10.196 billion to £9.598 billion for a reduction of 5.86%. Total cash available saw an increase of £151 million to £775 million.

Imperial Brands' cash return on invested capital has steadily increased to 19%, meaning that for every £100 invested, the company expects to make a £19 return.

While cash flow increased, capital expenditures also increased by £104 million, so when we do the free cash flow calculations, the FCF per share figure has actually decreased. The free cash flow per share figure was £2.97 in 2017 and it now stands at £2.89 for a marginal difference. There are 955 million diluted outstanding shares available, and if we divide the extra £104 million in capital expenditures, this represents £0.09 per share. This clearly explains the decrease in free cash flow and why it shouldn't concern investors.

Did Imperial Brands dividend increase?

You bet it did! The company has now increased the dividend by 10% or greater for 10 consecutive years in a row! Let me put this into perspective for you, if you bought Imperial Brands' stock 10 years ago in 2008, it was selling for as high as £26.60 per share or as low as £15.40 per share.

The dividend in 2008 of £0.63 per share represented a current dividend yield of either 2.37% or 4.09% at that time. If you bought at the highest price, your yield on cost would now be 7.05%, which is below the current yield. If you bought at the lowest price, your yield on cost would now be 12.18%.

Compared to the FTSE 100, Imperial Brands' share price remains undervalued

While the U.K. GDP growth rate is close to a 2-year high, representing 0.6% growth Quarter over Quarter, and the U.K. Manufacturing PMI is at 54.20, investors still have reason to be invested in cyclical sectors and stocks to coincide with the business cycle of the market.

From a valuation standpoint, I only saw the house-building sector as a viable option due to the companies receiving a beating over Brexit. However, due to their erratic dividend structures and no policy in place to provide a dividend every year, I simply couldn't recommend them to my readers.

British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands remain the only viable option. With Imperial Brands' free cash flow per share of £2.89 and a current share price of £24.87, we're getting a free cash flow return of 11.62% on our money, as we are effectively buying £1 of Imperial Brands free cash flow for £8.61.

With the yearly dividend now at £1.878, and with the expectation of a 10% increase to £2.08, the dividend yield is now 7.55% with a forward yield of 8.36%.

Even if Imperial Brands' share price remains unchanged, provided that they don't cut the dividend or go bankrupt, you're guaranteed to beat the average market returns due to the dividend growth alone.

Closing point for my Seeking Alpha followers

If you remember my exclusive article nearly 1 year ago on January 25th 2018, Imperial Brands: this oversold 6.4% yielding company with 10% annual growth is a smoking hot deal, I provided technical analysis on Imperial Brands that I'll provide for you again here.

The support zone I pointed out for you nearly 1 year ago at £23 a share from 2014 has held now on 3 separate occasions in the past month.

December 18th, 2018, £23.14 per share

December 27th, 2018, £23.10 per share

January 7th, 2019, £23.30 per share

I hope you were able to capitalize on these recent opportunities that I gave you nearly a year in advance. Original article, Imperial Brands: Why I Continue To Buy Shares, can be found on Helping The Little Guy by Nick Mackintosh, shared to Seeking Alpha for the benefit of Seeking Alpha users and my followers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBF, IMBBY, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.