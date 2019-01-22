Ensco's New Proposal For Rowan Is Still Not Good Enough

About: Rowan Companies plc (RDC), VAL
by: Power Hedge
Summary

Ensco increased its bid for Rowan as a result of shareholder pushback over the previous offer.

This higher bid would still result in Rowan shareholders eating a loss, albeit a small one.

Rowan is easily the best positioned firm in the offshore drilling industry currently, which explains Ensco's interest.

The newest bid appears to undervalue Rowan as is the market as a whole.

This new bid is still not high enough for Rowan shareholders to like this offer.

Back in October, offshore drilling giant Ensco (ESV) launched a bid to acquire fellow British contractor Rowan Companies (RDC). As some readers may recall, I was not a fan of this