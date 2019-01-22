An Important Trend That Investor May Have Missed On TAL Education
About: TAL Education Group (TAL), Includes: BEDU, EDU, RYB
by: Snowball Investing
Summary
Investors may have misinterpreted the demographic data presented in the most recent TAL Education company presentation.
Special attention should be paid to China’s 2018 birth rate data, which was just released yesterday.
Worse than expected demographic data may bring more regulatory headwinds.
What people have missed from Tal Education’s earning presentation
The demographic trend in China is much more challenging than people think. Decelerating growth of newborn babies will put pressure on education stocks including TAL Education