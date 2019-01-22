Here Is Otonomy

Back in 2017, Otonomy had a great fall, not like September in Maine, but like Humpty Dumpty.

If you are of the fallen angel school of biotech investing, Otonomy (OTIC) is worth a listen. If you are wary of falling knives, not so much. Although some may see it as an interesting speculation, I am taking a pass on this one for the time being. I set out my thinking below.

Back in 2017, Otonomy had a great fall, not like September in Maine, but like Humpty Dumpty

As shown by the cliff in the middle of the chart below, Otonomy's travails began on 8/30/2017 when its AVERTS-1 Phase 3 trial for OTIVIDEX™ in patients with Ménière's Disease missed its primary endpoint (p-value = 0.62) of reduction in number of definitive vertigo days compared to placebo [Time Frame: 3 months] and all key vertigo secondary endpoints.

OTIC data by YCharts

Otonomy's terrible tumble began with its ~80% cataclysm; then it recovered a bit, then it drifted lower for a year, dropping to its all-time low of $1.50 just this past December 27, 2018.

The 165-patient study that caused the disruption, known as AVERTS-1, began in October of 2015 and terminated August 2017; it was titled, "A Prospective, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter, Phase 3 Study of OTO-104 Given as a Single Intratympanic Injection in Subjects With Unilateral Meniere's Disease."

The study already had difficult precedents. Its phase 2:

...narrowly missed the primary efficacy endpoint (p=0.067) but achieved statistical significance (p<0.05) for multiple prospectively defined secondary vertigo endpoints at multiple time points. Based on these results Otonomy intends to initiate two parallel Phase 3 trials, with one of the trials expected to begin by the end of 2015 and the second trial expected to begin during the first quarter of 2016. OTO-104 is also being evaluated in a multiple-dose safety study in the United Kingdom in patients with Ménière's disease, and enrollment has been completed with a total of 128 patients.

Otonomy is putting itself together again

Down, but not out. Otonomy immediately suspended all development activities for OTIVIDEX. It also undertook a review of its product pipeline plans and commercial efforts in order to identify opportunities to extend its cash runway and build shareholder value.

A scant two weeks later on 9/13/17, Otonomy announced a package of austerity measures that included slashing its workforce by a third and delaying clinical trials. It was able to project that its then available cash would take it into 2020.

Further, to borrow a phrase, the reports of the death of OTO-104 turned out to have been greatly exaggerated. A parallel European phase 3 clinical trial, AVERTS-2, apparently survived the austerity program. Mirabile dictu, no sooner had the ink dried on the sad postmortems following the AVERTS-1 debacle, than glad tidings from Europe reinvigorated OTO-104.

On 11/8/17, Otonomy issued an AVERTS-2 press release with the following good news:

Otonomy Reports Positive Results from AVERTS-2 Phase 3 Trial of OTIVIDEX™ in Patients with Ménière's Disease Achieved primary endpoint (p-value = 0.029)

The release set out the following revised forward OTIVIDEX game plan from CEO Weber:

The success of the AVERTS-2 trial clearly demonstrates the treatment benefit of OTIVIDEX in patients with Ménière's disease, and these results are consistent with our expectations based on the Phase 2b trial... We will complete analysis of this trial and prepare for discussions with the FDA which we expect to occur during the first quarter of 2018. We will also further assess the AVERTS-1 trial to identify factors that might explain the different outcome in that trial and inform the design of our clinical program to support an NDA filing.

Going forward from here, Otonomy's OTIVIDEX plans are clear. The following slides from its 1/11/19 JPMorgan presentation show the scope of the opportunity (slide 10):

Obviously, this seems an indication worth pursuing, particularly when Otonomy's path forward is relatively short and well defined per slide 9 below:

Otonomy by the numbers looks settled.

Otonomy has been working to solve the Ménière's Disease vertigo riddle since its formation in 2008. During that time, it has racked up an accumulated deficit of $402 million (p. 2). It has a modest issued and outstanding share count of ~30 million, over half of which are owned by institutions.

It has no debt at the moment. According to its Q3, 2018 10-Q (p.24) it has financed itself to 9/30/18:

...through sales and issuances of our equity securities as well as private placements of redeemable convertible preferred stock and convertible notes.

Today's investors benefit from early investors' extreme optimism. Its 2014 IPO was a huge success, netting in $100 million for ~6.3 million shares at a generous $16 per share. Nor was $16 per share anywhere near a high point; back in the halcyon days as shown by its chart below, in 2015 it peaked >$40.

OTIC data by YCharts

At the time OTIPRIO™ (FKA AuriPro), its lead therapy, was expected to soon face the hurdle of FDA approval.

Otonomy's latest 10-Q from Q3 2018 includes the following snapshot of its operating financial metrics as of Q3 close on August 30, 2018:

At this particular moment in time, with Q4 2018 earnings likely not on tap till March 2019, Otonomy has gone out of its way to update investors on its status. It issued a 1/3/19 press release, available in Seeking Alpha under the heading, "Otonomy Provides Corporate and Product Pipeline Update"; we also have a JPMorgan presentation slide deck. Slide 24 below from this slide deck gives us a check on how Otonomy has fared since 9/30/18; it also tells us what we can expect for the near-term future:

In order to stay ahead of the game, Otonomy will likely do some type of significant cash raise by early 2020; however, with cash and equivalents and investments on hand sufficient to take it to 2021, it will have optionality on the timing of any such raise.

On 9/10/18, it filed a registration statement paving the way for future issuance of up to $150 million on terms and with warrants to be determined at a future date.

Otonomy has a spotty pipeline within its specialty of neurotological therapies.

Otonomy has a spotty pipeline within its niche specialty as shown on its website. It has its one FDA approved therapy, OTIPRIO, approved in 2015 for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing TTP surgery, with follow-up approval in March 2018 for acute otitis externa (AOE), also known as swimmer's ear. OTIPRIO (AOMT) as shown on its website pipeline below is not mentioned in its pipeline update; I assume it is being held back for budgeting reasons.

OTIPRIO can reasonably be characterized as a niche therapy within a niche. Investors seem to have been excited about it for a while given Otonomy's 2015 share price run-up as shown above. Unfortunately, it seems not to have been a lucrative niche. Instead, OTIPRIO has been something of a problem child.

It was first approved in 2015; it has not taken off from that point. In Otonomy's Q2, 2018 earnings CC, its CEO described a troubled program as follows:

The significant reorganization we've made to the sales team has been difficult for those involved but is essential for the commercial success of OTRIPRIO. I believe that we now have the necessary skill set represented in the new sales team and look forward to leveraging both their pre-existing ENT relationship and familiarity with product uptake in the hospital OR setting to drive OTIPRIO utilization. We continue to be confident in OTRIPRIO's clinical performance, the positive appeal that the product has to both physicians and patient and parents and the availability of reimbursement to support use of the product during surgery. Furthermore, we expect that with approval the advancement of our label expansion effort in AOE and AOMT will be important contributors to building a successful OTRIPRIO brand.

Its latest 10-Q (Q3 2018) for the next quarter fails to include a separate revenue line for OTIPRIO, instead advising (p.19) discontinuation of promotional support, inventories written down, and manufacturing equipment impaired. It does note revenue for the quarter (p. 23) of $113,000, down 169% from Q3 2017.

I take this as meaning that OTIPRIO has been a commercial bust. Otonomy's Q3 earnings CC includes the following:

During the third quarter, we also announced the signing of a co-promotion agreement for OTIPRIO with Mission Pharmacal, a privately held pharmaceutical company that has been in operation for more than 70 years. The agreement provides Mission with an exclusive right to promote OTIPRIO for acute otitis externa to pediatricians, primary care physicians and urgent care centers in the United States at their own expense. Otonomy will achieve -- will receive an annual co-promotion fee and reimbursement for promotion of products -- and reimbursement for proportion, excuse me, of product support expenses, and we will retain a share of growth profit from OTIPRIO sales to Mission accounts. We also keep exclusive commercial rights to all other audiences for acute otitis externa and use of OTIPRIO in all other indications, including ongoing sales for ear tube surgery. This agreement achieves our immediate goal of fully covering our expenses for OTIPRIO and will, we believe, generate cash that can help support the advancement of our product pipeline going forward.

That said, Otonomy's clinical trial pipeline is set out below:

Its lead candidate is OTIVIDEX discussed earlier. Following that appears OTIPRIO (AOMT), an additional indication from those approved and discussed above. In its 1/3/19 pipeline update, Otonomy makes no mention of OTIPRIO (AOMT). I assume this means it is no longer a priority for budgetary reasons.

The balance of Otonomy's pipeline consists of early-stage studies. OTO-313 and OTO-413 are expecting to start phase 1/2 trials respectively in the 2d and 3d Qs of 2019 with results respectively in the 1st and 2d halves of 2020. The others listed are even earlier.

Otonomy has modest pipeline backing its lead candidate OTIVIDEX. This, coupled with its ugly OTIPRIO performance history, contributes to giving its OTIVIDEX data in H1 2020 an existential dimension. Investors who have anything other than long and forgiving investment horizons are unlikely to favor Otonomy should OTIVIDEX disappoint.

Conclusion

I investigated Otonomy as an elder citizen who has gone through the ear tubes, swimmers' ear phases of parenthood and grandparenthood; I currently endure regular failures to communicate with friends in noisy restaurants. In other words, I consider myself an armchair expert on the highly positive market potential for Otonomy's product niches.

I investigated Otonomy with great optimism. I am winding down the exercise with considerably less. I submit this posting with a plea. I am hoping that It will spark some comments that will point out exactly why Otonomy will turn into a great investment, not just a source of exciting future therapies for intractable hearing challenges.

From a purely investment perspective, Otonomy seems unattractive over other prospects in the marketplace. A bull case for Otonomy requires success for OTIVIDEX's phase 3 trial. Otonomy has tweaked the trial design as follows per in its Q2 2018 earnings CC:

The conduct and design of this study is based on the successful AVERTS-2 trial. We have retained the same primary efficacy endpoint, daily diary vertigo scale, use of the one-month lead in period, and primary analysis at three months after a single IT treatment. We have also taken additional steps to manage patient's expectation bias and the placebo response, including refinement of site selection criteria, emphasizing recruitment of well-characterized Ménière's patients known to the investigators, and careful management of clinical site communication with study subjects. We plan to enroll approximately 160 patients with the majority expected to be recruited in Europe where the AVERTS-2 trial was conducted. Based on our previous clinical experience with OTIVIDEX, we expect to have top line results in the first-half of 2020.

The new trial is listed as NCT03664674 at clinicaltrials.gov. Perhaps Otonomy's diagnosis related to placebo and its plan to duplicate the successful AVERTS-2 trial while avoiding the hypothesized failures of AVERTS-1 will be successful.

Investors will not know until 2021 whether OTIVIDEX actually secures FDA approval. Even if it is approved, how much confidence can one have that Otonomy can successfully monetize it?

At some point before OTIVIDEX data comes out, I expect Otonomy to find a better entry point for those who like its prospects. Would it take much for Otonomy to retest its 12/27/18 low of ~$1.50?

I think not. Possible catalysts for such a move would be either general, such as another speculative biotech market swoon, or specific to Otonomy, perhaps a revised prospectus setting terms for a secondary stock issuance.

I wish excellent luck to all those who take a different view and who invest in Otonomy, particularly to those who take the time to explain their position in comments to this posting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.