The word lackluster doesn’t really do justice to the frustrating performance from People’s United Financial (PBCT) over the past decade, as the negative return dramatically lags regional bank indices at individual comps like Signature (SBNY) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), though BankUnited (BKU) and New York Community (NYCB) do have similarly dreary long-term returns.

The problem, I believe, is an ongoing conservatism on the part of management, which depresses yields and profits, and an ongoing willingness to make TBV-dilutive transactions; over the past decade, People’s United has seen 2% annualized contraction in tangible book value per share, while its Northeast peers have grown TBV/yr at a rate of around 5% to 6% on average.

The bull argument is that all of these acquisitions will eventually produce value through scale and improved growth opportunities across a bigger footprint, not to mention the idea that the company’s conservatism will show its merits when the cycle turns sour. I can appreciate a good conservative story (like Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) ), but with People’s United not looking all that cheap, I can’t say I find the shares all that exciting.

A Core Miss In Q4

People’s United beat expectations by 6% on a core EPS basis, but “core” in this case includes an unexpected benefit from taxes. More important underlying metrics like revenue and loans were a little weaker than expected, but only a little, and it wasn’t an awful quarter.

Revenue grew 9% yoy and 8% qoq which, complaints aside, is not a bad result relative to many other banks this quarter. Net interest income rose almost 12%, with leverage from both balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 8%) and spread (NIM up 10bp yoy). Fee income rose about 2% on a yoy basis.

Operating expenses rose 7% yoy, leading to a one-point improvement in efficiency ratio on a year-over-year basis, and People’s United did okay on balance here. Pre-provision income rose 12%, while core EPS rose 16% and tangible book value per share rose about 4%.

Loans rose 8% yoy and 9% qoq on a period-end basis, with the acquisition of First Connecticut providing all of the growth. Excluding First Connecticut, loans would grown just 1% qoq, but it has to be remembered that People’s United is actively running down sizable amounts of multifamily loans ($80 million in the quarter) and it also saw a significant drop in mortgage warehouse lending (down 9% qoq). Yield continues to improve, though the 52bp yoy/10bp qoq improvements aren’t exceptional.

Deposits were likewise boosted by the First Connecticut deal, growing more than 9% yoy and about 9% qoq. Non-interest-bearing deposits also benefited, growing about 7% yoy and 6% respectively, while core deposit growth was more modest (up about 2% qoq organically). Deposit cost growth has stayed fairly restrained, with overall deposit cost up 32bp yoy/10bp qoq.

Yet Another Deal, And A More Questionable One At That

Management had said after the close of the First Connecticut deal that they were actively looking for similar deals (in-market, meaningful cost savings potential), and it certainly didn’t take them long to act, with the company announcing the acquisition of BSB Bancorp (BLMT) in early December.

The 1.6x TBV premium and 7.9% core deposit premiums aren’t ridiculous premiums to pay, but I’m still not a big fan of this deal. In many respects, BSB is thrift-like, with 60% of its loans in residential mortgages and a loan/deposit ratio of 132%. While I appreciate the cost savings potential, the leverage People’s United can gain by leapfrogging banks like Salem Five Cents, Century Bank & Trust, and Middlesex and going from the #13 deposit-holder in the Boston MSA to #8, as well as the opportunity to better leverage its commercial lending platform in that market (including equipment financing), I think this deal adds to some of the bank’s existing challenges with its loan and deposit books.

Likewise, while the three-year payback period for the tangible book dilution isn’t bad, tangible book value growth is an important driver of bank value growth, and I’m not excited about a deal that further dilutes TBV with a more questionable strategic rationale.

People’s United did announce another deal, though, and the acquisition of VAR Technology Finance is more attractive to me. This Texas-based technology-oriented equipment financing company will help expand what is already one of the more relatively attractive parts of this business, and should make a dent given its $180 million in 2018 originations.

A Lot To Do

I’d like to see a few more changes at People’s United before getting really excited about the long-term potential of the shares.

First, while People’s United is quite conservative, I’m not sure that conservatism has always really helped the bank’s shareholders. People’s United has a great underwriting track record, with an average annual charge-off rate of 0.16% over the last decade-plus that is about a third of its peer group; in fact, the highest ever charge-off rate for People’s United (0.40%) is still more than 20% below the peer group.

The flip side is the impact of that conservatism on the profitability. People’s United reliably under-earns its peers (in terms of NIM) by at least 25bp, with a weaker earning asset mix the primary culprit (the bank’s cost basis isn’t bad, even considering a below-average mix of non-interest-bearing deposits). More than 20% of the bank’s loan portfolio is in residential mortgages (predominantly adjustable-rate) that reliably under-earn the residential mortgage portfolios of peers (by around 80bp). Shifting more of the loan mix toward higher-yielding equipment financing loans would certainly help (equipment loans yield almost 200bp more than the bank’s mortgages), but it would also increase the risk.

I’d also note that People’s United runs with a higher efficiency ratio (higher is worse) than its peers – to the tune of about 10 full points. I expect this figure to decline with time, and People’s United has been investing in growing the business (including the equipment finance business), but lower-yielding assets and a higher cost basis cancel out a lot of the benefits of the more conservative underwriting approach.

The Outlook

I think management’s call for 3% to 5% organic loan growth in 2019 (excluding some of the multifamily run-off) could be optimistic, but NIM should improve further even without another rate hike, as the bank remains pretty asset-sensitive. Generating organic deposit growth will likely prove challenging, and management has talked about launching a nationwide deposit-gathering effort similar to larger regional banks, but most banks seem to think the worst of the NIB outflows have passed.

Including the BSB deal, but not including any other acquisitions, I believe People’s United can generate high single-digit core earnings growth over the next five to 10 years, as well as high single-digit pre-provision earnings over the next few years that should be well above the norms of the sector. If People’s United can drop that down to the tangible book value level, that would certainly help the valuation case. Based on discounted earnings, ROTE-T/PBV, and P/E methodologies, I think fair value is in the $17.50 to $19 per share range.

The Bottom Line

If People’s United can improve its deposit position in a cost-effective manner and accelerate organic loan growth (particularly higher-yielding types like equipment financing), there could be upside to my assumptions. Likewise, if the economy slows more than I expect and credit losses start stacking up, People’s United will very likely fare better than most. Still, there are many banks trading at better valuations and People’s United’s history of no tangible book value per share growth and substandard profitability weigh against the investment case today even though I think the performance should start improving from here.