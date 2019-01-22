Netflix: 2020 Is The Major Test

Last week, shares of streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) dipped after the company's Q4 report showed mixed results. While the bottom line beat, revenues missed a little as US subscriber adds were a little below expectations. While management provided a decent forecast for sub growth in Q1 despite the recently announced price raise, it is not 2019 that will be the most important for Netflix shares.

(Source: Netflix Q4 2018 shareholder letter, seen here)

In 2020, there are a combination of events that will challenge Netflix's subscriber growth a bit. First, we have the Summer Olympics, happening in Japan, which means US/European viewers will either have to watch live at odd times or on tape delay for prime time, potentially stealing some of Netflix's key watching times. Second, we have the US Presidential Election year, and with political tensions at all-time highs, news channels will likely garner more eyeballs than normal. Finally, we'll have the major ramp up of the Disney (DIS) streaming service, which not only provides competition but starts to pull back on some Disney content that was heading to Netflix's service.

In the past, Netflix's management has talked about the potential for 60 million to 90 million subscribers in the US. Q1 2019 guidance implies the bottom end of that range will be hit sometime in March. As we progress further this year and into next, the company will move a bit closer to the midpoint of its long-term range. Between a quickly maturing sub base and additional competition, Netflix will likely rely more and more on price raises to move the revenue and thus earnings needle in the US.

One item that usually doesn't attract much attention when it comes to Netflix is the DVD segment. Yes, it still does exist, and it finished 2018 with just over 2.7 million subscribers. While management has cut costs tremendously here to get contribution margins over 60%, the ever continuing loss of subscribers is pushing revenues lower by the year. When you add other technology, administrative, and interest costs, it is possible that this segment will be running at a net loss by the end of next year. Does Netflix finally decide to end this service, and if so, will that upset customers who subscribe to both the DVD and streaming plans?

Next year is also expected to mark a major turning point for Netflix overall. Management is guiding to free cash flow improvement in 2020, after another year of burning $3 billion or more this year. Based on the above factors I've mentioned, it will be interesting to see if there is small improvement, say a couple hundred million, or major improvement to get closer to the flat line. The company cannot burn cash forever, or as management says, it will eventually need to tap the equity markets given its surging debt profile as seen in the chart below.

(Source: 10-K filings, seen here, and Q4 2018 shareholder letter)

While Netflix's shares pulled back a little after earnings, this was most likely a "sell the news" event as they had surged dramatically into this report. In the short term, I didn't see too much to change the ongoing narrative - investors will closely watch sub growth which is continuing nicely even with price raises. Thus, I don't see 2019 as a major year for Netflix, as next year there will be a number of key items really worth watching. For now, I expect shares will mostly trend with the market, but if sub growth remains strong, there could be another run at the all-time high.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.