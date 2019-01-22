For The First Time In A Long Time, Global Oil Markets Are Finally Moving On Fundamentals Again

There are still macro issues we need to get over with, but with the Saudi incentive aligned with the oil bulls this year, we see much higher oil prices going forward.

Export timing mismatch chart suggests the market is now in a deficit with Saudi/UAE leading the pack with lower exports in Jan.

Our old indicators that we developed are once again working with global oil-on-water moving lower and Brent timespreads back into backwardation.

Much of the November/December sell-off had to do with fund flows, but the market is now returning back to following fundamentals.

For the first time in a long time, our indicators are starting to work... again. The same tools we developed over the summer to help us gauge the health of the global oil markets are returning helping us gauge the direction of where oil prices are headed.

This week saw Brent timespreads for the 1-12 month return back to backwardation.

This is a rather significant development given that we were at -$2/bbl just three weeks ago. To explain the sudden reversal of the timespreads, we think part of the strength is related to strong imports in China AND lower exports out of OPEC.

OPEC is definitely following through with the production cuts thus far by tanking exports. We are seeing Saudi and UAE lead by example on this front.

UAE

Saudi

OPEC

Oil-on-water

The drop in OPEC exports combined with elevated Chinese crude imports are pushing global oil-on-water significantly lower to start the year.

Frustration over nonsense...

Much of the oil price weakness that started in November/December was related to nonsense. The nonsense started with the issuance of Iranian waivers combined with macro hedge funds that saw their long oil short natural gas trades blow-up in hideous fashion. The ensuing oil price weakness then triggered negative gamma hedging effects which caused investment banks to keep delta hedging their short put positions by shorting more oil futures. This sundae of fun then was topped up with a cherry of CTAs liquidating oil futures at the fastest clip in history.

And all of a sudden, the OPEC cut that was supposed to push oil prices up didn't happen and a new oil market narrative formed - "maybe we are back into lower for longer."

But if the same metrics that helped us navigate through the summer 2018 swoons were correct, then we know that the export surge out of Saudi/UAE was really the variable to blame. As we wrote about this over the last 2-weeks, we estimate that the combined two pumped an extra ~42 mbbls into the market suppressing oil prices by ~$15/bbl. On top of that, bearish US crude storage figures due to 1) disappointing PADD 3 refinery runs and 2) surging US shale production was partly to blame for the destruction in bullish sentiment.

All-in-all, sell-side along with consensus are now forecasting oil prices to be much lower in 2019.

But will this consensus be right?

We don't think so. One of the big variant perceptions we are currently holding is the fact that the market continues to be fixated on supply/demand variables without taking into account the power of how much Saudis can influence oil markets by ramping up or down exports.

One has to remember that if the global oil market surplus/shortage is within ~1 mb/d, Saudis have the capability to flood or drain the market by ~1 mb/d by just tuning up or down exports.

We see this phenomenon in the export timing mismatch chart we created in July 2018 to help us explain what was going on. Now? We are seeing the exact reverse of November taking place.

What does this mean for oil prices going forward?

For readers, this is how you should think about the global oil markets. This is currently our framework for understanding the ebbs and flows.

Global crude exports and imports balance dictate changes in oil-on-water. When oil-on-water gets elevated, physical oil traders get complacent. When physical oil traders get complacent, timespreads weaken. Timespreads weaken signals to quant funds that the oil market is loose, which results in CTAs to dump oil futures. As oil prices drop, more CTAs dump resulting in further price weakness.

Vice versa is true.

When oil-on-water is moving lower, physical oil traders have to scramble for barrels. When scrambling for barrels happen, timespreads improve. Timespreads strengthening signals to quant funds that the oil market is tightening, which results in CTAs to buy oil futures. As oil prices rise, more CTAs buy resulting in further price strength.

From what we've noticed, oil futures go into these intermittent trends that last 2-3 weeks purely based on this scenario we described above.

One potential signal for those that trade oil futures is just to watch time spreads and global oil-on-water. If oil-on-water is trending lower + Brent timespreads are strengthening, oil prices may be going into a 2-3 week period of strengthening cycle. Vice versa is also true.

But the biggest bullish takeaway from all of this is that global oil prices are once again moving on fundamentals. Because we know the Saudis are going to keep exports low in Q1 2019, we can have some reassurance that the export drop from OPEC is sustainable, which means global oil-on-water will remain low. This should help timespreads improve despite peak refinery maintenance season.

Our view on oil prices is that it could range between $60 to $70/bbl in Q1. The key will be how strong Chinese imports are. If teapot refineries continue to import strong volumes, then Brent will surpass $65/bbl in short order. In addition, risk appetite for risk assets will play a big role as well along with the strength in the US Dollar. If there's an agreement between China and the US on the trade war front, then we could see Brent rally to $70/bbl just based on the bullish sentiment flip.

Conclusion

The great news is that global oil markets are finally moving on fundamentals again. The old signals we developed are once again working after the chaotic November/December trading period. We expect Brent to range between $60-$70/bbl with the upside to $70 dependent on 1) global trade war tensions alleviating and 2) Chinese teapot buying. We believe that based on variable 2 alone, Brent could see upside to $70/bbl, but for it to be sustainable in Q1, we would need the trade war issue to go away.

For the rest of 2019, we expect Brent to average $75 to $78/bbl for the year with upside to $90/bbl by Q4 2019. The Saudi incentive thesis continues to remain in place and we believe the Saudis will persuade the rest of OPEC into extending the production cut agreement to the end of 2019. In addition, it can keep exports low to help tighten global oil markets, so we expect the incentives of the Saudis to be firmly aligned with the oil bulls this year.

Things to keep an eye on in the oil market: US Saudi crude imports.

Q1 global oil storage balance change.

Brent time spreads.

Things to keep an eye on in the oil market: US Saudi crude imports.

Q1 global oil storage balance change.

Brent time spreads.

Saudi crude exports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.