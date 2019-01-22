MEG Energy's (MEGEF) CEO on 2019 Capital Budget and Outlook Conference - Transcript

MEG Energy Corp (OTCPK:MEGEF) 2019 Capital Budget and Outlook Conference Call January 22, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today.

John Rogers

Thanks, Joanna and good morning everyone and thanks for listening in to our 2019 CapEx outlook conference call on relatively short notice. I have in the room here with me Derek Evans, our President and CEO; Eric Toews, our CFO; Helen Kelly, the Director of Investor Relations. Just a reminder, this call does contain forward-looking information. So please refer to the advisories and our filings found on SEDAR. Derek will give you some opening context in terms of our 2019 capital program and address our priorities and outlook for 2019. And then we'll open it up if there's any questions that you might have as a follow-up.

So with that, I will pass it over to Derek. Derek?

So with that, I will pass it over to Derek. Derek?

Derek Evans

Thank you, John. Good morning everyone. Thank you for dialing in to our call. As John said, on such short notice, we wanted to provide some context for our plan for 2019 and allow time to answer some of your questions around those plans. But let me start by sharing with you our thoughts behind the budget. Our base capital, $200 million investment plan for 2019 was designed with discipline in mind in light of the current commodity prices, the associated volatility and the Alberta government’s mandated production curtailments.

The budget is expected to be funded within our 2019 adjusted fund flow from operations. It will sustain production capacity of 100,000 barrels a day over the next two years. Roughly, 60% of the budget will go towards sustaining and maintenance capital of $115 million or $3.5 per barrel. $40 million is being directed towards growth projects beyond 2019, including advancing eMVAPEX and the 2B Brownfield expansion. The remaining $45 million in the budget will go towards field infrastructure, corporate and other initiatives.

The budget is further de-risked by year-end 2018 cash balance of $318 million and substantial hedge positions in place to protect our realized price in Edmonton. Our 2019 operational guidance reflects the impact of the Alberta-wide production curtailment, which we anticipate to ease through the remainder of the year.

Taking that into consideration, we are targeting 2019 production in the range of 90,000 to 92,000 barrels a day, which is 3% higher than the midpoint of our 2018 guidance with forecast non-energy operating costs of $4.75 to $5.25 per barrel, which are substantially – were roughly in the range of where they were last year, a little bit higher, but again, reflecting the production curtailment. However, should these curtailments be lifted later in the year, we can swiftly respond on our production and increase production back up towards at a 100,000-barrel level and we would hope to see a corresponding decrease in our operating costs as we move forward.

On marketing, we anticipate shipping over 30,000 barrels a day of blend sales to the Gulf Coast via the Flanagan South and Seaway Pipelines, taking into account ongoing apportionment on the mainline system, which is expected to moderate on a full-year basis relative to 2018, with increased crude by rail shipments, the current curtailments and the potential – potentially, the completion of Line 3 – Enbridge Line 3. We remain committed to rail. We have 30,000 barrels a day of loading capacity at the Bruderheim facility, and we’re currently railing over 20,000 barrels a day during the first quarter.

With this 2019 budget, we’re focused on maintaining our financial strength and preserving our liquidity. As you may have noted, we have temporarily pulled back spending on the 2B Brownfield expansion until we see an easing on the production – our production curtailments and improved commodity prices. However, we have the optionality to layer in another $75 million of discretionary capital midyear to grow productive capacity to 113,000 barrels a day under our Vision 20/20 plan.

This $75 million of capital is expected to generate very attractive cash returns for the company given roughly 60% of total expected capital has already been spent on the 2B Brownfield project. On the other hand, the budget plan allows us to pull back our capital spending further if necessary if commodity prices deteriorate. We remain committed to improving the sustainability of our business by applying our industry leading operational capabilities against our best-in-class asset and reinitiating growth in the right business environment.

Over the last three and a half months, we’ve heard clearly from our shareholders that they want us to increase our efforts on improving our cost efficiencies across the organization as well as to have the board undertake a board renewal process to ensure that the necessary skill sets and backgrounds are in place to steward the ultimate potential of the company going forward. We’re excited to be reengaging with our analyst investors as we embark on our next chapter. MEG has world-class assets, projects and talent. We look forward to putting these to work to enhance the value – to enhance value for our shareholders.

With that in mind, I’ll turn the call back to John.

John Rogers

Thank you, Derek. One last point before we open the call for questions. As you know, the Husky unsolicited bid has put a cloud over the company over the last three months. That cloud is now lifted, and we are totally, totally focused on the future. We wish Husky well in their future, but we now consider that part, that chapter in our life closed and totally focused, as Derek has just mentioned, on the future. We don’t have any further comments to make on that matter, but we have a lot of comments to make about our future.

So, we'd be happy to entertain any questions you may have on our 2019 business plan going forward. One reminder. If you could keep your questions at a strategic rather than modeling level, we would appreciate that. Helen and I will be around after the call to any – answer any of your specific modeling questions or follow-up questions you may have.

Benny Wong

Yes, thanks good morning guys. Thanks for the update. Just in regards to the discretionary budget, can you maybe provide – or is there any specific metrics or indicators in the market you're looking for before you sanction that? Is it a specific WCS price and anything else, maybe clarity around the curtailments?

Derek Evans

Benny its Derek Evans, I think the specific things we'd be looking for is really twofold, really, what's – are the curtailments done in the first half of the year? And the second piece is really, has the volatility decreased in terms of the commodity prices and the differentials that we've seen? The discretionary part of the capital is highly economic given the fact that we've already invested 60% of it, 60% of the capital of the 2B Brownfield project. So it's really not so much about the economics of putting the capital to work. It's making sure that when we put the capital to work, that we'll be able to achieve the economics that we're going to get commodity prices both on the price and the differential that we expect to see.

Benny Wong

Great, thanks for that. And I think in your press release, you indicated you're examining strategic alternatives for the HI-Q. Can you maybe give us a sense of what options you're looking or looking at or considering?

Derek Evans

The HI-Q process is one that we actually started our sales process before. The Husky hostile bid came in. So we're just reinitiating that. What we're really looking for is strategic partners to become the funders of that project as it drives forward and to enhance the value and put it in a position to be actually developed as we move from the pilot stage, which has been extraordinarily successful to sort of the 4,000 barrel a day prototyping stage before you get into full-scale development.

Benny Wong

Great, thanks for that. And I just got a final question just in regards around the board renewal process. Can you give us a sense of what skill set or background you guys are looking for specifically as you guys move forward with your strategy?

Derek Evans

I think, just with regards to that, we're down a board member. We've been down a board member since the beginning of the process. So it isn’t [ph] an appropriate time to go back and look at board renewal. We have a couple of individuals that are getting close to the mandatory retirement age of the board. So as I've said, we'll be going back and looking at the skill sets that we need in the current environment to drive the company forward successfully.

Benny Wong

Great, thanks.

Derek Evans

Thanks Benny.

Brian Bagnell

Hi guys, actually Benny asked my questions already. But just on the HI-Q, I guess, The Globe carried the story last night about how the Alberta government is looking to make a $2 billion private investment in partial upgrading. I'm just wondering whether that might be an option for you guys to pursue in your strategic alternatives.

Derek Evans

Brian its Derek, we actually have had ongoing conversations with both the provincial and the federal government about partial upgrading. We have applications in front of the provincial government to become part of the solution with our HI-Q technology. So I really somewhat restricted in terms of being able to talk with any greater clarity about that, but we're very active in that process, and we would like to be part of that. And we think that's a key part of enhancing the value of HI-Q not only to ourselves but to a potential strategic partner going forward.

Brian Bagnell

I guess, if you were to make an estimate on how far away the completion of that technology might be, I don't know, would you have a good guess – if it were properly funded, maybe you might have a successful pilot within a certain frame of time?

Derek Evans

The HI-Q technology, I think, has demonstrated the – or the partial upgrading component has been piloted successfully for a number of years. Really, it's about the whole concept of scaling it up. And so we're going to go from a pilot that we've been running in the States for a number of years up to a larger facility that would be capable of doing roughly 4,000 barrels a day. So the technology works now. It's really the scaling aspect of it, which in my mind, is less risky than getting the technology at the pilot stage correct.

So I really can't give you any timing, but I think there's many technologies that have got to this stage, but they haven't had the ability. And this is really where the federal – or the provincial government is coming in, is realizing that the bottleneck is getting that next important mid-stage, getting capital available to it so that you people can take it to the final commercial stage.

Brian Bagnell

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Emily Chieng

Thanks for taking the question. I guess, given where current WTI, WCS differentials are at, I guess, how does MEG view its rail commitments? And perhaps, if you could give a visual – or expect that differential to fill that throughout this year, that would be very helpful.

Derek Evans

So Emily, it's Derek Evans. Clearly, the WCS differentials, if we just look them in isolation in terms of where they are today, are extraordinarily low. I think MEG's position would be that we don't expect those to continue. And in fact, in our modeling, we're using something closer to $17.50 for the remainder of the year as we think that, that's roughly where efficient rail is as a cost and that's really where the differential should be. We also think that the differential could expand a little bit as you move into 2020 with the IMO issues. I think the – as we think about rail, we indicated that we're moving about 20,000 barrels a day. We're moving about 8,000 of those down into the Gulf Coast using our own rail sets or equipment that we've leased, and then we've got another 12,000 moving to the West Coast of the United States, more of a – on an FOB type basis.

So I guess, the bottom line is in the short term, those differentials, I don't think are – they're too low. We think they're actually going to be higher. We think rail's still an important part of clearing the basin. We're very active, 20,000 barrels a day by rail. And we're encouraged that the rail capacity on the basin looks like it's somewhere in the neighborhood of about 100,000 barrels. And obviously, it's going to continue to climb throughout the year and will be an important part of balancing the production and the takeaway capacity as we move forward.

Emily Chieng

Great. Thanks. And then my question, if I may, is just on the maintenance capital spend. I think MEG has got into around about $3.50 per barrel this year. Last year, you guys were talking about – around about $7 per barrel maintenance CapEx spend. Can we – I mean, what are your thoughts on, I guess, the view for 2020 has some maintenance activity being deferred into 2020 as some has also been advanced from 2019 to 2018 as well?

Derek Evans

So Emily, this is one of the big challenges in the business. It really depends on how you define sustaining and maintenance capital. So if you look in our press release, you'll see that we say the spending is largely directed towards the completion and tie-in of sustaining wells. So that doesn't include the drilling. It doesn't include a lot of the work that's already been done. All it does is capturing the capital that will be spent this year to bring those wells on. So it's – I wouldn't compare the $3.5 per barrel to what a full sustaining capital would be, which would include turnarounds, which would include drilling of well pads into the future.

And that number, I think, is still somewhere in the $6 to $8 per barrel range overall. But this is a very specific number to our sustaining capital on what we're – they're finishing up some work that we started last year and bring – tying – completing those wells and tying them in. So a little bit of apples-to-oranges type of comparison. I'm happy to sit down and go through that. But I think it's a problem not only in terms of how we communicate that but definitely one, when you look across the space and look at everybody sustaining capital, we all tend to define it a little bit differently.

Emily Chieng

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Thank you.

Derek Evans

You’re welcome.

Nick Lupick

Thanks. Good morning guys. My question was actually answered on the sustaining capital and what you are expecting. So again, $6 to $8 going forward is probably more realistic number over the medium term. Is that fair to say?

Derek Evans

Yes.

Nick Lupick

Thank you.

John Rogers

Well, that's great. Thanks again, everyone, for listening in on such short notice, and thanks for those who asked questions. If you have anything else, Helen and I will be around and be able to answer any follow-up questions you may have. Other than that, everyone, have a good day. Bye now.

