Hunting Has Low Debt, But Short-Term Challenges Are Stacked
About: Hunting PLC (HNTIF), Includes: CFWFF, SBFFY
by: Badsha Chowdhury
Summary
Hunting Group invests in technologies and production capacity enhancement.
In the short-run, HNTIF relies on Hunting Titan’s performance.
Completion activity slowdown in North America, Permian capacity constraints, and offshore project delays are its primary challenges.
Hunting’s debt level is low but has a weak cash flow.
Hunting Group hunts for growth
Hunting Group (OTCPK:HNTIF) provides oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) products and services including perforating guns and accessories, premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, and subsea equipment. Hunting