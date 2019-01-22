Sinopec: Why You Should Consider China's Oil Major

Summary

Sinopec pumped 1.23 million boepd in 9M18 and it is the biggest player in China’s downstream space with a leading position in oil refining, petrochemical, and oil retail industries.

The weakness in oil prices, large trading losses of almost $1.48 billion, and the slowdown in China may have a negative impact on Sinopec’s financial results and the stock.

The demand for refined oil and petrochemical products in China, however, will likely continue growing and Sinopec will receive support from its downstream businesses in a weak oil price environment.

The company also offers an above-average dividend yield, which is backed by free cash flows, and it has an under-levered balance sheet with a D/E ratio of 27.3%.