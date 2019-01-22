Alphabet: Unhealthy Appetite

The company has a long history of hardware failures and a smartwatch push will likely be no exception.

On Christmas Eve, my previous research extolled the benefits of buying Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) despite doubts that the company would successfully transition to material hardware sales. The company appears to have an unhealthy appetite for hardware with the latest purchase suggesting another losing push into smartwatches. Regardless, the stock remains a buy even after a $115 rally in under a month to over $1,100.

Image Source: Google Wear OS website

Unhealthy Hardware Focus

My history on Alphabet has constantly complained about the company wasting money on "Other Bets". In Q3, Alphabet lost $727 million on revenues of $146 million investing in business units that weren't yet anything other than bets on future potential.

Source: Alphabet Q3 '18 earnings release

Any shareholder is happy to see Alphabet invest in growth initiatives, but the company appears to do so with no real practical focus. The latest news about Google buying smartwatch technology from Fossil (FOSL) is a mixed bag. On one hand, Google is getting some potentially valuable wearable intellectual property (IP). On the other hand, the company continues to chase a category already dominated by Apple (AAPL) and niche players like Fitbit (FIT) and Garmin (GRMN)

Alphabet is worth over $750 billion, so a $40 million transaction is immaterial to the stock. The issue is whether the obsession is unhealthy when the company has massive opportunities in leadership positions in robotaxis and smart speakers.

Smartwatch Market

The smartwatch market has long been dominated by Apple Watch and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). In the last quarter, niche players like Fitbit and Garmin combined with the tech giants to dominate the smartwatches market. The four companies combined for 79% global market share.

Remember that Google has the Wear OS for wearables. The company has sold its own smartwatches and has a list of companies that use the Wear OS and Google Fit.

The list includes Fossil and fashion brands like Michael Kors. Wear OS lacks the technology and fitness manufacturers that are leading the market. None of the companies have any real traction in the smartwatches market.

The Fossil deal doesn't extrapolate on the secretive technology that Google finds appealing to purchase the IP and technology talent. According to The Verge, the technology comes from the Misfit deal and is possibly beyond the design scope focus of Fossil:

It’s unclear what exactly that innovation is, or why exactly Google is so eager to buy it, although $40 million is a drop in the bucket for Google when it comes to acquisition costs. What we do know is that it’s somehow based on tech Fossil got its hands on when it acquired wearable maker Misfit for $260 million back in 2015.

If the company really wants to challenge Apple in the smartwatch segment, Alphabet needs to buy Fitbit. Both Apple and Fitbit are making aggressive moves to obtain FDA clearances that will turn their smartwatches into functioning medical devices. Besides, Fitbit already has a substantial smartwatch/fitness tracking business to launch a real threat to Apple.

Fitbit only has a $1.5 billion market cap and an enterprise value in the $750 million range due to a large cash balance. Alphabet could offer a 50% premium and only pay ~1x sales of $1.5 billion to buy the stock.

FIT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

If Alphabet doesn't want to make an aggressive purchase, and history suggests such hardware deals don't work, then one has to question whether the company should tinker around in the market. Remember that even the bullish RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney (via CNBC) only had the hardware division generating 5% of the total company gross profit by 2021.

The company either needs to buy scale into the smartwatch or wearables market or shift the focus onto the voice assistant and smart speaker market along with robotaxis with Waymo and enterprise cloud offerings. Google doesn't need to be all things to everyone.

In addition, the health and fitness market is always going to be difficult for companies like Google that make money off advertising. Due to data privacy issues, the company is going to struggle finding consumers willing to allow Google to collect health data on them in fears the company uses the information for targeted advertising. Apple and Fitbit are just better positioned to capture the shift of smartwatches into medical devices.

Focus

The part that will drive most people crazy with Alphabet is that the company won't just focus on the growth engines. Even with my continuous issues with GAAP reporting due to the double counting of stock-based compensation costs, analysts forecast the company to earn $49 this year and $59 per share in 2020.

GOOGL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Despite the rally, the stock only trades at about 19x 2020 EPS estimates. Note that this number doesn't factor in the $145 per share in cash or the non-GAAP adjustments to remove SBC charges and the stock is still incredibly cheap.

As mentioned above, my previous work broke out the 2019 non-GAAP estimates as ~$63. Excluding cash and using 2020 EPS numbers with the ~$13 boost to earnings or $71, Alphabet trades at only 13.5x. Remember that as the year progresses, the market will increasingly look forward to the 2020 numbers providing the step up from the previous calculation back in December looking towards 2019.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet continues to have an unhealthy appetite for hardware markets the company is never going to win. The company isn't going to win the smartwatch market with outdated technology from Misfit that Fossil has sat on for four years.

The stock is incredibly cheap looking out to 2020 numbers. More upside would exist, if Alphabet would reduce the appetite to focus on hardware.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.