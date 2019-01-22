Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) Q4 Progress Update Conference Call January 22, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Fraser – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Nelson – JP Morgan

Yuen Low – Shore Capital

Ben Davis – Liberum

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Sirius Minerals' 2018 Q4 progress update. [Operator Instructions] Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Chris Fraser, CEO Sirius Minerals. Please begin your meeting.

Chris Fraser

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for dialing in for our quarterly update webcast. Today, I'll just walk you through a brief presentation, which just highlights where we are on key things like our stage 2 financing program and then also just some of the progress across the project and the milestones for the year looking back on 2018.

The main piece of information you'll find in the update that went out this morning is about our stage 2 financing. We have been working with our advisors and the lending group to look at how to take that forward in the best way possible. What we have decided to do is to pursue a modification of the structure of the debt financing.

So we're still focused on a USD 3 billion debt facility or debt arrangement. But we are going to be putting that in place now across three tranches. They'll all be essentially at the same point of commitment when we're ready to proceed or move into the drawdown on those facilities. But what we'll have is an uncovered debt capital markets transfer, a bond, which will be the first tranche.

The second tranche will be the commercial bank tranche, which is what we've been working on for the last period of time. And the third tranche will be the IPA-guaranteed tranche of covered bonds, should the IPA guarantee be provided to us. The difference between what we were pursuing before and what this structure is about is, essentially, previously we had two tranches, which were going to be drawn in parallel, essentially.

So, I mean, the previous structure, it was the commercial bank tranche and the IPA guarantees. And as we went through the project, they would have been drawn essentially at the same time as we went through the development phase. What this new structure works is on the basis of essentially one follows the other follows the other.

So we'll be, obviously, bringing the additional capital that we've discussed previously, the $400 million to $600 million into the project. That will be spent first. Then the bond finance funds will be spent, then the bank tranche will start to be drawn. And then once that is finished and we've reached certain key construction milestones, that's when the IPA-guaranteed tranche, should it be in the structure, will be used.

The reason why we've done this is really to reduce the risk and reduce the quantum to the IPA or to the U.K. taxpayer, and it's an obligation that we have and also the IPA have to really reduce and minimize that risk. The IPA is there to provide liquidity when liquidity is not there in the market. And we're working on the basis we absolutely do need that liquidity to come in, but we need to work with them to shape that into the right risk-and-reward dynamics for the U.K. taxpayer.

And this structure, we believe, achieves that. And we'll be working forward over the coming months with that lending group, including the IPA, to finalize the terms of that and put that in place through various commitments in the coming period of time. The first change in that, we have talked about going to the bond markets before with the high-yield bonds.

We think that is beneficial to the whole structure and the whole credit anyway to do that first, to essentially open up that debt capital market to Sirius Minerals and get us to be known as an issuer. That improves our access to capital and improves the opportunity of refinancing during that period of time.

It also means that as we get towards the end of the project and you come towards that period of time where you may be using that IPA guarantee, with access to the capital markets construction risk essentially done and revenue starting from early polyhalite sales, it's quite likely that you'll actually, as a company, go to the capital markets rather than actually issuing any guaranteed bonds, actually just continue in that high-yield market and issue more tranches of those bonds in the future.

But that creates the optionality for us. So if the liquidity requirement is there, then obviously the IPA guarantee, the assets in the structure will be called upon. Otherwise, we'd be looking to use the capital markets as our way forward.

The work programs that are going on right now, we're just working through the due diligence reports with the lender group. And obviously, this structure and particularly the critical components of how the various tranches fit together and the various inter-creditors that will need to be put in place to make this structure work. And we'll be working to put that in place as soon as possible. The plan is basically to work towards the commitment letters across those tranches to enable us then to move forward, raise finance and finalize the additional capital of $400 million to $600 million in whatever form that comes into the company and then move to financial close of the debt structures later on.

The other part, the $400 million to $600 million, the guidance we've provided in the past is still relevant. We're still working on multiple avenues for those funds, but those funds essentially will be coming into the project on the outside of that senior debt structure. So moving on from there to talk about project progress, you can see where we look at the service shaft, the bulk excavation of the service shaft is essentially complete. We're almost at the bottom.

And you can also see in the image on that slide, the winder house to the top right of that page where a huge amount of work and construction has gone on there, ready for the winders to be brought on to site and commissioned for the main shaft sink, which will be happening later.

Moving on to the production shaft. The D-walls like what you can see in the service shaft, the D-walls are all in place. They are in both the outer D-wall and the inner D-wall all the way down to 120 meters. And we're just going through a process of just milling out some of the casings that are in the geotechnical holes in the center of that image. And we've started excavating the D-wall, on the top end of that D-wall, a photograph there.

So they're complete. So obviously, all of our D-wall work now is done, and that's a huge amount of work completed across, that was 7.2 kilometers of D-walls installed. They've been done well. And as we've gone down in the excavation in the service shaft, what we're seeing is a really well-executed piece of construction by the team to put them in place.

The MTS access shaft at Woodsmith, which is where we're using the Vertical Sinking Machine. That is down at 63 meters below surface now, on its way down to 120 meters. It is a little bit behind where we wanted to be. We've had some performance issues early on and commissioning issues as we got that piece of equipment on site and commissioned into the job that it had to do there. We don't see that it's necessarily flowing into causing us schedule problems across the project because this machine, once it's done, comes out and then moves over to the service shaft and takes the service shaft from 45 meters down to 128 meters before the main Shaft Boring Roadheader turns up.

The good thing is that we're getting out of the VSM, given the technology is similar to the SBRs that we'll be using on the main shaft. The performance rates are essentially validating the assumed rates of advance in the SBR. And we can also see opportunities there for potentially acceleration and things going faster. So it's giving some really good learnings for the whole project to take us forward.

Up at Lockwood Beck, where the intermediate shaft is being built for the MTS, the lot of the work there is really about preparation still, so a lot of piling work and grouting work is being going on. And then really looking to bring on the temporary headframe for the shaft sinking down to the 360-meter level for the launch of the tunnel boring machine.

Up at Wilton, on the MTS, the tunnel is underway with the shotcrete-lined segment, which is going to pursue down into the formation and to give us a nice, competent strata in the Redcar Mudstone for the TBM to stop tunneling on. The TBM itself, as some imagery was released yesterday, is in the final stages of its factory testing over in Germany and will make its way over here this quarter and then be looked to be tunneling next quarter.

And I encourage you to go and have a look at some of imagery that. It's an impressive piece of machinery. On the other sites at Wilton, you can see, on the page there, you can see obviously all the work on the right-hand side to do with the tunnel and the TBM launch ramp, the segment factory, and then there's just some early earthworks going on around the materials' handling facility, really just getting that site ready for when Jacobs wants to start mobilizing on for construction.

Down at the port, obviously, during the year, we've finalized the important contracts that we needed to there with the RBT access arrangement and then also the EPC contract with McLaughlin & Harvey. And that gives us our access for up to 10 million tonnes per annum over the RBT berth, with the McLaughlin & Harvey facilities to be built essentially in that – the middle of that picture there where you can see just near the lagoon, which is on the Bran Sands side where those stock piles are, and that's where the facility will be built. And that'll enable us to ship initially through the RBT terminal, and then in the fullness of time, develop our Bran Sands berths and be able to ship out of both of those berths as we move forward.

On the sales and marketing side of life, the last year was obviously a pretty significant milestone in terms of getting a number of major contracts in place, including our largest one down in Brazil. We're continuing work in Europe where discussions are well advanced, and we're hoping to get that finalized soon. And then, we also have some other dialogues going in a few other markets like India and some other places in Africa. But we're in a place now where we've got a good basis of offtake agreements to support the debt financing. We want to make sure that what we do now, we can add to the counterparty quality.

So looking at some higher-quality balance sheets on the other side of offtakes. But also giving us good access into markets that we see as either well developed and potentially premium markets in the future, like Europe, or into growth markets like India and Africa in places where you need really good quality penetration and access. And so that's where a lot of that work is focused now.

Looking back on 2018 across the various milestones. There were a couple that we didn't quite get to, and that's in terms of the main service shaft, foreshaft construction and excavation. We essentially got the excavation pretty much done, but didn't get to completion of that work. And then also shaft sinking at Lockwood Beck is a little bit behind where we wanted to be. But across the positives, I mean, you can see all the areas of progress that we've made.

And we still sit in a place where we're comfortable making the statement that we are on track to deliver first polyhalite on time in 2021 and also the cost schedule, and other guidance around that is still intact around where we are.

From a sales and marketing standpoint, we – and corporate standpoint, we delivered on pretty much everything, obviously, other than the final step of executing on stage two. We're in a good place in terms of the progress there, with the due diligence reports essentially complete and now under review and us working on the final structure in terms of what the debt facilities and arrangements will look like. And we look to updating everybody, obviously, as soon as possible on those as we bring them to the next stages of commitment and then, ultimately, into completion.

So with that, I'm happy to open it up to any questions for clarification or other points people want to raise.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Luke Nelson. Please go ahead Luke. Your line is now open.

Luke Nelson

Good morning Chris. Just a bit – a question to get a bit more clarity on the timing for the stage two financing. Is it possible just to give an idea relative – well, relative to your previous time frame of financial close by Q1 2019? What are your new expectations in terms of getting commitment letters for the three tranches, the $400 million to $600 million balance that you talked about? And then, ultimately, financial close. Is it still that Q1? Or has it realistically moved to Q1 or even beyond? And then, just your thoughts on the current capital position as they stand.

Chris Fraser

Sure. So the program that we're doing now is working towards getting the commitment letters in place from the bank tranche, working up the debt capital markets work in the background and also progressing the discussions with the IPA. The plan is to get that done as soon as possible. And you can see, obviously, what we've provided guidance in the release is that we have sufficient liquidity to go into the second quarter. So our current timing is – and process is that we will be looking to get the commitment letters in place to a level of confidence to enable us to then complete the $400 million to $600 million fundraising.

And now enabling us to then move forward on that basis as we go from the commitment letters to financial close in the months after that. So without providing a specific target, essentially, we will be managing the liquidity we have now as we move through this quarter and then potentially into the second quarter to ensure that we, obviously, are doing everything appropriate around that and ensuring we have sufficient liquidity to undertake the various operations and actions that we need to do.

Should we need to, there is the opportunity to slow down development, but we, obviously, don't want to do that because we think that, obviously, undermines value potentially. So I think that's the best guidance we want to give at the moment because we don't want to necessarily put a time line and a deadline on things. But what we have, as you can see, is liquidity that will take us into the second quarter, and the intent is that we would be finalizing the $400 million to $600 million off the back of the committed debt finance positions to enable us to move to a financial close later in the year.

Luke Nelson

Okay. And one follow-up question. Do additional offtake agreements lie on the critical path of financing, i.e. do you need to get additional tonnes contracted as part of this sort of stage two package? Or is that just additional offtake that you you'd have additional security?

Chris Fraser

No, we don't believe it's required. I think it's more a case of – it's always better in a credit analysis to have more. So therefore, enhancing our chances in whichever of those capital markets that we're looking at, whether that's bond market, bank market or in the guaranteed side, I think securing offtakes in those key markets we're still discussing, I think, adds further confidence. But I don't think it's a requirement. And so we will look to add them, but that's also one of the reasons why we're sort of taking our time and making sure that they're right because these – as we've said for a while, the – where we are now with our offtakes, I think the obligation on us is to more drive them around equity value creation with some element of debt support.

Whereas the earlier ones were very much more debt-support-driven with, obviously, some benefits to equity more debt-support-driven with, obviously, some benefits to equity. So we're trying to get them right. So we don't see them as being a condition or a requirement, but it certainly does not hurt to have them done because it will, I think, enhance the position around understanding of the market and the revenue model that, ultimately, all the credit providers look at.

Luke Nelson

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Yuen Low from Shore Capital. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Yuen Low

Hello, Chris, good morning.

Chris Fraser

Good morning.

Yuen Low

Could you tell us a bit more about due diligence items that have been highlighted?

Chris Fraser

Sure. So the main areas – I think the summary is really no surprises in terms of what's come out of both the technical and the legal reviews of where we are. On the technical side, I think the independent engineers identified exactly what everybody on this line will probably understand to be the risks that have to be managed in an execution of a project like this. So the risks of water flows being different in the shaft construction. Risks around productivity from contractors.

But I think, generally, the conclusions are positive and supportive of what we have been taking forward and positive in terms of our assessment of risk and appropriate levels of contingency on the technical side. Nothing in that really came out that was any particular surprise or a unique issue. So we don't see any fatal flaws or any problems in there. That work will likely feed into agreeing what are appropriate construction milestones or timelines around the sequential drawing program, so that the two will become quite linked.

On the legal side, I think there is some focus around things like some of the detailed terms in some of our take-or-pay contracts. Just more about specific mechanics rather than necessarily anything of specific nature that's a concern. So I think most of those, we think, are reasonable and understandable. And if there is any that we need to go and amend, I don't see them as being particular problems.

But that’s the main area on that side. We, obviously, have an extensive diligence on the land packages and going through all the things like the use of compulsion powers where we need them, et cetera. But again, in that – and the conclusions in there, we don't see any fatal flaws or major issues that cause us dramatic concerns that can't be dealt with through either understanding of the issue and the risk or through the documentation of the terms of the debt facilities.

Yuen Low

Okay, that's wonderful. Does this mean that you are now rather more certain about the range – the potential range for the contingency?

Chris Fraser

Ultimately, as we've said before that, that will come down to the banks and the credit providers. They will have a view. What we have now is, I think, confirmation would be a good way to describe it from the technical engineer that they broadly agree with what we've put forward. But ultimately, the banks and grading agencies and/or potentially the IPA may have differing views in terms of the level of contingency required. But at the moment, what we've got is the view that our calculations and the process we've gone through to calculate that contingency are in alignment with what we've done.

Yuen Low

Okay. If I move over to construction, could you tell us a bit more about the issues that you saw with the VSM in commissioning and in terms of the operational performance thereafter?

Chris Fraser

Yes, look, we had a range of just minor issues with the VSM, I think. I think a few of them were a lot where we lost a bit of time, and process was around the actual pick design and the actual layout of the picks on the cutting drum itself. The getting that actually cutting in the ground conditions that we are – we have here. There was always going to be a bit of an optimization period around that. So I think there's some of those where then some of the early configurations caused some damage to the machine, which had to be rectified, and that lost a bit of time.

And then we had a range of just normal issues around things like just pumps and hydraulic issues and things like that as we've got systems on this VSM that are different and new for the factors going down to the 120-meter depth. So with some of those, there were some issues but they've been broadly worked through now, and the productivity in the machine is now at a good level, and it's advancing well.

And as I mentioned, the good thing about what we've got out of that process is particularly on the pick side and the cutting drum configuration, some good read across into the SBR, which uses a similar cutting system. Obviously, a different waste management system because the VSM is a wet system, whereas the SBR is a dry, the read across from one to the other is really encouraging for us for the long run.

Yuen Low

Yes, wonderful. Can I ask what the rate of cutting is right now? When – and when you expect the VSM to finish – to reach 120 meters?

Chris Fraser

I haven't got that right in front of me at the moment, Yuen, so I can probably give that to you later. But it's – on its good days, it's doing up to three meters a day. And so the progress – should we continue to do that or do better, then obviously that gives you a sort of sense of the time lines. It all comes down to just that productivity and continuity of that going down. So it won't be taking much longer to be finished.

Yuen Low

Great. And when do you think the excavation of the production shaft or foreshaft will be complete?

Chris Fraser

Well, the production foreshaft, I think, the – when I was up on site the other day, one of the things that the contractor was talking about was the lessons and learnings that we've got on the service shaft. Although, the service shaft has gone down broadly on schedule, we lost up to 20%, 25% of time due to wind. So there is a different configuration the contractor will be using for the mucking out of that on the production shaft. But they're hopeful that will go down almost in half the time as the service shaft just due to the productivity and the lessons learned on the service shaft.

So the excavation really, it's – once they can mobilize fully on to that, once we get the casings milled out and pulled out as much as possible, then the contractor will move across in the service shaft and then get into that. So the expectation on the upside is it could be as half as – half the time it took us to do the service shaft. But the time frame on the service shaft is a good baseline to think about for the production shaft.

Yuen Low

Okay, that’s wonderful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Ben Davis from Liberum. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ben Davis

Hi, Chris. Just a quick one. On – just on the sort of the CapEx assumptions for what was recently been revised, what was sort of currency assumptions were used for that in terms of pounds to U.S. dollars? And does it – could it affect it going forward?

Chris Fraser

We're broadly in line with the same currency assumptions we made at that time. So I think although the pound has weakened a little bit, it's actually come back up from its recent lows. So generally, we're still in sort of the range of FX that we had looked at across the estimate, so where the changes are going at the moment – where we are in the market now is broadly in line with what was used in that estimate. Obviously, the pound's going down helps us across the business. But I think, generally, we're in a reasonable shape with the FX at the moment.

Ben Davis

Great, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And since we don't have more questions registered, I'll now hand back to our speaker for any closing comments.

Chris Fraser

So thank you all for taking the time this morning to listen to our update. If you've got any other questions or anything, obviously, you can get a hold of us through the IR channels, and we will clarify. But, obviously, we look forward to updating you as progress continues on both the debt financing, construction and also the work in the offtake side of things. So thanks very much.

Operator

This now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.