The Ugly Truth Of Green Growth's Bid For Aphria: A Reverse Takeunder

We think everyone, including analysts and media, has missed the single most important issue in Green Growth Brands' (OTCQB:GGBXF) proposal for Aphria (APHA). The issue is that the proposed deal would essentially comprise a reverse takeunder whereby GGB will pay no premium (negative now) and also render control of the combined company to Aphria shareholders. At the end of the day, despite the many questions that have already been raised, we think GGB's proposed offer contradicts common sense and raises concerns.

Who's Acquiring Who?

There is one big secret to the GGB proposed bid that makes this deal look all that confusing and suspicious. Based on the exchange ratio and proposed terms, Aphria shareholders would own 62% of the pro forma company, including the C$300 equity issuance that serves a condition to GGB's offer. On the other hand, GGB's existing shareholders will only own 31% of the combined company with new investors as part of the proposed C$300 million concurrent equity financing owning the remaining 7%.

For GGB shareholders, this basically means that your company, GGB, is launching a hostile bid for Aphria where GGB is ceding the control of itself to Aphria. GGB would also be paying a premium if its share price actually rises to C$7.0 as one of the conditions for the bid. That does not seem right to us. Why would a company try to be acquired by another company while paying a premium? Why are GGB management and Board so eager to sell themselves to Aphria while portraying the offer as a takeover when it's actually a takeunder based on current prices?

The different sizes of the two firms make the proposal all the more confusing. We've seen lots of reverse takeovers in the past, and generally, there are two types of them. One type is the RTOs that have been used by many cannabis companies to go public. People find a shell company and merge into that shell company to avoid the expensive and lengthy IPO process. The second type of reverse takeovers is when corporations combine to reap certain benefits. For example, tax inversions were popular before the U.S. lowered its corporate tax rate. One such deal was the reverse takeover of Canada's Progressive Waste Solutions by the U.S. firm Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in order to take advantage of Progressive's lower tax rate. Progressive shareholders ended up owning only 30% of the combined company despite being the "acquirer". We haven't seen any tax or structural benefits between GGB and Aphria, so the fact that GGB is essentially attempting a hostile reverse takeover whereby it will only own 31% of the combined company is very confusing.

GGB Offer A Takeunder Now

Green Growth released more details on its proposed offer to acquire Aphria in its latest investor presentation. There are no surprises in the presentation except a few things worth highlighting again:

The offer remains a proposal and GGB has not officially launched

The offer is conditional on a C$300 million concurrent financing which has not been launched and pricing not yet determined

The offer price of C$11.0 per Aphria share is conditional on GGB's share price reaching C$7.0 - GGB closed at C$5.58 last Friday

Certain GGB shareholders have committed to backstopping the entire C$300 million financing (likely the Schottenstein family)

GGB only has support from ~10% of Aphria shareholders

What is interesting is that GGB's share price has actually moved up and closed at C$5.58 last week. When the proposed was first announced, GGB was trading at C$4.98, and the offer price based on an exchange ratio of 1.5714 was worth C$7.83 per share, representing a 3.4% premium over Aphria's share price. However, as of last Friday, the offer has gotten worst because Aphria share price has actually appreciated more than GGB did. Based on the closing share prices and the same exchange ratio, GGB's offer is worth C$8.77, representing a negative premium of 1.4% to Aphria's closing price.

Put another way, the appreciation in GGB share price does not make its proposal more appealing or making it closer to launching the proposed bid. Because the whole cannabis sector has been seeing a rally in the recent weeks, Aphria share price actually appreciated more than GGB did. As a result, GGB's offer looks even worse now sitting at a negative 1.4% premium as of last Friday. This offer now looks like a takeunder rather than a takeover because the offer price is lower than Aphria's share price now.

Is The Bid Even Real?

Based on the discussions above, Aphria actually looks like the true acquirer because GGB will be losing control of its own company to Aphria shareholders. However, GGB management has arguably misled investors by portraying the proposal as an acquisition, but, in fact, its own shareholders are paying a slight premium for Aphria to control both companies. GGB shareholders must realize that Aphria shareholders will actually control the combined company, and much of the benefits touted in the GGB proposal will accrue to Aphria shareholders. Moreover, if the offer were to be accepted by Aphria shareholders, GGB shareholders will no longer have control of the combined entity. Aphria shareholders will decide future directions of the combined company, and GGB shareholders won't be calling the shots.

What makes this proposal particularly confusing is the fact that Aphria is acquiring GGB, but the proposal was structured in a way that makes it look like someone is interested in acquiring Aphria for a large premium due to the condition that GGB share price has to reach C$7.0. We have discussed the suspicious timing of the bid in our two other articles, but the reverse takeover has complicated things even more. Would it be possible that Aphria is using GGB to launch a non-realistic proposed takeover in order to make it look like there are suitors chasing Aphria? We don't know the answer and won't know based on the information available.

Let us emphasize that we are simply raising a concern and we are not suggesting that there is any collusion between Aphria and GGB. However, the odd nature of this hostile proposal and the appearance of a reverse hostile takeover contradict normal business judgment and common sense. We are becoming increasingly wary of GGB's motivation as no one in their right mind should be trying to pay someone a premium so that they could control your own company. And that's what is essentially happening here. The only way to find out the truth is to wait for GGB's actual hostile offer because, by law, it would have to fully disclose all the communications and events between the GGB and Aphria leading up to its proposed hostile bid. If GGB does not launch the bid, then we will know for sure that the whole thing was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Conclusion

As we continue to review the offer, the fact that Aphria is the de facto acquirer and GGB's offer is highly conditional upon its share price reaching C$7.0 makes it look unrealistic. Ultimately, the only way to find out GGB's motivation is to wait and see if it makes good on its promise and actually launches the hostile bid. GGB shareholders should realize that their Board and management are trying to sell the company to Aphria, not the other way around, which is contradicting the way GGB has been telling everyone.

