McCullough: Fade Old Wall GDP Forecasts

"Wall Street consensus does not work,” Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough says in the video above. “Its only value is in fading it when you’re on the other side of it."

Our forecast for Q4 2018 GDP (set to be reported January 30) is far below consensus (currently 1.80% Q/Q SAAR vs. 2.60% consensus estimate).

Our macro team’s GDP forecasts have an excellent track record of being ahead of the Old Wall.

Our macro team’s GDP forecasts have an excellent track record of being ahead of the Old Wall.

For example, we were well above Wall Street consensus forecasts throughout the nine-quarter U.S. acceleration. Now our forecast for Q4 2018 GDP (set to be reported January 30) is far below consensus (currently 1.80% Q/Q SAAR vs. 2.60% consensus estimate).

Why have we been closer to the pin than our competition?

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains on The Macro Show, our model is different from the linear extrapolation that leads investors down the wrong path.

Wall Street consensus does not work,” McCullough says in the video above. “Its only value is in fading it when you’re on the other side of it – and that works to both the upside like we were during the peak of the acceleration or on the January 30th number, which will be the first major deceleration."

Watch the full video above for a closer look at how Hedgeye digs into calculating GDP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.