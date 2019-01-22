Digital Realty Should Continue To Enjoy A Favorable Tailwind

Investment Thesis

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) delivered good Q3 2018 earnings with growth in its top and bottom lines from the prior year. The company also received good bookings. We think the company should be able to continue to grow at a fast pace thanks to a favorable industry tailwind. It also has an investment grade balance sheet. Shares of Digital Realty appear to be attractive as it trades at a discount to other industrial REITs. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past 13 years. We believe the company is as good choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

DLR data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 2018 Highlights

In Q3 2018, Digital Realty saw its revenue increased by 2% sequentially to $769 million. Its adjusted EBITDA of $453 million was a decline of 1% sequentially. The company experienced strong bookings and backlog. As can be seen from the chart below, its bookings of $69.2 million was the second highest in its history. In Q3 2018, Digital Realty also announced its intention to enter the Brazilian market.

Source: Q3 2018 Presentation

What we like about Digital Realty

Geographically diversified portfolio

Digital Realty operates nearly 200 data centers across more than 30 metro areas globally. As can be seen from the maps below, it has data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. The company has over 2,300 customers and can offer its customers of all sizes the full spectrum of space, power, and connection needs.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Although the company has data centers in different locations, 82% of its revenues come from the United States.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

High-quality tenants

Digital Realty’s tenants are high-quality tenants. In fact, over 50% of its tenants are investment grade tenants. The company’s tenants are diversified as no single tenant represents over 6.4% of its annualized base rent. As can be seen from the table below, its top 20 tenants are mostly well-known cloud, IT service companies, and content companies. These 20 customers represent about 53.2% of its total annualized base rent.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Higher switching costs

One of Digital Realty’s competitive advantages is its ability to retain its customers. The biggest challenge for its customers to switch to other competitors is the significant costs associated to move and redeploy their equipment to another place. In addition to prices, it also involves extensive planning. Without extensive planning, there will likely be lengthy down times. Therefore, its tenant's retention rate is high. According to management, the reason for its tenants to terminate the lease is mostly related to company specific issues.

Favorable industry trend

Digital Realty should benefit from strong demand for hyperscale data centers. According to Market Research Future, this market is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2023. This should result in strong demand for data center spaces.

Source: Market Research Future

Investment grade balance sheet

Digital Realty has an investment grade balance sheet with strong credit ratings (Fitch: BBB; Moody’s: Baa2; S&P: BBB Positive). The company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2x is comparable to its competitor Equinix (EQR). Its net debt to EBITDA ratio is also low compare to other REITs. Digital Realty also has a healthy fixed charge coverage and interest coverage of 4.1x and 5.0x respectively.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Digital Realty also has a well-staggered debt maturity profile. As can be seen from the chart below, there are minimal debts maturing in 2019. This means that any interest rate hikes in 2019 will not materially increase its interest expenses. More importantly, the debts maturing in 2019 are in Euros and we know that interest rates are expected to remain low in the Eurozone in 2019 (and perhaps 2020 as well). Hence, we do not foresee any material increase in its interest expense in 2019.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Digital Realty estimates it will generate about $6.55 ~ $6.65 of core funds from operations per share in 2018. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2018 core FFO ratio is about 16.1x. This is significantly below other industrial REITs. For example, Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty (DRE) trades at price to 2018 core FFO ratios of 20.6x and 23.7x respectively.

3.8%-Yielding dividend

Digital Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.8%. The company has increased its dividend every year for 13 consecutive years. In the past 13 years, its dividend has increased by a compound annual growth rate of 12%. The company has a healthy payout ratio of 66%. This means that its dividend is sustainable and is likely to continue to increase in the next few years.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Digital Realty’s current dividend yield of 3.8% is towards the low end of its 10 year range of 3% and 6%.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Although Digital Realty appears to be riding on the wave of a favorable industry tailwind, future development of technology (such as increases in disk and chip density or an increase in usage of virtualization) may result in less demand for data center space. This may result in lower demand for data center spaces.

Investor Takeaway

We think Digital Realty should continue to ride on a favorable industry tailwind and grow its business in the next few years. The company should be able to continue to grow its dividend in the next few years. We think the stock is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation. Therefore, we think any pullback will be a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.