Autodesk: Calls, Yes; Stock, No

Over the past year, the shares of Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) are up about 21%. I think investors would be wise to sell at these levels as there's more downside than upside ahead for the company in my view. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also comment on the strange fetishization of AAR. The manic crowd seems to love this stock, though, so it would be foolhardy to short it. For those interested in remaining long, I think call options are an obvious way to reduce risk. Given that investing is about preserving capital, I think investors would be wise to sell the shares and buy a proxy call option. This strategy entails getting most of the manic upside at far less risk.

Financial History

Before getting into the financial analysis proper, I must acknowledge the problems of comparability here. In February 2016, the company ceased selling new perpetual licenses of most individual software products, and that obviously makes comparability with prior periods challenging. The company has transitioned away from selling a mix of perpetual and term limit licenses, and now sells based on a subscription model. During the first three years of the transition, financial performance is obviously impacted as more revenue is recognized ratably, rather than upfront.

Because of this disruptive change, many investors give the company a "pass", as it moves to a lower revenue, lower margin model. In my view, we haven't enough information to see how the future of this subscription model will play out for the firm, which obviously magnifies the risk.

A quick review of the financial history here demonstrates the (hopefully) short-term pain associated with this change. For example, over the past five years, revenue, gross profit, and cash from operations have declined at a CAGR of 2%, 4%, and 263% respectively. Five years ago, the company sported earnings per share of $1, and the most recent annual figure is a loss of $2.58. I've looked at hundreds of financial statements over the past year, and I can't remember one that "boasted" such poor trends. Some investors may take heart in the fact that shares outstanding have dropped at a CAGR of about 1% over the past five years. While I generally like to see companies buying back stock, I really don't like it when a company retires stock at what is arguably a premium price. Of course, you have to assume my conclusion to agree with me on this point, but I think buying back stock at these multiples is a waste of investor capital.

One series that is showing a very positive trend is stock-based compensation. Per employee stock-based compensation has grown at a CAGR of about 11% over the past five years.

Source: Company filings

The AAR Miasma

I'm willing to admit when I don't understand something. One of the things that's baffling to me is the fetishization of subscription revenues, and the idea that we should pay a premium for same. Investors and analysts make much of the fact that Autodesk's revenue is based on a subscription. This allows some of them to make the (in my view) ludicrous claim that the stock is cheap (!). What's interesting about this is that AAR is nothing more and nothing less than revenue that is... recurring. It seems that the "going concern" assumption from accounting class has been spruced up into something near magical, and we should all be impressed. For example, a railroad with a customer that buys transportation services every year won't receive a premium for its revenues. While it's true that the transportation leviathan has an unassailable moat, the giant transportation machine can't classify its revenues as "subscription", so it's not given the same premium as companies like Autodesk.

The Stock

To offer a thorough analysis, I must also review the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business. This is because an uninspiring business like this one might still be a good investment if the price is right. If we can buy even a money loser like this below intrinsic value, we'll likely do well. The problem is that the shares here are quite expensive.

Source: Gurufocus

A price to free cash flow of over 370 is the definition of expensive in my view. I think that the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns.

Options to the Rescue

Although I think the shares are badly overpriced, I must acknowledge that it's generally a bad idea to bet against the crowd. Although I think they're naive for doing so, "analysts" are touting this stock. They influence the crowd, and that drives prices. A central premise of my investing strategy, though, is to buy with as little risk as possible. With that in mind, I think investors would be wise to replace every lot of their shares with a call option. As of this writing, the last price on Autodesk July calls with a strike of $140 (i.e. at the money) was $14.55. These would give the holder of the call most of any continued mania-driven upside while only exposing about 10% of the capital. In my view, this asymmetric risk-reward opportunity is too great for a current shareholder. If you are right in your bullish thesis, and the shares drive higher, you'll capture most of that upside. If you are mistaken and the shares drop, you'll be harmed far less.

Conclusion

I think the shares of Autodesk have been driven higher on the back of an unproven business model shift. The financial performance is obviously less good now than it was years ago. While there's no significant proof that it'll work, investors seem optimistic about the changing revenue model. They may be correct to think this way, but there's insufficient evidence for me to join them. For those who are much more optimistic than me, I would strongly recommend avoiding the shares in favor of the call options listed. These give most of the upside at far less downside. Given that investing is as much about minimizing risk as it is maximizing returns, I think calls are the way to go in this case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.